(CNBC) By 7-2, SCOTUS stays wacko TX ruling on mifepristone. Status quo until 5th circuit hears full appeal May 17th
157
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So people are clear. The original ruling was appealed to  the 5th circuit. A panel of 3 judges overturned part of the original ruling but permitted other parts. The appeal was continued to a full panel of the 5th circuit with an accelerated timeline. The case is schedule for oral arguments on May 17. The hard core may look at the docket to read the briefs here.  https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67164167/alliance-hippocratic-medicine-v-fda/

SCOTUS has ruled 7-2 (Thomas and Alito dissenting) to put a stay on  the original ruling (temporarily block it) pending the hearing and decision by the full panel of the 5th circuit.

Should the 5th circuit uphold part of the original ruling, it will certainly be appealed to SCOTUS but their session ends at the end of June so an appeal would not be heard until the fall and then maybe not be decided on until 2024.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22a901_3d9g.pdf
From Alito's dissent:
Fark user image

That's right ladies. Alito thinks that blocking mifepristone for a month or more while the 5th circuit hears a full appeal would not cause anyone irreparable harm.

He needs to be beaten about the head and neck.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thomas and Alito are just chomping at the bit to completely blow up every government agency of them smarty pants experts on the bonus of taking away more abortion rights. This is the ultimate win-win for that power couple and they want to live to see it.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
soopey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Alito offers some bat shiat insane opinion.

He needs to go along with Thomas poste haste.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alito and Thomas wanted to usher in the new Christian Nationalism movement.  They probably think they were sent by God to make the United States a Christian country. Instead they are now in the finding out stage of things. I strongly suspect the other justices aren't too keen on the lives they are living now due to the Roe ruling. Now will it be enough for them to actually change? Who knows. But let Alito and Thomas squirm. It makes my heart and soul feel warm.
 
I'm Mr. Meeseeks!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Who could have seen this coming.......
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Corporations over Jesus!!
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the redlit thread:

I've told this story before on Fark, but worth mentioning: When I was younger and stupider, I asked my (then) girlfriend why she felt the need to keep a Plan B pill hidden at the back of her freezer. She gave me a look of disgust and explained, like she was talking to a four year old, "It's in case I get raped." I had honestly never made the connection, because I'm a dude and I would never think about that kind of thing.

We men are stupid and should stay the hell out of these conversations. If women say they need thing <x> for health reasons, let them have it.

/We should speak up to support the women, of course.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alito and Thomas couldn't get even 1 other justice to join their stand. Not 1.
They are soooooooooooo pissed right now.

h2.gifposter.comView Full Size
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet the assholes are Thomas and Alito.

*checks article*

Gee how'd I guess?
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alito is such a whiny little biatch in his dissent
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bummer, huh?

cdn.theatlantic.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I predicted this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IrishinTexas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knew who the 2 were even without reading the article.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell did Beer Bro and Gilead Lady agree to this?
 
gwoardnog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's surprising. But good.
 
SeraphicSorcerer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Alito and Thomas wanted to usher in the new Christian Nationalism movement.  They probably think they were sent by God to make the United States a Christian country. Instead they are now in the finding out stage of things. I strongly suspect the other justices aren't too keen on the lives they are living now due to the Roe ruling. Now will it be enough for them to actually change? Who knows. But let Alito and Thomas squirm. It makes my heart and soul feel warm.


IF there was a just god they'd have a heart attack about now and get replaced.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: How the hell did Beer Bro and Gilead Lady agree to this?


They want to put a pretense of being impartial before they vote against it in the appeal.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I absolutely knew that pile of assholes Alito voted against the stay.

I am kinda shocked Justice Barrett didn't.
 
Lady Beryl Ersatz-Wendigo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Checks cleared?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: How the hell did Beer Bro and Gilead Lady agree to this?


Maybe they're starting to fear the guillotine?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascinating that their brothers and sister in arms aren't backing the Terrible Twos this go round.

Wonder if Roberts did some arm twisting to get the Handmaiden, Beerbro, and Nosuch to go along with the three sensible justices.

