Moderator
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1546

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So as I'm perusing articles I keep seeing the same awful clickbait headlines, and I can't help but notice how the quality has went downhill from where it used to be. I mean, back in the day, the headline at least made me curious, but now it's just....

Look at this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


While I admire the stache, I'm pretty sure this guy is gonna pass me hot tips for the track or tell me which penny crypto coin I should "buy on the dip".

Fark user imageView Full Size

Well then, it's not very basic, is it?

Fark user imageView Full Size

Well I hope #'s 1-9 are as well, otherwise it's not the "World's Biggest", is it?

Fark user imageView Full Size


What if I'm in the market for what appears to be a cure for penicillin?

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm pretty sure pouring salt on your hand doesn't really do anything to help you lose weight.

Also, can we get these guys a thesaurus? If I see "speechless" one more time.... I mean, seriously, you were able to churn out 300 words over this stupid pic you found online, I'm pretty sure that's the opposite of "speechless",

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your least favorite chumbox clickbait.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not posting the stupid "get rid of skin tags with this one simple trick" one, but I will say I could do without the picture. Why not just show the "after"?
 
HighwayBill
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The top 11 answers to the Fark dot com weird news quiz that they don't want you to know!
 
NM Volunteer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A collarless tweed jacket?  So like no lapels?

I could get a legitimate Harris Tweed jacket for a tenth of that amount.  What a stupid waste of money.
 
NM Volunteer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That looks like a cross between a little kid's jacket from the 1800s, and a modern cardigan jacket (with an extremely high neckline).  How stupid.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: A collarless tweed jacket?  So like no lapels?

I could get a legitimate Harris Tweed jacket for a tenth of that amount.  What a stupid waste of money.


Wait until you see it.

media.gucci.comView Full Size
 
