 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Portland squatters save bar owners demolition costs. Kinda a win, win ...kinda   (foxnews.com) divider line
47
    More: Facepalm, KOIN, Law, Causality, Structure, Government, Building, Dozens of Portland firefighters, Code  
•       •       •

923 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2023 at 1:13 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fox News-pay no attention to red states crime,look over here!
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone from California bought it, did basically nothing with it, didn't even bother to show up to any local hearings, and it got taken over by people needing shelter. The only real crime here is that no one is helping these people.

/f*ck our mayor
//and f*ck the write-in that got him re-elected
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will happen to any abandoned building in any city or town in the country, as long as it goes neglected long enough.  This one had sat empty for 5 years, so yeah, that's how that goes.  Owner should have been forced to develop or sell by the local authorities.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rotting land should always be taken away and get used. This is the logic that made America.  The logic was the natives was all dead. So take the land away.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, a Fox news link about squatters in Portland, OR is sure to have no bias at all.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, I take what I said back, as I just remembered the storied ruin The Sahara in Boston's South End neighborhood.  That farker has sat mostly abandoned for 50 years without being squatted, mostly because the owners locked it up thoroughly and use it for occasional storage.  I think everyone in Boston who wanted to develop a property has taken a run at that place after driving by and going "WTF is this doing unused!??!"

https://passionatefoodie.blogspot.com/2020/09/closed-for-nearly-50-years-history-of.html

Fark user imageView Full Size


Anyway, if anyone knows the owners... phone me!
 
Alebak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would sooner believe that someone else burnt it down to force the people out than the people living there lit it on fire by accident.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cleaning up Portland...one building at a time. LOL
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Yes, a Fox news link about squatters in Portland, OR is sure to have no bias at all.


And you know it's not even possible, because according to Fox (sorta), Portland is a smoking crater because of Antifa.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Yes, a Fox news link about squatters in Portland, OR is sure to have no bias at all.


it gives fox news something to do when they're not actively trying to get gay people murdered.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: This will happen to any abandoned building in any city or town in the country, as long as it goes neglected long enough.  This one had sat empty for 5 years, so yeah, that's how that goes.  Owner should have been forced to develop or sell by the local authorities.


Especially old bars and restaurants.  Cooking oil and grease combined with improvised heating systems and unmaintained or deactivated fire suppression systems mean the buildings can go up with astonishing speed.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we should treat Fox like tabloid journalism.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cut down trees to build fires.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alebak: I would sooner believe that someone else burnt it down to force the people out than the people living there lit it on fire by accident.


This is a distinct possibility. And I bet very little investigation will be done into the fire for this very reason.
 
scanman61
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Alebak: I would sooner believe that someone else burnt it down to force the people out than the people living there lit it on fire by accident.


Property developers trying to clear the lot
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In this thread: Frightened basement people who've never been to Portland thinking it's dirty or dangerous
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

austerity101: Alebak: I would sooner believe that someone else burnt it down to force the people out than the people living there lit it on fire by accident.

This is a distinct possibility. And I bet very little investigation will be done into the fire for this very reason.


Or the owners had a guy offer the squatters some cash to let their fire get out of control and find a new place.

Insurance baby.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Yes, a Fox news link about squatters in Portland, OR is sure to have no bias at all.


Ironically enough it starts with how squatters have allegedly been intimidating locals with guns.

Make up your mind, Fox News: Either guns are good or they're bad.
 
zbtop
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why the everloving fark would you post and green the Fox News link when there's multiple links from actual local news sources?

https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2023/04/fire-destroys-abandoned-north-portland-building-that-had-bedeviled-city-residents-for-months.html

https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/vacant-building-destroyed-by-fire-north-portland/283-9b5e06ee-b6df-48e5-a1da-9410585c25cb
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

austerity101: Someone from California bought it, did basically nothing with it, didn't even bother to show up to any local hearings, and it got taken over by people needing shelter. The only real crime here is that no one is helping these people.



