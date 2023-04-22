 Skip to content
(Ozarks First)   "Sorry, sir, the meat department's closed." "Well, your bosses told you to open it again." "Which bosses?" "Smith and Wesson"   (ozarksfirst.com) divider line
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The employee said he received a call from the meat department about a man packing his own meat. The employee approached Gay and told him that he could not be there. Gay got upset and said he was going to keep doing what he was doing. The employee said he was not going to help him with the meat.

Gays coming for your meat at gunpoint!   This is the future liberals want!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fourstateshomepage.comView Full Size


And yes, That's a United States Concealed Carry Association Shirt.

I wonder if he loses membership when he becomes a felon...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Larry Gene Gay demanded meat.

Allllrrrrrrighty then.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just as a public service announcement: I'm willing to open the meat department at a moment's notice. No need for any additional gunplay.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: [fourstateshomepage.com image 850x477]

And yes, That's a United States Concealed Carry Association Shirt.

I wonder if he loses membership when he becomes a felon...


Assholes like that are exactly the reason general concealed carry is a very bad idea.

Polite society, my ass.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTFA:

The officer asked Gay why he thought the people in the store called police and told them he was threatening them with his gun.

"I don't know," Gay said in the interview. "I have no idea."

SMH
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Larry Gene Gay demanded meat.

Allllrrrrrrighty then.


FOUR SIMULTANEOUS MEATS
FOUR SIMULTANEOUS GUNS
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So first of all, there's a website called ozarksfirst.com? Secondly, it is submitted with enough regularity to warrant it's very own tag? I guess that's all I got. I have no questions about what went down. It's the Ozarks. That's what goes down round there.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why do these guys always, ALWAYS look like chewed gum??
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: [fourstateshomepage.com image 850x477]

And yes, That's a United States Concealed Carry Association Shirt.

I wonder if he loses membership when he becomes a felon...


Oh they will keep taking his money
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Larry Gene Gay demanded meat.

"Sir, this isn't an Arby's."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cythraul
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Naido: Just as a public service announcement: I'm willing to open the meat department at a moment's notice. No need for any additional gunplay.


I might be interested.   What kind of meat are you packing?  Like, extra firm sausages?  Or some sizeable meat balls?
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x589]


User name checks out at gunpoint.
 
IDisposable
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MrBallou: scottydoesntknow: [fourstateshomepage.com image 850x477]

And yes, That's a United States Concealed Carry Association Shirt.

I wonder if he loses membership when he becomes a felon...

Assholes like that are exactly the reason general concealed carry is a very bad idea.

Polite society, my ass.


Or any carry whatsoever once you reach a certain age unless you pass a medical clearance.

I don't care if all you want to do is hunt Bambi on your own property - society has a reasonable expectation that you be able to demonstrate you can still tell the difference between a deer and a dear.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: [fourstateshomepage.com image 850x477]

And yes, That's a United States Concealed Carry Association Shirt.

I wonder if he loses membership when he becomes a felon...


If he's a paying member he no doubt called them immediately for their legal services, too.
Whoever answers the phone over there is going to be like, "Dude....".
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: [fourstateshomepage.com image 850x477]

And yes, That's a United States Concealed Carry Association Shirt.

I wonder if he loses membership when he becomes a felon...


Nah. You just have to carry concealed on hard mode after that.
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In his defense (no pun intended), the Kroger near me apparently no longer staffs more than a single employee at a time at the meat counter, and it is mandated by the company that this employee leave the counter for 45 minutes out of every hour.

So I can totally see just packing your own meat on the scale and weighing it out.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ooh, she thirsty.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like a man's man.
What's his GoFundMe?

/:)
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Stand your ground beef
 
Iamos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Naido: Just as a public service announcement: I'm willing to open the meat department at a moment's notice. No need for any additional gunplay.

I might be interested.   What kind of meat are you packing?  Like, extra firm sausages?  Or some sizeable meat balls?


I've seen this documentary on the internets!
 
cmb53208
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
On today's episode of When Boomers Go Bad...
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dhcmrlchtdj: Badmoodman: Larry Gene Gay demanded meat.

Allllrrrrrrighty then.

FOUR SIMULTANEOUS MEATS
FOUR SIMULTANEOUS GUNS


If you do not believe in the Four Meats, you are Demonic.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IDisposable: I don't care if all you want to do is hunt Bambi on your own property - society has a reasonable expectation that you be able to demonstrate you can still tell the difference between a deer and a dear.


They sure as hell can't tell the difference between a mail Deere and a male deer

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Speef
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He thought he would get away with it, because he heard they weren't allowed to say his name anymore.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He wanted the meat for the lemon party
 
Speef
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: [fourstateshomepage.com image 850x477]

And yes, That's a United States Concealed Carry Association Shirt.

I wonder if he loses membership when he becomes a felon...


What kind of dipshiat joins a club for hiding guns and then wears a t-shirt saying that they have a hidden gun?

Also, wonder how many times this shiatbag has threatened retail workers with a pistol prior to this?
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No, officer. I didn't say he was packing meat. I said HEAT!
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Speef: What kind of dipshiat joins a club for hiding guns and then wears a t-shirt saying that they have a hidden gun?


This kind:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are there any human thumbs that aren't total douchebags?
 
