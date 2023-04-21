 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   What happens when a 79-year-old dies on cruise ship that doesn't have a morgue? By the time the remains arrived back in the USA there was 0% chance of an open-casket funeral due to decomposition   (nbcnews.com) divider line
60
    More: Sad, Funeral, Cruise ship, Coroner, Vacation, Lawsuit, Autopsy, Ocean liner, Decomposition  
•       •       •

647 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2023 at 9:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



60 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Geez, Disney flew a person I knew off the ship by helicopter. I guess they didn't want to have the happiest morgue on Earth.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They were married 55 years and that's how it ended. I guess it's true, what they say, it's the journey and not the destination.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I find it hard to believe Welsh people would not have insisted on burial at sea.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The ship had a morgue, but I guess the chiller there was broken?

But Robert Jones' body was not in the ship's morgue, instead, it was moved to a cooler on a different floor.

They should have moved his body to one of the walk-in freezers.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
On a positive note, someone did leave an origami folded smiley face towel and some chocolate mints on top of the trash bag he was being kept in.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

markie_farkie: The ship had a morgue, but I guess the chiller there was broken?

But Robert Jones' body was not in the ship's morgue, instead, it was moved to a cooler on a different floor.

They should have moved his body to one of the walk-in freezers.


I think there was a story on Fark or somewhere recently about morgues on cruise ships.

A sudden, impromptu ice cream social is a pretty sure sign someone died and they can't keep them in the morgue and need room in the big freezers.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: markie_farkie: The ship had a morgue, but I guess the chiller there was broken?

But Robert Jones' body was not in the ship's morgue, instead, it was moved to a cooler on a different floor.

They should have moved his body to one of the walk-in freezers.

I think there was a story on Fark or somewhere recently about morgues on cruise ships.

A sudden, impromptu ice cream social is a pretty sure sign someone died and they can't keep them in the morgue and need room in the big freezers.


I'm going on an Alaska cruise in a few months.

Hopefully no impromptu ice cream thingie happens!
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: The ship had a morgue, but I guess the chiller there was broken?

But Robert Jones' body was not in the ship's morgue, instead, it was moved to a cooler on a different floor.

They should have moved his body to one of the walk-in freezers.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Galaxie500 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"...robbing his loved ones of an open-casket funeral."

Robbing them of the chance to stand around and murmur, "Oh, he looks so lifelike" and "Yes, they did such a good job."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That sucks

$1 million

F*ck off.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

puffy999: That sucks

$1 million

F*ck off.


Bullshait.
If your a multi billion dollar company there's a "Curve" of what hurts. So like if your Pinto or Samsung Bursts into a flames and burns your family members to death...it's just the cost of doing business because someone is limited to amount of suing, and there's no reason for corporate to FIX the problem than to pay lawsuits with 'tort reform'.  It's cheaper for the corporation to payout the lawsuit, than address the problems.

$ 1 Million sounds like a lot TO YOU...but for a cruise line with multiple ships, they spend that much in Bud Lite for 6 month. Even more if they host a gay bear cruise.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

optikeye: puffy999: That sucks

$1 million

F*ck off.

Bullshait.
If your a multi billion dollar company there's a "Curve" of what hurts. So like if your Pinto or Samsung Bursts into a flames and burns your family members to death...it's just the cost of doing business because someone is limited to amount of suing, and there's no reason for corporate to FIX the problem than to pay lawsuits with 'tort reform'.  It's cheaper for the corporation to payout the lawsuit, than address the problems.

$ 1 Million sounds like a lot TO YOU...but for a cruise line with multiple ships, they spend that much in Bud Lite for 6 month. Even more if they host a gay bear cruise.


Fine them ten million.  Force them to put morgues on ships. Fire people. Get the feds involved.

This is just the American way of greed on the part of the family. As you say yourself, the lawsuit isn't going to change anything, it's just going to line some pockets.
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: scottydoesntknow: markie_farkie: The ship had a morgue, but I guess the chiller there was broken?

