(WBUR Boston)   People who don't believe in a literal theistic Satan to hold their biggest gathering in Boston. People who do believe in a literal theistic Satan predictably have all kinds of problems with this   (wbur.org) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Go Satan!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I feel like Satanists and Pastafarians would throw one hell of a rager if they got together.

Actually, I suspect there's a pretty good overlap of the two on a Venn diagram.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give my regards to all of the Satanic mechanics.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: I feel like Satanists and Pastafarians would throw one hell of a rager spaghetti dinner if they got together.


Pretty sure I fixed that for you. :)

Actually, I suspect there's a pretty good overlap of the two on a Venn diagram.

I suspect we'd get along.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ajgeek: I feel like Satanists and Pastafarians would throw one hell of a rager if they got together.

Actually, I suspect there's a pretty good overlap of the two on a Venn diagram.


To be fair, we're usually the same people.
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The greatest trick Tzeentch ever pulled was convincing everyone He is a fictional character.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The catholic church really did a number on that city.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I've been there. They were shut down for COVID still. Cool place.

The morning I was there (10/1/20), a group of pagans were performing a sunrise ritual. It was surreal.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I happen to know the literal theistic Satan (not that illiterate atheistic Satan, different guy) and he will be there at SatanCon, wearing a white suit with a red carnation, is what he said, so...can't miss him, pointy ears, cloven hooves, peculiar smell, seems like a good opportunity for a meet and greet, maybe bring a blood-filled fountain pen you might get lucky on a deal.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
So, certain kinds of progressive Christians, Unitarians, and the like?
 
ifky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Satanists kind of miss the point of Satan.  Worshiping him is kind of like worshiping God's janitor.  "Satan" is a job title, not a name.  It's "The Satan" historically, translating to "The Adversary".  But he's not God's adversary, that's dumb, God is omnipotent and created Satan.  He's the adversary of man, his job is to tempt people into rejecting God, to test their faith.  He's just an employee.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: ajgeek: I feel like Satanists and Pastafarians would throw one hell of a rager spaghetti dinner if they got together.

Pretty sure I fixed that for you. :)

Actually, I suspect there's a pretty good overlap of the two on a Venn diagram.

I suspect we'd get along.


Pasta al Diablo is a thing for a reason
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
hotrod2001
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why Boston? Seems like their services are needed elsewhere...like Texas.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In my customer service facing line of work, I have found the Satanists much more agreeable than any group Christian groups. They are literally on the opposite side of one group being super cool to deal with and the other side being super awful to deal with.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Satanists kind of miss the point of Satan.  Worshiping him is kind of like worshiping God's janitor.  "Satan" is a job title, not a name.  It's "The Satan" historically, translating to "The Adversary".  But he's not God's adversary, that's dumb, God is omnipotent and created Satan.  He's the adversary of man, his job is to tempt people into rejecting God, to test their faith.  He's just an employee.


You should take another look at the old testament...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Rolling Stones - Sympathy For The Devil ( lyrics )
Youtube PR5WF5aKaYs

/oblig
//you're welcome
///3 to get ready...
\\\\!og ot ruoF
 
