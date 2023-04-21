 Skip to content
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I am old.  I remember riding on that old boat back in the '70's!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh FFS. Pay me for my time and gas cans and I'll take it off your hands
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
senor peacock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now I really miss the outdoor seating the older ferries had, it made for an amazing crossing, even in inclement weather
 
Quick and Dirty [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's up with all the Canada links lately? Hell, I'm not even mad -- as someone who used to live in Winnipeg, I can say with confidence you all are gentle, good folks.

So my ribbing comes from a good place, but seriously, what's up with all the Canada links lately!? Do we now have Canadian Mods!?

Oh god, the whittling is coming from inside the woodshed!
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 480x360]


Well it's not supposed to do that.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

senor peacock: Now I really miss the outdoor seating the older ferries had, it made for an amazing crossing, even in inclement weather


I can't imagine how many times I've ridden that boat when it was back in service.

But yeah, going outside was definitely the best part of the older ships.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shakin_Haitian: LordOfThePings: [external-content.duckduckgo.com image 480x360]

Well it's not supposed to do that.


A wave hit it.
 
senor peacock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lovesandwich: I am old.  I remember riding on that old boat back in the '70's!


Then you must remember this ferry nearly cut in half by a Russian freighter

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

MrHormel: [Fark user image image 425x499]


My name is R.M. and I approve of this message!

/artist seems to be going for a FarSide feel
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A hole in the water you throw money into.
 
Speef
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That's a reasonable price for three working forklifts.  I think the actual boat may have a negative value though, probably cost more to cut it up than what its scrap value is.
 
