(ABC 27)   Pennsylvania wants students to get their weed from the school nurse, instead of the lunch lady as normal   (abc27.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Hey kids, I'm your new school nurse. You wanna get high?"
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If they're using it as a medicine, why the fark would the nurse not do so.  They do so for any other medications
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Better than a bill allowing them to throw pills down their throats.

Caveat: I don't condone any school administering anything to kids.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: If they're using it as a medicine, why the fark would the nurse not do so.  They do so for any other medications


Cause it would jeopardize federal funding due to it still being schedule 1?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: If they're using it as a medicine, why the fark would the nurse not do so.  They do so for any other medications

Cause it would jeopardize federal funding due to it still being schedule 1?


In this case the nurse is simply acting as a secondary caregiver with a valid patient treatment letter in their hand, the feds would have a hell of a time doing any such thing.  School isn't qualified to stick their nose in what's being given as long as all the doctor paperwork is present and accounted for.  They'd have to go after individuals whose did this with their kids - and as has become screamingly obvious they ain't gonna
 
