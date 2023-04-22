 Skip to content
(Mashable) Now that only Nazis and advertisers have Twitter checkmarks, it's easy to block them and streamline your feed
7
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What's the opposite of the Streisand Effect?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Elmo needs 5 and a half billion subscriber-months in order to break even on the truckload of other rich people's money he spent to buy Twitter. For the sake of comparison, there are about 8 billion people on earth, a significant minority of whom are either too young to have learned about the concept of using Twitter, or do not have the internet access necessary to use it.

With the current headcount of 380k subscribers, he'll need to wait 14,474 months, or 1,206 years and 2 months, to reach the $44bn break-even point. For the sake of comparison, typical human life expectancy is a bit under 80 years in most countries, and the Byzantine Empire existed for "only" 977 years after Rome fell.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Seems like SpaceX's "Rapid Unscheduled Disassembly" feature is being phased into Twitter's "Buy the Blue' program.
 
eKonk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You know what's easier? Don't use Twitter.

/Why yes, I am edgier than a pizza cutter.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm going to start a new platform called Tweeter.

You will all get checkmarks!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*Stares at and contemplates turd that Musk has just shat onto the chessboard*
 
