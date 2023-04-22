 Skip to content
(NYPost) Weeners According to the New York Post, frequent porn use is so common that young men no longer know how to chat up women -- and they cannot get it up anymore when they do   (nypost.com) divider line
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"According to the New York Post"

Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Man On A Mission: "According to the New York Post"

This means that porn isn't real. Wild.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mangoose: This means that porn isn't real. Wild.


Dammit. And my mom just married her new husband, who has some really cute daughters.

/ JOKING
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

bostonguy: Mangoose: This means that porn isn't real. Wild.

Dammit. And my mom just married her new husband, who has some really cute daughters.

/ JOKING


They aren't cute?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: bostonguy: Mangoose: This means that porn isn't real. Wild.

Dammit. And my mom just married her new husband, who has some really cute daughters.

/ JOKING

They aren't cute?


They're not married. Yet.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Demetrius: BizarreMan: bostonguy: Mangoose: This means that porn isn't real. Wild.

Dammit. And my mom just married her new husband, who has some really cute daughters.

/ JOKING

They aren't cute?

They're not married. Yet.


No one's marrying his mom. Come on.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
However, the number of young men exploring careers as pizza delivery men, cable installers, tennis instructors, yacht captains and photographers has never been higher.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought y'all wanted young people to NOT have sex before marriage?

Make up your damn minds.

Oh, wait, y'all are worried that the Wrong People might breed a li'l faster, especially with RvW being tossed aside, and you need to get those numbers up of the Right People popping out babies.

Overall, seems like the clever plans might have been workshopped a bit more...strenuously.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
because I was just getting my fix

Sex junkies.

Like Wade Boggs.
 
saultydog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AstroJesus: because I was just getting my fix

Sex junkies.

Like Wade Boggs.


We lost him too soon. RIP Wade.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Causation.
Concurrence.
Know the difference!
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saultydog: AstroJesus: because I was just getting my fix

Sex junkies.

Like Wade Boggs.

We lost him too soon. RIP Wade.


Again, Wade Boggs is alive. He lives in Tampa, Florida and is in his early 50s.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Demetrius: BizarreMan: bostonguy: Mangoose: This means that porn isn't real. Wild.

Dammit. And my mom just married her new husband, who has some really cute daughters.

/ JOKING

They aren't cute?

They're not married. Yet.

No one's marrying his mom. Come on.


I'm watching porn while I'm chatting up his mom right now, so I'm getting a kick...
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All for the best really. Sex is best left to the professionals

Say hello to your wife and mom for me
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, this is happening in the real world.  Sure.
And I bet if you looked around for a moment or two at New York Post articles from the early 90s, when the internet became available in almost every house, you'd find that they were warning us about young men no longer knowing how to chat up women because of porn.  Cyclic bullshiat.  See also: comics, rock 'n roll, R-rated movies, D&D, blah blah blah.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just internet porn?

Because we seemed to do okay back when all we had was the Sears catalog lingerie section and NatGeo articles about native women.


/damn kids on my lawn!
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Mangoose: This means that porn isn't real. Wild.

Dammit. And my mom just married her new husband, who has some really cute daughters.

/ JOKING


Yes, but are they the type that regularly gets stuck in dryers?
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's because they've been exposed to too many stupid news articles.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a fix if porn is ruining your life. Stop being religious. Most of the problems with porn use come from the shame of using porn which is connected to the moral belief that porn is wrong and you're wrong for watching it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Is it just internet porn?

Because we seemed to do okay back when all we had was the Sears catalog lingerie section and NatGeo articles about native women.


/damn kids on my lawn!


I had to fly yesterday for the first time in 2 years.  There was a Penthouse Letters on the top shelf at the airport newsstand.  I almost bought it just because it was like seeing an ancient fossil.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Mangoose: This means that porn isn't real. Wild.

Dammit. And my mom just married her new husband, who has some really cute daughters.

/ JOKING


Carol decided to retire?
Wow, she'll be missed
 
Can't_Think_Of_A_Name
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Causation.
Concurrence.
Know the difference!


Causation.
Castration.
Know the difference.
 
meathome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else find it amusing that they have pictures of the guy in the article, and for each picture, he either has his hand in his pocket, or you can tell that his arms are somewhat well defined?

Somebody took "home workout" to a whole new level 😂
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, I didn't know how to chat up women before internet porn.....
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its great to be a dirty old man these days.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, a lot of people want to keep it in the step family, if you know what I mean.
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we have allowed any push back to unfettered porn consumption as being somehow anti "sex worker". Every study is showing this is a huge mistake
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Mangoose: This means that porn isn't real. Wild.

Dammit. And my mom just married her new husband, who has some really cute daughters.

/ JOKING


Do they have problems getting the last sock out of the dryer?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The researchers found that the average man who reported never or rarely experiencing difficulty reaching orgasm with a partner watched an average of just over an hour of porn a week.
Those who reported having trouble most of the time consumed an average of 92 minutes - and those who had trouble all of the time, 111 minutes weekly.

