 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Something we can all get behind. Free man sent to jail for "stupid"   (cbc.ca) divider line
37
    More: Obvious, Law, Court, Trial, Person, Contempt of court, Judiciary, provincial court judge, British Columbia  
•       •       •

1094 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Apr 2023 at 10:50 AM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
lol lmao
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well that's a start. Can we lock up the rest of the SovCit idiots now?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A court's powers are legitimate the way a cartel's powers are legitimate. Do what they say or else.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well none of that was very polite.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We'd have to turn the entire state of Kansas into America's "Escape from New York" style Federal Prison, and, within a few months the overcrowding would have us eyeing up a Dakota.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: We'd have to turn the entire state of Kansas into America's "Escape from New York" style Federal Prison, and, within a few months the overcrowding would have us eyeing up a Dakota.


And why is that a bad thing?
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: We'd have to turn the entire state of Kansas into America's "Escape from New York" style Federal Prison, and, within a few months the overcrowding would have us eyeing up a Dakota.


As long as this results in more videos of sovereign citizens getting tazed in courtrooms, I'm completely on board.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm curious in an academic way as to how the SovCit folks get so far gone that they seem to honestly believe there are "magic words" that will let them do whatever they want. Especially when it *never* works for any of their fellows.

I could maybe see the first few that tried it thinking it'd work. But there is now a mountain of evidence that it doesn't.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Canadians have the advantage of the ruling in Meads v Meads (2012 ABQB 571).
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At the time, the judge asked him over the phone if he had a letter from a doctor confirming he was unable to wear a mask for the short walk between the courthouse entrance and the courtroom where the trial was scheduled.

"I don't need another man or woman's permission to breathe,'' Hardy replied.
"I have been breathing my entire life on my own.''


Judge: Pray that I don't radically 'upgrade' your sentence.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't wish to create joinder, eh?"
*bzzztt*
/now I wanna see P Barnes in a Mountie hat
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sunidesus: I'm curious in an academic way as to how the SovCit folks get so far gone that they seem to honestly believe there are "magic words" that will let them do whatever they want. Especially when it *never* works for any of their fellows.

I could maybe see the first few that tried it thinking it'd work. But there is now a mountain of evidence that it doesn't.


Problem is if you watch a lot of the sov cit videos there are quite a few where cops either let them go with no penalty or just give them a ticket despite having no licence plate and refusing to produce ID. They then claim those encounters as a win, proof they are right.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I don't need another man or woman's permission to breathe,'' Hardy replied.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Man On A Mission: Well that's a start. Can we lock up the rest of the SovCit idiots now?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Stupidity should be... oh wait, it is!
 
Theeng
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I'm curious in an academic way as to how the SovCit folks get so far gone that they seem to honestly believe there are "magic words" that will let them do whatever they want. Especially when it *never* works for any of their fellows.

I could maybe see the first few that tried it thinking it'd work. But there is now a mountain of evidence that it doesn't.


Easy, all those failures are just lies to hide the truth, because the man is afraid of you learning the truth!  There's a reason these Sovcits tend to also buy into antivaxxer or other conspiratorial bullshiat.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Sunidesus: I'm curious in an academic way as to how the SovCit folks get so far gone that they seem to honestly believe there are "magic words" that will let them do whatever they want. Especially when it *never* works for any of their fellows.

I could maybe see the first few that tried it thinking it'd work. But there is now a mountain of evidence that it doesn't.

Problem is if you watch a lot of the sov cit videos there are quite a few where cops either let them go with no penalty or just give them a ticket despite having no licence plate and refusing to produce ID. They then claim those encounters as a win, proof they are right.


On more than a couple of occasions I have had cops pulling me out of my car at gunpoint screaming at me to do stupid people tricks on the side of the highway prior to even walking up to the window for supposed minor 'traffic' violations. I don't think I would have the balls to sit there refusing to hand over my DL and insurance and argue with a cop about whether or not he had the right to issue me a ticket.

You want to know what White Privilege looks like? Watch a SovCit video on youtube.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The judge should make him give a book report on Leviathan by Thomas Hobbs, which sums the social contracts of government legitimacy in the post Fuedal world. The officer and judge applied the basic idea of a monopoly on violence.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I'm curious in an academic way as to how the SovCit folks get so far gone that they seem to honestly believe there are "magic words" that will let them do whatever they want. Especially when it *never* works for any of their fellows.

I could maybe see the first few that tried it thinking it'd work. But there is now a mountain of evidence that it doesn't.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Why do all these people who refuse to recognize a court's legitimacy show up to argue before the court?