You deserve your shiatty city.  You are getting exactly what you want.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just realized that this is in North Portland.  A place so farked up that it has it's own geographic designation in a city that uses the 4 quadrants, NW,NE,SE,SW....and North Portland.   Having known a lot of North Portland natives (some are shirt-tail relatives), I know what I'm talking about.

St. John's Bridge is very beautiful, though.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

austerity101: Alebak: I would sooner believe that someone else burnt it down to force the people out than the people living there lit it on fire by accident.

This is a distinct possibility. And I bet very little investigation will be done into the fire for this very reason.


Yeah I guess if you ignore the fire department frequently responding to fires at the location
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I gotta be honest. My inner Home Alone thinks it would be fun as hell if squatters took over some property i owned and i had to invent ways to chase them off.
 
alex10294
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

deadsanta: This will happen to any abandoned building in any city or town in the country, as long as it goes neglected long enough.  This one had sat empty for 5 years, so yeah, that's how that goes.  Owner should have been forced to develop or sell by the local authorities.


Or, year it down, like he wanted to do in February. Despite community coplants, and fire department deeming it a hazard, they hadn't approved his demolition permit.
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Insurance baby.


Not likely.

If an owner wants to avoid the hassle of eviction and clear a site for further development, that's one thing.  Let the fire go up, neglect to press charges, write it off as a loss, and move forward.

If the building is overinsured (anything more than basic liability), the insurance company will be suspicious of the lack of due diligence and will investigate.  Depriving people of their homes through a fire is a "victimless" crime.  Depriving an insurance company of money, on the other hand, is something very different.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Alebak: I would sooner believe that someone else burnt it down to force the people out than the people living there lit it on fire by accident.


I wouldn't discount that possibility, but there's also this data point:


Firefighters are well acquainted with the tavern, which closed in 2018, having responded to eight fires there within the past year, PF&R wrote in a press release.

So, yeah, it's also likely that some users just passed out and forgot about their fire.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: In this thread: Frightened basement people who've never been to Portland thinking it's dirty or dangerous


to be fair there are areas like old town that are filthy and trash strewn and dangerous (in the step-on-a-needle way, the step-in-human-feces way and you may be attacked by a crazed homeless person). most of portland is okay but there is no reason to go downtown since store owners got sick of having their windows smashed and broken into multiple times. REI is the most recent one to leave. PDX has a serious problem and nothing seems to be happening to fix it.
homeless people figuring out my work schedule and burglarizing my place was the last straw so I moved away.
PDX got too weird for me.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hopefully the sign survived.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
As a long time Portland Squatters fan, I feel that this is a rebuilding year and also a good time to get some dead weight off the roster.
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

zbtop: Why the everloving fark would you post and green the Fox News link when there's multiple links from actual local news sources?

https://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2023/04/fire-destroys-abandoned-north-portland-building-that-had-bedeviled-city-residents-for-months.html

https://www.kgw.com/article/news/local/vacant-building-destroyed-by-fire-north-portland/283-9b5e06ee-b6df-48e5-a1da-9410585c25cb


Because Fark is drawn to anything Fox News related like a moth to flame, and clicks are good for business.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is a fairly common occurrence. This and camp fires under bridges. Meh.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I think we should treat Fox like tabloid journalism.


Did someone tell you at some point that you should treat it like legitimate journalism?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I think we should treat Fox like tabloid journalism.


Even The National Enquirer checks the facts, then checks them again...That's WAY better than Foax who
just makes up everything to placate their audience and sell advertisements to grifters.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I think we should treat Fox like tabloid journalism.


I favor "hysterical bullshiat"
 
scanman61
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: DarkSoulNoHope: I think we should treat Fox like tabloid journalism.

Even The National Enquirer checks the facts, then checks them again...


