(BBC-US)   Day 423 of WW3. How about some good news? Ukrainian vodka producers toast a rise in global sales. Also, "Russian warplane accidentally bombs own city" is the best headline we've seen in a long time. This is your Saturday Ukraine invasion thread   (bbc.com) divider line
17
    Russia, BBC, Warsaw Ghetto, United Kingdom, Ukraine, Russian armed forces, Atmosphere of Earth, Western world  
•       •       •

17 Comments     (+0 »)
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, it looks like the Kyiv Independent has a new guy/gal doing the transcribing from the Ukrainian General Staff reports. Another error, today, this time in UAV cumulative AND day totals. It's obvious, if you compare both reports, and I am going with the UGS version, since it ties with the spreadsheet.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not actually here today. But here's to routing and killing the Moscow Murder cult soon.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Armed Forces repulsed 53 enemy attacks during the day, fierce battles for Bakhmut continue

" The main efforts of the enemy are focused on conducting offensive operations in the Bakhmut, Avdiiv, Marin, and Shakhtar directions - 53 enemy attacks were repelled. The city of Bakhmut remains at the epicenter of hostilities, for which fierce battles continue ," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On Friday evening, the Russians again attacked Ukraine with "shaheds": air defense destroyed 4 out of 5

On April 21, 2023, around 7:00 p.m., the enemy attacked Ukraine from the southeast with "Shahed-136/131" kamikaze drones. 4 out of 5 "shaheeds" were shot down by the forces and means of air defense of the command "East" in cooperation with the air defense of the National Guard.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Russian border guards did not let the wounded invaders home

On April 17 of this year, the enemy tried to carry out a medical evacuation from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region towards the settlement of Urazovo, Belgorod region. 14 trucks were used to transport the wounded occupiers.

" When attempting to cross the State Border of Ukraine into the territory of the Russian Federation, for certain reasons, the Russian side did not let the military convoy pass and turned it back. It is known that during the mentioned movement some of the enemy servicemen did not survive due to the lack of proper medical care. The rest of the seriously wounded invaders, more than 50 people, were transported to the hospital deployed on the basis of the Troitsky Central District Hospital ," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary.

Oh, what a sad suicide...
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Energoatom" agreed on the construction of 20 nuclear power units in Ukraine

On April 21, the president of Energoatom Petro Kotin and the president and executive director of the American company Holtec International Chris Singh signed an agreement on cooperation in the deployment of small modular reactors.

The agreement provides for the construction of up to 20 SMR-160 reactors in Ukraine, the implementation of the first pilot project and the exit to the minimum regulated power of the reactor and connection to the grid by March 2029. The construction of small modular reactors will contribute to strengthening Ukraine's energy security and will help replace thermal power facilities destroyed as a result of Russian attacks, the company noted.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Ukrzaliznytsia" launches a non-stop flight from Austria

a new non-stop car will start running on the route Vienna - Chop - Vienna on April 24 . reports that "Ukrzaliznytsia"

The price of a ticket from Chop to Vienna is UAH 1,730, tickets are already available at the international ticket offices of Ukrzaliznytsia. And tickets from Kyiv to Chop and vice versa can be purchased both at ticket offices and online: in the Ukrzaliznytsia application, in the chatbot, and on the website.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ukraine under fire. The situation in the regions as of this morning

📍 Sumshchyna
On the morning of Saturday, April 22, Russian troops shelled the Bilopol community in Sumy Oblast twice with mortars and artillery. No casualties or injuries were recorded as a result of the shelling.

📍 Chernihiv region
Russian troops dropped a guided bomb from an airplane at night in the area of the village of Orlykivka, Chernihiv region. There were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civil infrastructure.

📍 Daughter
In just one day, the Russians killed 1 resident of Donetsk region and wounded 2 more.

📍 Kherson Region
Over the past day, the Russian invaders shelled the Kherson region 45 times, firing 235 shells on the territory of the region. No casualties among the civilian population were recorded.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So would a full moon be a good time to counterattack or a bad time. Who would have the advantage with that night-light?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

gaslight: [Fark user image 850x242]
[Fark user image 850x294]


Thankyou, I was thinking of posting the weather for that part of the world, but I have to leave for work before 8am, and would not be the most reliable person to supply it.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harlee: OK, it looks like the Kyiv Independent has a new guy/gal doing the transcribing from the Ukrainian General Staff reports. Another error, today, this time in UAV cumulative AND day totals. It's obvious, if you compare both reports, and I am going with the UGS version, since it ties with the spreadsheet.

[Fark user image image 850x1129]

[Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x840]

[Fark user image image 774x1500]

[Fark user image image 850x266]


So do the anti-air systems we've seen falling off trucks lately count in these totals?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Good Morning, here's an update from The Russian Dudehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGXnK1-A4jc

And some flower pictures:
irishexaminer.comView Full Size

jewishbooksareawesome.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: I'm not actually here today.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
An immediate mass expulsion of Russian "diplomats" is underway in Germany today. A Russian government plane has arrived to remove the bastards.

Good news.
- Jay in Kyiv (@JayinKyiv) April 22, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Another bomb dropped from a Russian bomber was found in Belgorod. Possibly it's FAB-500. This bomb, unlike the previous one, did not explode. pic.twitter.com/j3ShbiHaYs
- Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) April 22, 2023

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The current situation in Belgorod where a second Russian bomb was found and several thousand locals are evacuated from 17 residential buildings nearby.

It seems Russians have started a counteroffensive against themselves. pic.twitter.com/jMXoEK3cxv
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 22, 2023
 