If I truly felt a court doesn't have jurisdiction, I wouldn't show up.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I'm curious in an academic way as to how the SovCit folks get so far gone that they seem to honestly believe there are "magic words" that will let them do whatever they want. Especially when it *never* works for any of their fellows.

I could maybe see the first few that tried it thinking it'd work. But there is now a mountain of evidence that it doesn't.


I'm guessing there is a large overlap with why religion is so successful.

I will look forward to seeing a followup in a years time to see if this clown had an epiphany while sitting in his cell or doubled down and is even more obstinate.
 
akallen404
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mangoose: A court's powers are legitimate the way a cartel's powers are legitimate. Do what they say or else.


Well, yeah. That's how power works.

How did you think they enforced their decisions? Posthypnotic suggestion?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: On more than a couple of occasions I have had cops pulling me out of my car at gunpoint screaming at me to do stupid people tricks on the side of the highway prior to even walking up to the window for supposed minor 'traffic' violations.


I get what you're saying here, not even disagreeing, but they pull you out of the car before they walk up to it?  Wording's kinda weird there
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If they can arrest David Straight they can arrest any of us!
https://www.vice.com/en/article/g5ygby/david-straight-arrest-sovereign-citizen-movement
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Why do all these people who refuse to recognize a court's legitimacy show up to argue before the court?

If I truly felt a court doesn't have jurisdiction, I wouldn't show up.


Because it's a platform. Most of the time, this crap is performative and done solely to wear the other side out to the point where a cop or a judge throws their hands up in the air in defeat, at which time the SovCit can declare victory.  It's kind of like trying to win an argument with a toddler.

There are true believers out there, but they tend to be the "my front yard is booby-trapped with explosives" types.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I deal with Sovcit "demands" for millions of dollars or to recognize that the billing statements we send them have magically been reversed to mean that we now owe them $420.69 or what have you.

And by "deal with" I mean "delete, disregard, and dispose of".
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTA  In later virtual court appearances, Hardy repeatedly challenged the court's jurisdiction over him, saying he was "not a person. I'm a man commonly called Cameron Hardy.''

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mangoose: A court's powers are legitimate the way a cartel's powers are legitimate. Do what they say or else.


Mangoose logic:

A does X;
B also does X;
Therefore, A == B.

BizarreMan: Well none of that was very polite.


My observation is that Canadians are not polite because of how they feel.  They are polite because of how they think.
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sunidesus: I'm curious in an academic way as to how the SovCit folks get so far gone that they seem to honestly believe there are "magic words" that will let them do whatever they want. Especially when it *never* works for any of their fellows.

I could maybe see the first few that tried it thinking it'd work. But there is now a mountain of evidence that it doesn't.


That's because the real magic words are money. You want judges to do what you say you take them on vacations, you buy their mother's house, that kind of thing.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mangoose: A court's powers are legitimate the way a cartel's powers are legitimate. Do what they say or else.


That's why the name "El Chapo" and "Due Process" were nearly synonymous for decades.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What I wouldn't give to have P. Barnes tasing the everloving f*ck out of these jackass morons.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Why do all these people who refuse to recognize a court's legitimacy show up to argue before the court?

If I truly felt a court doesn't have jurisdiction, I wouldn't show up.


My guess is that they're trying to prove to others that it works. If it does and *they* get it on record within the court system, then anybody can do it.

They literally think they're smarter than everyone else.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The judge should make him give a book report on Leviathan by Thomas Hobbs, which sums the social contracts of government legitimacy in the post Fuedal world. The officer and judge applied the basic idea of a monopoly on violence.


Okay, I'm buying four houses and a hotel of violence.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mangoose: A court's powers are legitimate the way a cartel's powers are legitimate. Do what they say or else.


Well, you have the ability to challenge the court by presenting a credible defense.

This moron did not present a credible defense. His arguments were "vexatious" and "frivolous". So rather than waste time on a f*cking idiot who has no idea what he's doing...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Paterson...falsely believes Canadian law doesn't apply to him

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kpaxoid: My observation is that Canadians are not polite because of how they feel.  They are polite because of how they think.


My observation as a Canadian? We have single payer healthcare and most of us consider guns as being tools for shooting animals, not other people. Most, but not all.

I'm 43 years old. I've never seen a pistol in my life. I'm very fortunate that gun violence isn't something I spend any time being threatened by. So I would say it's both, but it starts with feeling secure. Americans may want to consider being considerate for a change, and see what happens.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.