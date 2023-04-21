 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Officials shut down successful on-line business run by 15 year old entrepreneur, while investigating a recent drug overdose   (ktla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The small businessman just can't catch a break these days.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't go chasing waterfalls.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAFO
 
thisisyourbrainonFark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xanax and boomers. That would be an interesting combo.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, but I like how the drug they caught him selling was Mexican Xanax.

(I actually wonder if the police deliberately bought that one in the sting so that he'd be caught for selling prescription medication rather then schedule 1 drugs.)
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I did this in the 90s it wasn't a big deal.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dalthas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In the entire history of online market places, juveniles are way ahead of everyone else. Oxnard College should hire him immediately
 