But Robert Jones' body was not in the ship's morgue, instead, it was moved to a cooler on a different floor.

They should have moved his body to one of the walk-in freezers.

I think there was a story on Fark or somewhere recently about morgues on cruise ships.

A sudden, impromptu ice cream social is a pretty sure sign someone died and they can't keep them in the morgue and need room in the big freezers.

I'm going on an Alaska cruise in a few months.

Hopefully no impromptu ice cream thingie happens!


Alaska cruises are filled with some of the oldest people you've ever seen.

Try a Panama Canal crossing. Then you can't meet their parents!

/Based on personal experience
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Drunken Rampage: markie_farkie: scottydoesntknow: markie_farkie: The ship had a morgue, but I guess the chiller there was broken?

But Robert Jones' body was not in the ship's morgue, instead, it was moved to a cooler on a different floor.

They should have moved his body to one of the walk-in freezers.

I think there was a story on Fark or somewhere recently about morgues on cruise ships.

A sudden, impromptu ice cream social is a pretty sure sign someone died and they can't keep them in the morgue and need room in the big freezers.

I'm going on an Alaska cruise in a few months.

Hopefully no impromptu ice cream thingie happens!

Alaska cruises are filled with some of the oldest people you've ever seen.

Try a Panama Canal crossing. Then you can't meet their parents!

/Based on personal experience


My aged parents just started their Panama Canal cruise...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BigMax: Geez, Disney flew a person I knew off the ship by helicopter. I guess they didn't want to have the happiest morgue on Earth.


Can't bill a dead guy for the helicopter
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

optikeye: puffy999: That sucks

$1 million

F*ck off.

Bullshait.
If your a multi billion dollar company there's a "Curve" of what hurts. So like if your Pinto or Samsung Bursts into a flames and burns your family members to death...it's just the cost of doing business because someone is limited to amount of suing, and there's no reason for corporate to FIX the problem than to pay lawsuits with 'tort reform'.  It's cheaper for the corporation to payout the lawsuit, than address the problems.

$ 1 Million sounds like a lot TO YOU...but for a cruise line with multiple ships, they spend that much in Bud Lite for 6 month. Even more if they host a gay bear cruise.


Most bears got better taste in beer
 
Salmon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Meh, the dead guy don't give a fark.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just need a guy who can fix things.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I find it hard to believe Welsh people would not have insisted on burial at sea.


They might have requested it, nobody had any idea what they were saying
 
BigChad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was on the Equinox in December so I'm getting a kick out out of these replies...

/No one died
//That I know of
///Slashies may have insider info though
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I wanna know what else was in the cooler they DID use.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just write the poor ol' lady a check for a million bucks and be done with it, Mr Cruise Line Lawyer. You don't want that albatross around your neck ...
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

optikeye: puffy999: That sucks

$1 million

F*ck off.

Bullshait.
If your a multi billion dollar company there's a "Curve" of what hurts. So like if your Pinto or Samsung Bursts into a flames and burns your family members to death...it's just the cost of doing business because someone is limited to amount of suing, and there's no reason for corporate to FIX the problem than to pay lawsuits with 'tort reform'.  It's cheaper for the corporation to payout the lawsuit, than address the problems.

$ 1 Million sounds like a lot TO YOU...but for a cruise line with multiple ships, they spend that much in Bud Lite for 6 month. Even more if they host a gay bear cruise.


More like that's what it took to get the lawyer to buy in to the grift. They weren't allowing kids to juggle machetes or playing fast and loose with life boat maintenance. They weren't knowingly serving expired fish at the sushi bar or failing to fix the electrical short near the pool. I'm sure it was a moderate inconvenience for the family not to have the funeral they wished, but the guy started dead and ended dead in a gross state. That's not punitive damage material and that lady didn't suffer $1 million in damages because Celebrity allowed the corpse to get a little moldy.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think I'll bring back his body from San Juan
I know what boat you can get on (Bye Bye!)
Everyone there will give big cheers
Everyone there will have moved here 

* Queue dance number*

Lawsuits are free in America!
Everyone sue in America!
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If you're in your late 70s and likely in poor health, you can stay the fark close to home and quit expecting the world to come to a halt because you aren't prepared to do things.

