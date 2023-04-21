 Skip to content
(CNN)   South Florida building given only three days to kill everyone inside   (cnn.com) divider line
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
C'mon South Florida Building, you can do it!
 
Gunboat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Good headline, subby.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So what damaged the building? CRT? Drag Queens? Woke Disney Movies?
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Clearly that building is woke and that's the problem. Don't worry though, Ron will get on the substandard building problem as soon as he gets done attacking Disney and sucking off trumpism in whatever state that's not Florida that's he's in.
 
tasteme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd get the he'll out of there as quickly as possible. Certainly wouldn't sleep there. Then again, I'm not a Floridian, and I take pride in that.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Guess after that last one they're taking shiat seriously now
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Majestic Isle building was built in 1960 and has 36 units with about 55 residents, the release said.

Majestic AF
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hello? Yes, I would like to schedule some movers.
When? Well sometime in next 3 days would be great.
Where is it?  I'm in The Majestic Isle condominium building in North Bay Village.
What do you mean you can't set foot inside? Hello?  Hello?

Well now how do I get all my stuff from the 3rd floor to downstairs?
 
jtown
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looks like a hotel.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Formosan termites are going to eat most of the Gulf Coast. Just unstoppable little bastards.

They're already in New Orleans. They should just condemn the entire city, and move it all to much higher ground, much farther inland. There are too many vacant wooden buildings in NOLA that are just food and breeding space for them. No one has the money to try and treat the problem. NOLA is a lost cause.

The same will be true for Florida. Two good hurricanes in a short time, and every insurance company will abandon the place. A hurricane with a 40-ft storm surge will push seawater 20 miles inland, and people will be shocked at all the invasive species heading for higher ground. People will default on their mortgages, and the banks will have a shiatload of houses that no one can afford through a normal mortgage.

So, it's fire sales for people who have cash. Everything will be dirt-cheap, and none of it will be insured. It will attract people with just enough money to buy a property, but little they could lose by being sued for something.

I predict that within 15 years, Disney is long gone to another state. Vacant homes have been destroyed by a hurricane stronger than Katrina, and no one is looking to repair anything. The kind of people who live there are the same kind who live at Slab City; people who want nothing to do with normal society.

The federal government will dig a huge moat up north across the entire state to try and stop the termites and pythons from reaching Georgia. It will become a huge nature preserve that's devoid of most small animals because the pythons have eaten them all. The military will use it as a training ground, bombing zone, etc.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Johnson: Well now how do I get all my stuff from the 3rd floor to downstairs?


Well that part is very easy. Do you have a balcony?
 
