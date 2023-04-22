 Skip to content
(Bleeping Computer)   American Bar Association is a victim of a cyberattack compromising the credentials of 1.4MM lawyers. They'll probably sue   (bleepingcomputer.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gee. That's terrible
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, like, 2 credentials?
 
fallingcow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Approximately one 3.5" floppy disk of lawyers.
 
mononymous
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
1.44MM lawyers? What are they good for, small claims court? Who do they orate to, a petit jury?
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So... Lawyers get about 33% of a class action suit. In this case, who gets the rest?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fallingcow: Approximately one 3.5" floppy disk of lawyers.


We're all old because that's what we recognized first.
 
