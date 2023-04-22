 Skip to content
(CNN)   The only reason to move to Tulsa
31
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Pass
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Reminds me of my college dorm.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Pass


Same. They all look cool, but he could barely pull off a house that would be comfortable to actually live in when he was going to live in it.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nothing about Tulsa is better than many of the fabulous musicians that left Tulsa.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nope, still not a reason.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

edmo: Reminds me of my college dorm.


Lucky you.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I spent a week in Tulsa one night."
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I love looking at pictures of FLW architecture, but that place looks like an office building. I wouldn't want to live in it. Or in Tulsa.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Looks like something out of Westworld.
 
Muta
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image image 203x249]

"I spent a week in Tulsa one night."


Sounds like he was living on Tulsa time.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't care if he did invent the airplane, I'm not living in a public library.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Living on Tulsa Time.
 
Snort
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Probably has lots of leaks like his other concrete constructions.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was it built on land previously owned by an African American who was murdered or chased out of town several years previously?

/didn't read the whole article so feel free to let me know if it says that.
 
Muta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Living on Tulsa Time.


Beat you to it, Biatch.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That looks like a real pain in the ass come tornado season.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: I don't care if he did invent the airplane, I'm not living in a public library.


I think it looks kind of cool.  But you are right, it does look very library-ish.

ia think I'd rather own a home by Gaudi.

media.architecturaldigest.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It looks like the office building where my doctor's office is. Pass
 
Snort
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Cythraul: AstroJesus: I don't care if he did invent the airplane, I'm not living in a public library.

I think it looks kind of cool.  But you are right, it does look very library-ish.

ia think I'd rather own a home by Gaudi.

[media.architecturaldigest.com image 850x1275]


anar a Barcelona.
 
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
<sigh> Well I guess if no one else wants to live there, I'll just have to take it. Reluctantly of course. I'll be doing everyone a favor but I can take one for the team.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cythraul: AstroJesus: I don't care if he did invent the airplane, I'm not living in a public library.

I think it looks kind of cool.  But you are right, it does look very library-ish.

ia think I'd rather own a home by Gaudi.

[media.architecturaldigest.com image 850x1275]


Architect's name checks out.
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd have to set my clock back to be the first to mention this.
 
mrparks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Muta: iheartscotch: Living on Tulsa Time.

Beat you to it, Biatch.


Not if you set your watch back.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like a good library, but I think the cost to move that thing somewhere besides Tulsa would be prohibitive.
 
p51d007
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lot's of reasons to move to Tulsa.  GREAT city.
BOK center, the river walk areas, the Oklahoma aquarium, TON's of shopping districts,
baseball, football.  Friendly people.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I heard everyone who moves to Tulsa gets a free Tesla.

Is that true?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

JammerJim: I like a good library, but I think the cost to move that thing somewhere besides Tulsa would be prohibitive.


Spread rumors that the book "This Book is Gay" is stored there.  It will be blown sky high within a week.  Re-assembly is your problem.

/Local schools have had bomb threats thanks to haters of that book
//they are reconsidering it (previously it had *only* been checked out thanks to challenges
///hopefully that is just perfunct (somebody is complaining) and it will go back on the shelves without capitulating to terrorists a third time
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

p51d007: Lot's of reasons to move to Tulsa.  GREAT city.
BOK center, the river walk areas, the Oklahoma aquarium, TON's of shopping districts,
baseball, football.  Friendly people.


this is what I like to see. someone with pride in their community.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He was a bad architect who fancied himself a structural engineer, too.
Fallingwater almost fell into the water until some real structural engineers fixed it.
He was creepy in his later years with his cult of baby architects.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
