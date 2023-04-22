 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Happy Earth Day, everyone. Nice planet you have there, be a shame if something happened to it   (reuters.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Happy Earth Day!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Captain Planet Gets Promoted | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube 7peziTjyX_I
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
George Carlin - Saving the Planet
Youtube 7W33HRc1A6c
 
PvtStash
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Underworld - M.E.
Youtube cG1u3Udslqc
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Your dystopian future is my stock dividends"


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
PunkTiger
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here's something you don't see every day...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ftfa
Some carried banners reading "No drilling where we're living" and "Newsom, divest California from fossil fuels."

The NIMBYs aren't even trying to hide it anymore
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Subby are you threatening the earth?
 
stamped human bacon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I remember the first one... back when we had a chance.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

RandomInternetComment: Subby are you threatening the earth?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