It would be lovely if the revelations about Thomas were the straw that breaks apart the court's cohesiveness.
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Called it.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IrishinTexas: Knew who the 2 were even without reading the article.


Yeah, I missed it. Was pretty sure It was Sotomayor and Brown-Jackson.
 
IAmRight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: Alito and Thomas wanted to usher in the new Christian Nationalism movement.  They probably think they were sent by God to make the United States a Christian country. Instead they are now in the finding out stage of things. I strongly suspect the other justices aren't too keen on the lives they are living now due to the Roe ruling. Now will it be enough for them to actually change? Who knows. But let Alito and Thomas squirm. It makes my heart and soul feel warm.


Incorrect. They need to get to the finding out stage of things but literally nothing of importance has happened to them.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her body, her choice.

I don't give a f*ck if you don't agree.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We know the identity of CT's sugar daddy

Someone needs to do some digging on Alito
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big Pharma has their checks in to make sure this ruling gets tossed. If this stands it farks up their business model. In this case, that will win the day.
 
Charletron [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheManofPA: Thomas and Alito are just chomping at the bit to completely blow up every government agency of them smarty pants experts on the bonus of taking away more abortion rights. This is the ultimate win-win for that power couple and they want to live to see it.


champing
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who dissented? It was Sotomayor and Breyer, wasn't it?
It wasn't?
Huh.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The whole thing should be thrown out for standing.  The plaintiffs neither take nor prescribe the medication and the FDA's decision making process isn't reviewable by the courts.

And Alito is a complete asshole.  First, he says the manufacturer won't experience irreparable harm, but doesn't take into consideration the harm actual women would experience.  He also says that making a ruling while this case is on the shadow docket is something that liberals have objected to in the past and they should therefore be fine with the court not ruling here, even though he admits he doesn't give a shiat about the shadow docket issue.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilgigamesh: Called it.


Yes we did.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leviosaurus: From the redlit thread:

I've told this story before on Fark, but worth mentioning: When I was younger and stupider, I asked my (then) girlfriend why she felt the need to keep a Plan B pill hidden at the back of her freezer. She gave me a look of disgust and explained, like she was talking to a four year old, "It's in case I get raped." I had honestly never made the connection, because I'm a dude and I would never think about that kind of thing.

We men are stupid and should stay the hell out of these conversations. If women say they need thing <x> for health reasons, let them have it.

/We should speak up to support the women, of course.


Not to mention the underage girls who get pregnant from misadventures, rape and incest.

Had a 12-year-old from another state come to our abortion clinic for the procedure. She was accompanied by a law enforcement officer from her home state who was to collect the evidence and maintain chain of custody.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well this is a pleasant surprise. And relief.

\For now.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assuming an American wrote the headline, I have no farking idea what the status quo is, or what the stay does, or if it applies to more than Texas. Welcome to FrAk i guess.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farking Alito...   Go have a Coke and pube Thomas, you corrupt piece of shiat.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22a901_3d9g.pdf
From Alito's dissent:
[Fark user image 531x71]

That's right ladies. Alito thinks that blocking mifepristone for a month or more while the 5th circuit hears a full appeal would not cause anyone irreparable harm.

He needs to be beaten about the head and neck.


I'd accept the nether regions, or frankly, anywhere.  And why is it that only fictional L.A. lawyers fall down open elevator shafts?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: So people are clear. The original ruling was appealed to  the 5th circuit. A panel of 3 judges overturned part of the original ruling but permitted other parts. The appeal was continued to a full panel of the 5th circuit with an accelerated timeline. The case is schedule for oral arguments on May 17. The hard core may look at the docket to read the briefs here.  https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67164167/alliance-hippocratic-medicine-v-fda/

SCOTUS has ruled 7-2 (Thomas and Alito dissenting) to put a stay on  the original ruling (temporarily block it) pending the hearing and decision by the full panel of the 5th circuit.

Should the 5th circuit uphold part of the original ruling, it will certainly be appealed to SCOTUS but their session ends at the end of June so an appeal would not be heard until the fall and then maybe not be decided on until 2024.


