 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRON 4)   'Bring your gun to school' day didn't go as planned at middle school, turns into 'Spend the weekend in juvenile hall'   (kron4.com) divider line
16
    More: Murica, Middle school, middle school campus, Threat, Firearm, Police units, ongoing threat, loaded firearm, Glock  
•       •       •

576 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2023 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The owner of this weapon has to be prosecuted.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to "take your machetes to school day"?
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Whatever happened to "take your machetes to school day"?


That is traditionally the last week of October.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hoover Middle School?

That sucks.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RaceDTruck: The owner of this weapon has to be prosecuted.


But is the gun okay?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring your gun to school day will be a real thing in Florida within the next five years. Book it.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did you bring one for the whole class?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The weekend?

Wow subby. What a progressive criminal justice policy if it only gets you a weekend.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How do you know what was planned, Subby?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why is CA infringing on his 2A rights?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why does this terror continue! Why can't this country ban non legally permitted boolit fans from utilizing boolits in any manner, subject to riots or review, in a manner that stokes the feels?  It fricken ridiculous! Isn't it about time that the weak do not live in fear that the strong can have their way with them without fear of boolits?

There is a reason why some are larger, stronger, and more powerful than others. This moran isnt  sure why but you can bet that this knucklehead is in the corner of those that feel that there should be a phone call that exists to save your life. In fact anyone that objects to the phone call to end boolets law hates with the most hate that hate can hate, well uncle Joe can get the Irish to cheer for him. Yeahhhhh!

You know what. Ban the insane astic surgery in the next loaded bill to incrementally ban some specific function that some supposed expert asserts will end the thing you are so scared of and 45 different bathrooms in every school as well. I'll dedicate my life to ensure it's passage.

/Enjoy the rambling
//Stoopid Kerbal rocket failure put this in a bad mood for the week
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What part of shall not be infringed are you all unclear about?
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Whatever happened to "take your machetes to school day"?


Danny Trejo decided to retire
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: What part of shall not be infringed are you all unclear about?


The feels organ part. Feels-organ disabled is the correct nomenclature, Dude!

Search your feels-disabled feels organ and know. That is where the sickness exists, that is manipulated by those with a strong sense of being just like morans that think that race is fluid like gender. Fricken lunatics. Some identify with impotence and others identify with absolutely crushing competitors without question...
In the bedrooms.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What the eff happened to that kid?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, I'm thinking of a kid who was being bullied for months and no one did anything, so he came to school ready to solve the problem one way or another.

Either pull a "Jeremy" in class, or ventilate the bully and whomever was unlucky enough to be in the background.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.