Well, yeah, ever since the Carol Burnette thing
 
dbrunker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: In this thread: Frightened basement people who've never been to Portland thinking it's dirty or dangerous


I live in the Portland city limits.  I've seen the crime rate set new record highs.  I've seen Walmart and Nike and REI and Cracker Barrel close all their all their locations inside the city limits.  I've had someone sleeping in a broken down tent in my next door neighbor's front yard (and screaming for her missing husband in the middle of the night)  and someone sleeping in my back yard (who snored so loud you could hear him inside the house or on the street in front of my house).  I give a pass to the guy who was living in a pickup truck camper a few doors down from me because he didn't cause problems or have garbage piled up around his truck.  I've eaten in a Denny's with two armed security guards standing inside the front door.   I've seen beautiful landscaping flattened, fill with garbage, tents and later weeds with an informational kiosk burnt black.  As I waited at a stoplight on my bike, a young homeless man was shooting heroin and yell at me that he was responsible suffering of Jesus Christ on the cross.  Also while riding my bike I was nearly hit by a homeless man driving a pickup who swerved into half a dozen parked cars in a residential neighborhood next to a grade school.  The police officer who interviewed me said he was arrested soon after.

If you live in Beaverton, Troutdale, Gresham, Tigard, Tualitin, Clackamas or other suburb outside the city limits these are rare sights.
 
Shryke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: thealgorerhythm: Insurance baby.

Not likely.

If an owner wants to avoid the hassle of eviction and clear a site for further development, that's one thing.  Let the fire go up, neglect to press charges, write it off as a loss, and move forward.

If the building is overinsured (anything more than basic liability), the insurance company will be suspicious of the lack of due diligence and will investigate.  Depriving people of their homes through a fire is a "victimless" crime.  Depriving an insurance company of money, on the other hand, is something very different.


Fairly certain you cannot insure a clearly derelict building.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: pastramithemosterotic: Yes, a Fox news link about squatters in Portland, OR is sure to have no bias at all.

And you know it's not even possible, because according to Fox (sorta), Portland is a smoking crater because of Antifa.


This. We have an office in Portland and I love going up there from the Bay Area. A lot of my coworkers believe that I'm putting MY LIFE AT RISK going there. LOL they're all so terrified of any city. Most won't even go k to San Francisco anymore because of the ooga booga.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: pastramithemosterotic: Yes, a Fox news link about squatters in Portland, OR is sure to have no bias at all.

Ironically enough it starts with how squatters have allegedly been intimidating locals with guns.

Make up your mind, Fox News: Either guns are good or they're bad.


This. Or Fox might be thinking," See? Dangerous squatters have guns, so you'd better buy 10 more!"
 
alex10294
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: pastramithemosterotic: Yes, a Fox news link about squatters in Portland, OR is sure to have no bias at all.

Ironically enough it starts with how squatters have allegedly been intimidating locals with guns.

Make up your mind, Fox News: Either guns are good or they're bad.


Guns ok. Assault with a deadly weapon bad. Go to jail. Everyone agrees.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: austerity101: Someone from California bought it, did basically nothing with it, didn't even bother to show up to any local hearings, and it got taken over by people needing shelter. The only real crime here is that no one is helping these people.


You deserve your shiatty city.  You are getting exactly what you want.


LOL how's the Free State of Jefferson going for you pal?
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Dewey Fidalgo: pastramithemosterotic: Yes, a Fox news link about squatters in Portland, OR is sure to have no bias at all.

And you know it's not even possible, because according to Fox (sorta), Portland is a smoking crater because of Antifa.