That goes for old people everywhere, who think that just because they read about a bucket list, someone should help them with it, women who are 9 months pregnant, dumbasses who go hiking in the desert when it's 100 degrees out, all of them.

What was in the news lately?  Two 80 year olds went around the world in like 30 hours.  I'm sure that everyone enjoyed helping them on and off planes, talking loud to them, walking really slow behind them.

Go the fark home.  Can you envision dropping dead on a transatlantic flight?  It could happen.  That would make the news toi, but it wouldnt be quite as heartwarming.  Then tough shiat trying to sue the airlines because your dead grandma got stuck in a closet for 6 hours.  She should have stayed home like a sane person.
 
daveb0rg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: markie_farkie: The ship had a morgue, but I guess the chiller there was broken?

But Robert Jones' body was not in the ship's morgue, instead, it was moved to a cooler on a different floor.

They should have moved his body to one of the walk-in freezers.

I think there was a story on Fark or somewhere recently about morgues on cruise ships.

A sudden, impromptu ice cream social is a pretty sure sign someone died and they can't keep them in the morgue and need room in the big freezers.


this was also an NCIS episode.  The original, now those crappy spin offs.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's "pallet", not "palette"
 
El_Dan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

indylaw: optikeye: puffy999: That sucks

$1 million

F*ck off.

Bullshait.
If your a multi billion dollar company there's a "Curve" of what hurts. So like if your Pinto or Samsung Bursts into a flames and burns your family members to death...it's just the cost of doing business because someone is limited to amount of suing, and there's no reason for corporate to FIX the problem than to pay lawsuits with 'tort reform'.  It's cheaper for the corporation to payout the lawsuit, than address the problems.

$ 1 Million sounds like a lot TO YOU...but for a cruise line with multiple ships, they spend that much in Bud Lite for 6 month. Even more if they host a gay bear cruise.

More like that's what it took to get the lawyer to buy in to the grift. They weren't allowing kids to juggle machetes or playing fast and loose with life boat maintenance. They weren't knowingly serving expired fish at the sushi bar or failing to fix the electrical short near the pool. I'm sure it was a moderate inconvenience for the family not to have the funeral they wished, but the guy started dead and ended dead in a gross state. That's not punitive damage material and that lady didn't suffer $1 million in damages because Celebrity allowed the corpse to get a little moldy.


I'd be curious to see what the actual legal claims are. $1m sounds nuts, but maybe there's a basis for punitive damages and Florida lets you plead that right away.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Operation Rising Star.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Not sure if I want a dead person near my food in the walk-ins.

I've worked in bars where the keg cooler cooler went down before.  We just threw garbage bags full ice on top of the kegs.  That seems like an idea at least worth considering in this case.

/dnrtfa
 
Petey4335
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

El_Dan: indylaw: optikeye: puffy999: That sucks

$1 million

F*ck off.

Bullshait.
If your a multi billion dollar company there's a "Curve" of what hurts. So like if your Pinto or Samsung Bursts into a flames and burns your family members to death...it's just the cost of doing business because someone is limited to amount of suing, and there's no reason for corporate to FIX the problem than to pay lawsuits with 'tort reform'.  It's cheaper for the corporation to payout the lawsuit, than address the problems.

$ 1 Million sounds like a lot TO YOU...but for a cruise line with multiple ships, they spend that much in Bud Lite for 6 month. Even more if they host a gay bear cruise.

