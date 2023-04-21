 Skip to content
(Motor Trend)   Tired of your morning commute? CamSoda has a self-driving self-pleasuring robotaxi for you. Just don't get in an accident or you could come and go at the same time   (motortrend.com) divider line
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Jizzmobile tm?
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was an unexpected green.

/I feel like they'd do better making it look like every other vehicle and just tinting the windows darker
//but it's an ad for CamSoda of course
///not that I'd heard of CamSoda before of course *cough*
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"We heard about this sexla thing and it sounded to us all like it wasn't actually real but rather an elaborate prank someone was playing to get attention, but our feeble efforts to track down the person behind it, which basically consisted of sending an email, yielded no further information. Therefore, lacking any other capacity to investigate and actually present any truthful, factual, detailed information on what this is about, we're going to write this bullshiat article as if we're reporting on something that might be real, but also say we totally know it's a joke in case someone accuses us of being naive and/or stupid. We can't have people thinking we're uselessly naive and/or stupid and serve no actual coherent purpose as journalists."
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meh, just history repeating itself, sort of

https://jalopnik.com/lawrence-sperry-inventor-of-the-autopilot-and-the-m-1592623110
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
that provides a new service-or, more accurately, a way for people to service themselves while using an autonomous pod service

I clicked the article wondering what kind of different ways they offered.  I have to do it myself?  That doesn't sound very revolutionary.
/pass
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


The Johny cab hand job scene is an extra on the blu ray
 
6nome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Warm
Buzzzzzzzzz
Leatherette
Beeeeeeeep
Warm
Buzzzzzzzzz
Leatherette
Beeeeeeeep
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, because I really want to ride in a taxi with extra complimentary jizz stains from their prior passengers.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: "We heard about this sexla thing and it sounded to us all like it wasn't actually real but rather an elaborate prank someone was playing to get attention, but our feeble efforts to track down the person behind it, which basically consisted of sending an email, yielded no further information. Therefore, lacking any other capacity to investigate and actually present any truthful, factual, detailed information on what this is about, we're going to write this bullshiat article as if we're reporting on something that might be real, but also say we totally know it's a joke in case someone accuses us of being naive and/or stupid. We can't have people thinking we're uselessly naive and/or stupid and serve no actual coherent purpose as journalists."


Yeah but the Sloppy Toppy Jalopy is gonna touch my pee pee so such as and therefore screw you pal.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
THEY STOLE MY IDEA!
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
get in an accident and become a eunuch

sign me up
 
MythDragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's called the "SeXla."
I have that. It's a very sexy learning disability.
 
tasteme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh, yeah.  Back it up baby!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
