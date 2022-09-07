 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   If there's one thing a criminal fears, it's a ficus   (abc13.com) divider line
    Strange, Economics, Broken windows theory, Public art  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yes. Plant trees. Regardless of whether they help reduce crime, it can't hurt in a hot, sunbaked area.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: Yes. Plant trees. Regardless of whether they help reduce crime, it can't hurt in a hot, sunbaked area.


There's an immediate social benefit and a longer term financial benefit, in that reducing crime saves money.

Plenty of 'small govt' taxpayers will oppose social benefits ("Why should we have to pay for that?") but can be persuaded if you can show that a measure will save tax money
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find it hard to believe that this will help criminals turn over a new leaf.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes anything but address inequality and poverty.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bigdog1960: Yes anything but address inequality and poverty.


Improving the appearance of an area DOES address inequality. Nothing says "we don't give a shiat about you" like an area that looks like nobody gives a shiat about it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ficus sounds like something of which you should be very afraid
 
rick42
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this neighborhood pronounced "a leaf"?
 
missiv
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: bigdog1960: Yes anything but address inequality and poverty.

Improving the appearance of an area DOES address inequality. Nothing says "we don't give a shiat about you" like an area that looks like nobody gives a shiat about it.


Historians will gleefully explain the demise of the USA. Planting trees will stop crime and provide climate change improvements, while, providing tax cuts for all...we're about two years away from having our own mobile bullet proof protection cubicles. Thank God, our guns are fully protected and Oil companies are subsidized.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

missiv: Gyrfalcon: bigdog1960: Yes anything but address inequality and poverty.

Improving the appearance of an area DOES address inequality. Nothing says "we don't give a shiat about you" like an area that looks like nobody gives a shiat about it.

Historians will gleefully explain the demise of the USA. Planting trees will stop crime and provide climate change improvements, while, providing tax cuts for all...we're about two years away from having our own mobile bullet proof protection cubicles. Thank God, our guns are fully protected and Oil companies are subsidized.


[shrug]

As a crime prevention theory, "broken windows" is bullshiat, but as a social breakdown theory, it's spot on. When a neighborhood is full of empty storefronts with smashed windows and boarded-up entryways and vacant lots full of trash and weeds, it means everyone in the area has given up. And the worse it gets, the less people care, so the less they take care of things and the worse things become.

Get people involved in cleaning things up, clearing away the garbage, rehabbing the shops and making it LOOK a little better, and surprisingly, things start to GET better; because now people care about it. And if they care, they start to notice when criminals move in, and encourage them to move out.

Putting in some trees isn't a cure-all, but it's a good start.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2022/09/07/a-different-heatwave-warning-online-hate-like-violent-crime-soars-with-high-temperatures-study-suggests

So I could find an article to back that up.

Though for me, I can not do crime, or leave the house once the temperature reaches 25C (77F), but I guess I could manage to be rude online, as the article also suggests.
 
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can't trust them trees.
State Farm Commercial
Youtube 7ZLM915g0fw
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

missiv: Gyrfalcon: bigdog1960: Yes anything but address inequality and poverty.

Improving the appearance of an area DOES address inequality. Nothing says "we don't give a shiat about you" like an area that looks like nobody gives a shiat about it.

Historians will gleefully explain the demise of the USA. Planting trees will stop crime and provide climate change improvements, while, providing tax cuts for all...we're about two years away from having our own mobile bullet proof protection cubicles. Thank God, our guns are fully protected and Oil companies are subsidized.



If I ever get one of those I am going around shooting "EXTERMINATE, EXTERMINATE" and waiving my plunger.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Even if it does nothing it's still a better approach than the usual one of shooting random black people.
 
