(ABC Action News)   Good dads pack their kids' school backpacks with snacks. Florida dads pack their kids' school backpacks with meth   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Child neglect, Boy, Illegal drug trade, Joseph Dombrowsky, sheriff's office, PINELLAS PARK, bags of meth, Teacher  
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is the meth okay?

Seriously, this wouldn't even be an arrestable offense if dad had packed a gun instead.
 
phishrace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No pipe? Then he's not getting my vote for father of the year. My mom always packed the pipe AND a working lighter with my lunch.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The sheriff's office said Joseph Dombrowsky, 49, told detectives he didn't know how the bags got in the child's backpack."

You were high off your ass, that's how. Also, the kid's 9, meaning the meth enthusiast decided to reproduce at 40 for some reason.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Adderall's fine, though.

97% joking.
 