What are some gods of death that I should be praying to?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, both conservatives, opposed the Supreme Court's majority decision

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stile4aly: The whole thing should be thrown out for standing.  The plaintiffs neither take nor prescribe the medication and the FDA's decision making process isn't reviewable by the courts.

And Alito is a complete asshole.  First, he says the manufacturer won't experience irreparable harm, but doesn't take into consideration the harm actual women would experience.  He also says that making a ruling while this case is on the shadow docket is something that liberals have objected to in the past and they should therefore be fine with the court not ruling here, even though he admits he doesn't give a shiat about the shadow docket issue.


That wasn't directly in front of SCOTUS. The request was for a Stay pending a ruling by the full 5th circuit. It was argued that a Stay was justified because the case would likely be thrown out due to standing (and other reasons) but it wasn't really a serious option for them to issue a ruling on the actual merits sufficient to overturn it, just to Stay it.
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alito rejected that argument in his dissent. The justice said the FDA could simply use its enforcement discretion as the litigation played out and allow Danco to continue distributing mifepristone.

Can some law talkin guy explain this to me?  It sounds like Alito is saying the manufacturer could have simply continued distributing the drug despite a court saying they can't (assuming they didn't stay the ruling).  Is Alito saying they could have ignored a court ruling?
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A powerful victory, if only for now. Hopefully the less trash members of the Sinister Six have grown consciences or at least a facsimile of human empathy.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When even the lunatics who comment on Fox News stories were against the ban, I was pretty confident it wasn't going to go that way.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alito is a farking sadistic mysoginistic ghoul

Alito dissents. He says applicants seeking to maintain the current access to mifepristone "haven't shown that they're likely to suffer irreparable harm in the interim," and haven't shown a stay is needed to "avoid the threat of any real harm."

practically gloating because he knows he can be completely corrupt and bias and never be held accountable
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/22pdf/22a901_3d9g.pdf
From Alito's dissent:
[Fark user image 531x71]

That's right ladies. Alito thinks that blocking mifepristone for a month or more while the 5th circuit hears a full appeal would not cause anyone irreparable harm.

He needs to be beaten about the head and neck.


Depends on who the "applicants" are.
 
jimmythrust
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: How the hell did Beer Bro and Gilead Lady agree to this?


Coach K just traded his vote for a weekender of Schaefer beer.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SeraphicSorcerer: 4seasons85!: Alito and Thomas wanted to usher in the new Christian Nationalism movement.  They probably think they were sent by God to make the United States a Christian country. Instead they are now in the finding out stage of things. I strongly suspect the other justices aren't too keen on the lives they are living now due to the Roe ruling. Now will it be enough for them to actually change? Who knows. But let Alito and Thomas squirm. It makes my heart and soul feel warm.

IF there was a just god they'd have a heart attack about now and get replaced.


If there was a just god, many worse things would happen to them.  Clive Barker would be repulsed by the things that would happen.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: So people are clear. The original ruling was appealed to  the 5th circuit. A panel of 3 judges overturned part of the original ruling but permitted other parts. The appeal was continued to a full panel of the 5th circuit with an accelerated timeline. The case is schedule for oral arguments on May 17. The hard core may look at the docket to read the briefs here.  https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/67164167/alliance-hippocratic-medicine-v-fda/

SCOTUS has ruled 7-2 (Thomas and Alito dissenting) to put a stay on  the original ruling (temporarily block it) pending the hearing and decision by the full panel of the 5th circuit.

Should the 5th circuit uphold part of the original ruling, it will certainly be appealed to SCOTUS but their session ends at the end of June so an appeal would not be heard until the fall and then maybe not be decided on until 2024.


You've been following this. What was the rationale of the doctors bringing suit? How did they have standing, and why would the FDA need to remove the drug availability when abortion is still federally legal?

After that, why did the 5th panel allow so much of the original ruling to remain? Why allow the name brand but not the generic?
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IrishinTexas: Knew who the 2 were even without reading the article.


Though I'm surprised the Handmaiden didn't dissent with them.
 
