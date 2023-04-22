 Skip to content
(Deseret News) Hero Utah trooper stops wrong-way driver - by crashing into him, the trooper figuring that the weight of his giant balls would provide more than enough stopping resistance   (deseret.com) divider line
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
On phone:
Woman: Honey, be careful ! The news just said some idiot is going the wrong way on the highway !
Man: It's worse than that ! They're ALL going the wrong way !
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quickmeme.comView Full Size
 
bannerrefugee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wow, the cop did something useful.

I guess it's possible.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
McCoy said Thursday he is sore,

For some reason that made me think of Leave it to Beaver.  I'd be sore too if that happened to me.

Theodore Cleaver : Boy, Wally, what're you gonna do?
Wally Cleaver : Well, Evelyn was counting on a big evening going in Lumpy's car with all her friends and everything. I guess I'll just have to tell her the deal's off and we can't ride with Lumpy.
Theodore Cleaver : What if she gets sore and starts screaming and bawling?
Wally Cleaver : I guess that's the chance ya gotta take when ya start messin' around with girls.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"and then tried to hit the pickup at an angle - his front driver's side to the truck's front driver's side - so as not to have a total head-on collision"

I'm no crash safety effort, but isn't a collision like that even more dangerous than a full head-on collision?

Anyway, good for him.  Where I live, it's usually the police driving the wrong way down a one-way street after they pick up their pizza.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shouldn't you try passenger to passenger side? It's the crumple zone thing, why not put the empty side to crumple.
 