Well there it is, men that watch one hour of pron a week are just fine, but if you watch two hours a week you can't get it up.

Makes sense, if your a farking moran.

Who comes up with this shiat?
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like that just clears the field for dirty old men.

So, 35 y.o. ladies, how you doin'?
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: I thought y'all wanted young people to NOT have sex before marriage?

Make up your damn minds.

Oh, wait, y'all are worried that the Wrong People might breed a li'l faster, especially with RvW being tossed aside, and you need to get those numbers up of the Right People popping out babies.


themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mimekiller: we have allowed any push back to unfettered porn consumption as being somehow anti "sex worker". Every study is showing this is a huge mistake


[citation needed]
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, but it's so convenient.

Enjoy farking your pocket pussy in your lonely dungeon.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Gleeman: Is it just internet porn?

Because we seemed to do okay back when all we had was the Sears catalog lingerie section and NatGeo articles about native women.


/damn kids on my lawn!

I had to fly yesterday for the first time in 2 years.  There was a Penthouse Letters on the top shelf at the airport newsstand.  I almost bought it just because it was like seeing an ancient fossil.


Penthouse Letters? Now that's a blast from the past.

IRT written porn it generally wasn't a big thing for me as a dude, but I have to admit one of the hottest things I've seen was some bodice ripper novel that was getting handed around the school barracks after I got out of boot camp.

Guys were like "it's a chick book, how hot can it be?", then be all "gotta go rehydrate" after returning it the next morning.

Don't remember the book or author unfortunately, been a few decades.
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: bostonguy: Mangoose: This means that porn isn't real. Wild.

Dammit. And my mom just married her new husband, who has some really cute daughters.

/ JOKING

Carol decided to retire?
Wow, she'll be missed


Nope....she's expanding the franchise
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
32C is the new 40DD.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"porn-induced erectile dysfunction."

YouTube-induced fart kink
Fark-induced testicular torsion
Instagram Lip
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Yes, but it's so convenient.

Enjoy farking your pocket pussy in your lonely dungeon.


I remodeled my dungeon into a masturbatorium.
 
AbortionsForAll [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: Demetrius: BizarreMan: bostonguy: Mangoose: This means that porn isn't real. Wild.

Dammit. And my mom just married her new husband, who has some really cute daughters.

/ JOKING

They aren't cute?

They're not married. Yet.

No one's marrying his mom. Come on.


I mean, why buy the cow when you can get the milk for free?
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AbortionsForAll: why buy the cow


I see you've met his mom
 
scanman61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: The researchers found that the average man who reported never or rarely experiencing difficulty reaching orgasm with a partner watched an average of just over an hour of porn a week.
Those who reported having trouble most of the time consumed an average of 92 minutes - and those who had trouble all of the time, 111 minutes weekly.

Well there it is, men that watch one hour of pron a week are just fine, but if you watch two hours a week you can't get it up.

Makes sense, if your a farking moran.

Who comes up with this shiat?


....reads study.....

Heavy porn users take significantly longer than other men to reach orgasm with a real-world partner.

They say that like it's a bad thing.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Porn didn't give you ED. That's Covid. Your balls are full of it, as is your shaft to a lesser extent.  Sorry about your luck, kid.  You may want to hit the nearest sperm bank as, provided you live long enough, the compound damage of residual SARS-CoV-2 infection in the testes will render you infertile.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

odinsposse: There's a fix if porn is ruining your life. Stop being religious. Most of the problems with porn use come from the shame of using porn which is connected to the moral belief that porn is wrong and you're wrong for watching it.


Wrong.   You want to be alone and do whatever you want to all the time, like wacking off and having multiple partners, and not having to pay attention to your cum dumpster after youre done.

Porn is here for you!  It's so convenient, and when you're done, you can just go back to your job, or continue ignoring human beings.  You need to anyway, since fulfilling all your needs takes all your time.

If you go out with a real person and don't get laid, well, what is the problem?  I mean besides that you never had to learn any social skills, since you were raised on the internet.
But BESIDES that  what is this biatches problem?  You put  the minimum investment into this date in order to bring about coitus, what does she want now?  conversation?  Bonding?

Amber on Onlyfans doesn't act like that.  You like her better anyway.  You're a Player.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There's a large number who only communicate via text and chat input through their phones, which means they don't know how to use their jaws. It's like when us keyboard users go to sign our names and you have to practice a few times before signing the document.

And the pR0n vs IRL performance, either they got fixed on the hentai or they got used to sprinting and have no stamina. It's like jogging. Slow down, watch the whole video, start working your way up to a whole 20 minutes, then maybe more. Do some cardio and mat work.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'll tell you what, this smells like the good ol' free marketplace at work here. If women want my precious seed so much (which, no, they don't, but let's keep moving) they need to outcompete the autobater 3000 and my oculus quest.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oh no, I accidentally clicked on a NYPost link and now I'm stuck!

Wh... what are you doing, step-tabloid?!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He seems kind of chipper about it.

The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So is this going to be the new moral panic?

I mean, we're already in the middle of several, what's one more?
 
