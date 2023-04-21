 Skip to content
(KSAT San Antonio)   Here's a reminder of why you don't stop on the train tracks. Courtesy of a white pick up truck in Texas who is not going to get buffed right out   (ksat.com) divider line
    Scary  
‘’ 6 hours ago  
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the truck had just been in a fatal crash which landed it on the train tracks. And then a train came along and totally demolished it. Some days, you just run all out of luck.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a reminder of why you don't stop on the train tracks.

What if you're driving a train?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was only okay when you have a cuffed prisoner in the back of your car?
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would the idiot truck driver think pulling onto train tracks was a safe place to park after being involved in a fatal car accident? Serves him right.
 
ybishop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
wildcardjack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, not exactly there intentionally, and dang that train was going fast. They're going much slower by the time they get to a city.
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x583]


"I don't brake for Saxons"

Hahaha
 
Vern
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Floki: Why would the idiot truck driver think pulling onto train tracks was a safe place to park after being involved in a fatal car accident? Serves him right.


Well... it looks like the accident pushed his vehicle off the road, through a ditch, where it came to rest on the train tracks, with the trailer sitting over the ditch. It doesn't look like he just decided that that was a good place to park. And if it was a bad enough collision to kill someone in the minivan, it was probably bad enough to destroy the engine in the truck, and it looks like the trailer is kind of wedged in place as well. I would wager it was going to take a tow truck to move that vehicle off the track.

I'm wondering why nobody from Odessa Fire Rescue or the Texas Department of Public Safety, who according to the article, were investigating the crash when the video was taken, didn't notify all trains operating in the area that there was a vehicle on the tracks, and that they should stop their trains. I realize it takes a long damn time for a train to stop, but if everyone was out of their vehicles, and OFR and public safety was on scene investigating, they had enough time for someone to call ahead and let them know.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Vern: Floki: Why would the idiot truck driver think pulling onto train tracks was a safe place to park after being involved in a fatal car accident? Serves him right.

Well... it looks like the accident pushed his vehicle off the road, through a ditch, where it came to rest on the train tracks, with the trailer sitting over the ditch. It doesn't look like he just decided that that was a good place to park. And if it was a bad enough collision to kill someone in the minivan, it was probably bad enough to destroy the engine in the truck, and it looks like the trailer is kind of wedged in place as well. I would wager it was going to take a tow truck to move that vehicle off the track.

I'm wondering why nobody from Odessa Fire Rescue or the Texas Department of Public Safety, who according to the article, were investigating the crash when the video was taken, didn't notify all trains operating in the area that there was a vehicle on the tracks, and that they should stop their trains. I realize it takes a long damn time for a train to stop, but if everyone was out of their vehicles, and OFR and public safety was on scene investigating, they had enough time for someone to call ahead and let them know.


Yes, I jumped too fast to a conclusion. My bad. But, dang, that was a good train collision. Very satisfying.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is the most Texas story I heard this week, and also a decent country song.
 