More like that's what it took to get the lawyer to buy in to the grift. They weren't allowing kids to juggle machetes or playing fast and loose with life boat maintenance. They weren't knowingly serving expired fish at the sushi bar or failing to fix the electrical short near the pool. I'm sure it was a moderate inconvenience for the family not to have the funeral they wished, but the guy started dead and ended dead in a gross state. That's not punitive damage material and that lady didn't suffer $1 million in damages because Celebrity allowed the corpse to get a little moldy.

I'd be curious to see what the actual legal claims are. $1m sounds nuts, but maybe there's a basis for punitive damages and Florida lets you plead that right away.


I think he should get his cruise ticket refunded, but that's about it.  There a reason these shipped fly the flag of Liberia.
 
jtown
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: If you're in your late 70s and likely in poor health, you can stay the fark close to home and quit expecting the world to come to a halt because you aren't prepared to do things.

That goes for old people everywhere, who think that just because they read about a bucket list, someone should help them with it, women who are 9 months pregnant, dumbasses who go hiking in the desert when it's 100 degrees out, all of them.

What was in the news lately?  Two 80 year olds went around the world in like 30 hours.  I'm sure that everyone enjoyed helping them on and off planes, talking loud to them, walking really slow behind them.

Go the fark home.  Can you envision dropping dead on a transatlantic flight?  It could happen.  That would make the news toi, but it wouldnt be quite as heartwarming.  Then tough shiat trying to sue the airlines because your dead grandma got stuck in a closet for 6 hours.  She should have stayed home like a sane person.


Reminds me of when my grandpa was on his death bed and one of his sisters came to see him.  She had a "death folder" that she took any time she left the house.  Names of doctors, current ailments and medications, medical insurance papers, life insurance policies, will, executor contact info, banking info, etc.  Very considerate.  Except she grabbed the wrong folder that time and had the "family history" folder instead.  She figured that was as good a time as any to pass it on so now I have generations of birth, marriage, and death records.
 
abbarach
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: The ship had a morgue, but I guess the chiller there was broken?

But Robert Jones' body was not in the ship's morgue, instead, it was moved to a cooler on a different floor.

They should have moved his body to one of the walk-in freezers.


I worked IT in a hospital.  Our morgue was in an old part of the building, and used very old equipment.  One of my projects was to implement temperature monitoring for the morgue cooling, because one of the funeral homes claimed that we had frozen a deceased when they came to pick them up.

Funny thing was that the body was only in the morgue for about 2 hours.  Even our -40 tissue freezer up in surgery(that I also set up temp monitoring on) couldn't freeze a body in that span of time.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Oh, pity party for the entire family here!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, poor, poor you! Want to know who else's family did not get an open casket?!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, that's right!
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They should just fess up to negligence and pay the poor lady and her family. That amount is a drop in the bucket to them.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

El_Dan: indylaw: optikeye: puffy999: That sucks

$1 million

F*ck off.

Bullshait.
If your a multi billion dollar company there's a "Curve" of what hurts. So like if your Pinto or Samsung Bursts into a flames and burns your family members to death...it's just the cost of doing business because someone is limited to amount of suing, and there's no reason for corporate to FIX the problem than to pay lawsuits with 'tort reform'.  It's cheaper for the corporation to payout the lawsuit, than address the problems.

$ 1 Million sounds like a lot TO YOU...but for a cruise line with multiple ships, they spend that much in Bud Lite for 6 month. Even more if they host a gay bear cruise.

More like that's what it took to get the lawyer to buy in to the grift. They weren't allowing kids to juggle machetes or playing fast and loose with life boat maintenance. They weren't knowingly serving expired fish at the sushi bar or failing to fix the electrical short near the pool. I'm sure it was a moderate inconvenience for the family not to have the funeral they wished, but the guy started dead and ended dead in a gross state. That's not punitive damage material and that lady didn't suffer $1 million in damages because Celebrity allowed the corpse to get a little moldy.

I'd be curious to see what the actual legal claims are. $1m sounds nuts, but maybe there's a basis for punitive damages and Florida lets you plead that right away.


