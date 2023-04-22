 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Francisco Chronicle)   "The goats captured in the video were following a man with a bale of hay on his back, and were joined by San Francisco police officers in the apparent mission"   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
4
    More: Amusing, Goat, San Francisco, Grazing, San Francisco Police Department, Walking, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, herd of goats, The Goats  
•       •       •

110 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2023 at 4:09 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"The kids love interacting with the goats, and the animals are always hungry, so they come close to the fence and check the kids out. 'Who knows what a child might put through the fence? (Goats) are always opportunistic little beasts,' Church said fondly. While the goats love to see what the kids might provide, they won't actually eat everything that is handed to them.

'They don't like burritos'"
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The goats were joined by the PD? It's true what they say, politics makes for strange bedfellows.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They were just kidding around.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They were getting too ram-bunctious.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.