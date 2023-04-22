 Skip to content
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Excellent timeline cleanser!

Thanks, Subby!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's a neat game. I'm guessing it's just inserting balloons inside of balloons and filling the innermost one.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
We'll never cure ALS at this rate.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That looks awesome, thanks Subby
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Thanks, Submitter. That looks like a great deal of fun. Might work for teenagers' birthday parties, too. But probably not little kids as getting soaked could be too scary.

/Great find!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Thanks, Submitter. That looks like a great deal of fun. Might work for teenagers' birthday parties, too. But probably not little kids as getting soaked could be too scary.

/Great find!

/Great find!


I think little kids would love it.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: I think little kids would love it.

/Great find!

I think little kids would love it.


Probably. I was thinking younger than 6 or so.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I love this, but not in jeans.

/shudder
//wet jeans are the worst
///
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This looks like a whole lot of fun and a hot day.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I love this, but not in jeans.

/shudder
//wet jeans are the worst
///


Wet leather is worser.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked how they didn't speak a word of English, but I understood everything they said.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: Wet leather is worser.

/shudder
//wet jeans are the worst
///

Wet leather is worser.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mario Party 8: Battle Minigame - Cut from the Team
Youtube YfjSN4yy0k8
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe NSFW 🎈 💧
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hydrophobia = Rabies
 
Madstand [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Some screenwriter switches the water to acid and you have the next Saw movie.
 
wxboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I think little kids would love it.

/Great find!

I think little kids would love it.


I'm not sure little kids would have the ability to avoid sticking a pin all the way through all the balloons.
 
jclaggett [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The lower the balloon sags, the closer you are to getting soaked.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Maybe NSFW 🎈 💧


Huh, only 7.1M views.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The most fun you can have that doesn't risk producing a baby.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: We'll never cure ALS at this rate.


I am truly upset that a viral wet tshirt contest didn't cure it.
 
LoneVVolf [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We played Hydrophobia Roulette back in high school, in Arkansas; that's not how it's played.  You need a racoon, a blindfold, 6 empty garbage cans, and as many 6-packs of cheap beer as rounds you want to play...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Maybe NSFW 🎈 💧


Is old fark coming back?
 
gwenners [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Wet leather is worser.

/shudder
//wet jeans are the worst
///

Wet leather is worser.


Wet sausage is wurst
 
starsrift [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gwenners: Wet sausage is wurst

/shudder
//wet jeans are the worst
///

Wet leather is worser.

Wet sausage is wurst


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hawk the Hawk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Water the odds you'll win?
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Maybe NSFW 🎈 💧


Sploosh!
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: The most fun you can have that doesn't risk producing a baby.


You wouldn't say that if you saw the sequel.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hawk the Hawk: Water the odds you'll win?


We lost because the cutey in the white shirt didn't. . .
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jclaggett: The lower the balloon sags, the closer you are to getting soaked.


fark is not your ...
 
indy_kid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Wet leather is worser.

/shudder
//wet jeans are the worst
///

Wet leather is worser.


"Wet Leather" is my Suzi Quattro - Joan Jett Metal Polka Tribute Band!
 