This. We have an office in Portland and I love going up there from the Bay Area. A lot of my coworkers believe that I'm putting MY LIFE AT RISK going there. LOL they're all so terrified of any city. Most won't even go k to San Francisco anymore because of the ooga booga.


i live in the bay area and we just bought a place in downtown portland so you can imagine the stuff i'm told by fake well meaning people that live in the middle or worse,new Hampshire. when we lived outside of sacramento people used to ask me if i was worried about drive by shootings.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dbrunker: thealgorerhythm: In this thread: Frightened basement people who've never been to Portland thinking it's dirty or dangerous

I live in the Portland city limits.  I've seen the crime rate set new record highs.  I've seen Walmart and Nike and REI and Cracker Barrel close all their all their locations inside the city limits.  I've had someone sleeping in a broken down tent in my next door neighbor's front yard (and screaming for her missing husband in the middle of the night)  and someone sleeping in my back yard (who snored so loud you could hear him inside the house or on the street in front of my house).  I give a pass to the guy who was living in a pickup truck camper a few doors down from me because he didn't cause problems or have garbage piled up around his truck.  I've eaten in a Denny's with two armed security guards standing inside the front door.   I've seen beautiful landscaping flattened, fill with garbage, tents and later weeds with an informational kiosk burnt black.  As I waited at a stoplight on my bike, a young homeless man was shooting heroin and yell at me that he was responsible suffering of Jesus Christ on the cross.  Also while riding my bike I was nearly hit by a homeless man driving a pickup who swerved into half a dozen parked cars in a residential neighborhood next to a grade school.  The police officer who interviewed me said he was arrested soon after.

If you live in Beaverton, Troutdale, Gresham, Tigard, Tualitin, Clackamas or other suburb outside the city limits these are rare sights.


Sad but true.  Our police got fat on overtime during the protests, had tons of fun beating up our citizens, then quit en-masse shortly after, when mere talk of accountability was in vogue.  Now they sit back and let crime happen to show us why we should appreciate them or something.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Loucifer: As a long time Portland Squatters fan, I feel that this is a rebuilding year and also a good time to get some dead weight off the roster.


I'd buy a Portland Squatters jersey in a heartbeat.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bobadooey: austerity101: Alebak: I would sooner believe that someone else burnt it down to force the people out than the people living there lit it on fire by accident.

This is a distinct possibility. And I bet very little investigation will be done into the fire for this very reason.

Yeah I guess if you ignore the fire department frequently responding to fires at the location


"...firefighters had doused eight fires there in the past 12 months."

If it's an insurance scam as so many in the thread think, the owners really needed better quality arsonists and/or bribe the fire department for a slower response.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I grew up by a dump bar. They are a blight to the neighborhood even when the doors are open. Bottles and cans thrown on the street and your lawn. Co-workers parking in front of your house as they meet up for cheat time. Under age kids in search of a bottle of hooch. Bars are riff raff central.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: dbrunker: thealgorerhythm: In this thread: Frightened basement people who've never been to Portland thinking it's dirty or dangerous

I live in the Portland city limits.  I've seen the crime rate set new record highs.  I've seen Walmart and Nike and REI and Cracker Barrel close all their all their locations inside the city limits.  I've had someone sleeping in a broken down tent in my next door neighbor's front yard (and screaming for her missing husband in the middle of the night)  and someone sleeping in my back yard (who snored so loud you could hear him inside the house or on the street in front of my house).  I give a pass to the guy who was living in a pickup truck camper a few doors down from me because he didn't cause problems or have garbage piled up around his truck.  I've eaten in a Denny's with two armed security guards standing inside the front door.   I've seen beautiful landscaping flattened, fill with garbage, tents and later weeds with an informational kiosk burnt black.  As I waited at a stoplight on my bike, a young homeless man was shooting heroin and yell at me that he was responsible suffering of Jesus Christ on the cross.  Also while riding my bike I was nearly hit by a homeless man driving a pickup who swerved into half a dozen parked cars in a residential neighborhood next to a grade school.  The police officer who interviewed me said he was arrested soon after.

If you live in Beaverton, Troutdale, Gresham, Tigard, Tualitin, Clackamas or other suburb outside the city limits these are rare sights.

Sad but true.  Our police got fat on overtime during the protests, had tons of fun beating up our citizens, then quit en-masse shortly after, when mere talk of accountability was in vogue.  Now they sit back and let crime happen to show us why we should appreciate them or something.


See also: Seattle, WA
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.