I don't think this is Florida law - it is probably maritime law, since it didn't happen in Florida and the ship is Malta-flagged. If it were Florida law that applies (doubtful), the bar for negligent infliction of emotional distress is pretty high - A) you have to have witnessed some sort of traumatic event that injured or killed someone close to you, and the psychological trauma must be so severe that it caused some sort of physical trauma to you (like a stress-induced heart attack or stroke). It might be some statute about the proper handling of a corpse that creates a private right of action for close family, but I don't know anything about that.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, by the time they found Carbone - he was so stiff - it took 'em a full week to thaw him out for the autopsy.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Harvey Wireman's wife died on a cruise.  They put her in the freezer.  He would go into the freezer to be with her, but a salmon wouldn't stop staring at him.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cruise Ship Morgue is the name of my Jimmy Buffett & Grateful Dead mashup band.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: If you're in your late 70s and likely in poor health, you can stay the fark close to home and quit expecting the world to come to a halt because you aren't prepared to do things.

That goes for old people everywhere, who think that just because they read about a bucket list, someone should help them with it, women who are 9 months pregnant, dumbasses who go hiking in the desert when it's 100 degrees out, all of them.

What was in the news lately?  Two 80 year olds went around the world in like 30 hours.  I'm sure that everyone enjoyed helping them on and off planes, talking loud to them, walking really slow behind them.

Go the fark home.  Can you envision dropping dead on a transatlantic flight?  It could happen.  That would make the news toi, but it wouldnt be quite as heartwarming.  Then tough shiat trying to sue the airlines because your dead grandma got stuck in a closet for 6 hours.  She should have stayed home like a sane person.


it's great to be young and have all the answers. hopefully you'll have some empathy by the time you're in your 60's.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
from Imgflip Meme Generator
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

abbarach: markie_farkie: The ship had a morgue, but I guess the chiller there was broken?

But Robert Jones' body was not in the ship's morgue, instead, it was moved to a cooler on a different floor.

They should have moved his body to one of the walk-in freezers.

I worked IT in a hospital.  Our morgue was in an old part of the building, and used very old equipment.  One of my projects was to implement temperature monitoring for the morgue cooling, because one of the funeral homes claimed that we had frozen a deceased when they came to pick them up.

Funny thing was that the body was only in the morgue for about 2 hours.  Even our -40 tissue freezer up in surgery(that I also set up temp monitoring on) couldn't freeze a body in that span of time.


What's bonkers is that a few years ago remote temp monitoring was a huge pain in the ass. Now it's all plug and play and you're up within minutes. More if you want to take the hard route of do it yourself, but still way easier than 10 year ago.
 
Northern
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: On a positive note, someone did leave an origami folded smiley face towel and some chocolate mints on top of the trash bag he was being kept in.


I heard they did a good job but the attendant got stiffed.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Breaker Moran: I find it hard to believe Welsh people would not have insisted on burial at sea.


Welsh male voice choir singing 'Myfanwy' on Mumbles Pier
Youtube wEHKqlZ0kSk
 
JRoo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
moviehousememories.comView Full Size
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: scottydoesntknow: markie_farkie: The ship had a morgue, but I guess the chiller there was broken?

But Robert Jones' body was not in the ship's morgue, instead, it was moved to a cooler on a different floor.

They should have moved his body to one of the walk-in freezers.

I think there was a story on Fark or somewhere recently about morgues on cruise ships.

A sudden, impromptu ice cream social is a pretty sure sign someone died and they can't keep them in the morgue and need room in the big freezers.

I'm going on an Alaska cruise in a few months.

Hopefully no impromptu ice cream thingie happens!


you don't want free ice cream? why not?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yet another reason to never go on a cruise.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Just write the poor ol' lady a check for a million bucks and be done with it, Mr Cruise Line Lawyer. You don't want that albatross around your neck ...


One million payable in cruise line discount certificates
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.