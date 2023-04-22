 Skip to content
(NYPost)   What are they going to do, shoot at it?   (nypost.com)
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe improve their lives? Maybe get these people some medical attention?
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fix bayonets!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Having the National Guard as homeless/addict outreach is probably a step above having the cops do it.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Having the National Guard as homeless/addict outreach is probably a step above having the cops do it.


Hell, having the C.H.U.D. do it is probably better.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Shoot the junkies I guess.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Having the National Guard as homeless/addict outreach is probably a step above having the cops do it.


a.abcnews.comView Full Size


/s
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Of course, if we took a tiny bit of the police's budget and applied it to addiction and mental health services for the homeless and destitute it would make a huge difference, but that's a non-starter pretty much anywhere.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cue a Kent State type blood bath.  But this is Fark, some people will cheer.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sounds like a response to cops quietly striking because liberals expect better of them
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Of course, if we took a tiny bit of the police's budget and applied it to addiction and mental health services for the homeless and destitute it would make a huge difference, but that's a non-starter pretty much anywhere.


That would be ZOMGSOSHULIZM!!1! and lord knows we can't have that.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

austerity101: Maybe improve their lives? Maybe get these people some medical attention?


Not in Jesus' America. They suffer because they are weak, worthless sinners

Jesus is the only healthcare good, god-fearing Americans need

/ The fact that this post makes complete sense shows just how BATSHIAT INSANE America is
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If the cops want to do something about fentanyl maybe they could stop importing and selling it?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: pastramithemosterotic: Of course, if we took a tiny bit of the police's budget and applied it to addiction and mental health services for the homeless and destitute it would make a huge difference, but that's a non-starter pretty much anywhere.

That would be ZOMGSOSHULIZM!!1! and lord knows we can't have that.


Also, people don't want resources to go to drug addicts because we as a society still believe addiction is a personal, moral failing.

As I said, non-starter
 
Alebak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Activating the National Guard wouldn't be a bad idea if I thought they were actually going to be used in a way that would help the problem, like being extra man power to set up temporary housing* and clinics for the homeless, because it's almost like this is a medical problem and if someone's life sucks and has no prospects for the future then they'll go to drugs to not feel shiatty temporarily.

But instead I know that people just want to shoot users and dealers for making their streets looks bad.
/*"Housing" is not THIRTY GYM MATS IN ONE ROOM
//I saw that once and I get pissed whenever I think back on it
 
Speef
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The National Guard has basically no training of any kind (they go to Basic and tech school, and then they do one weekend a month of never meeting a person who knows how to do the job they're assigned to).  Some units do get actually trained, but unfortunately this happens via trial-by-fire (they get set full time active and deployed alongside active duty units). Basically they're not set up to succeed with a great training program, and you see entire units that can't do absolutely basic functions core to the purpose of their units.  (They do get deployed on training exercises with active duty units sometimes, but that's not really the same experience as a real deployment.)

I imagine it's gone sharply downhill from there since I was in, given the sharp rise of fevered faux-patriotic flag-waving by white nationalists and the rise in ammosexual/tactikool culture.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Sounds like a response to cops quietly striking because liberals expect better of them


Apparently you can just fire peopep who strike. Reagan did it.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*people, phone. Ugh.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: If the cops want to do something about fentanyl maybe they could stop importing and selling it?


I've long postulated that the alphabet cops are importing it just like in the 1980s crack epidemic.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He should get into a feud with Disneyland instead just to confuse people.
 
