(ABC Action News)   Final Destination filmmakers just miss on latest sequel   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
7
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inertia can be a biatch.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'd calmly open the door and exit the truck, turn around and survey the damage, and shake my head sadly.  Then I'd start shaking, fall over whimpering, and contemplate finding a new pair of pants as soon as feasible
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was the guy fishing a candy bar off the floor? How the hell did that not take someone's head off?
 
Minktastic Mink!
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Duke sucks.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wasn't that the plot of the first sequel?
 
saywhat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
and the person that cut him off is probably oblivious to the chaos that they caused.  Welcome to Florida. If that was a biker, he'd be dead.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Driver uninjured...his pants...not so lucky.
 
