 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Have you ever hiked the Appalachian Trail... ON WEED? If not, this couple were there to help make it happen for you   (wral.com) divider line
33
    More: Obvious, Larceny, North Carolina, Burglary, Appalachian Trail, Rock Gap area of Macon County, Official, Woman, TRAIL  
•       •       •

440 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2023 at 6:05 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selling weed to hikers is about the uncrimiest crime there is.

Yeesh,.legalize nationally already. This is dumb.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "drugs" and "narcotics" they found:

5.56 lbs of marijuana
8.78 oz of psilocybin (mushrooms)
8 dosage units of LSD
10 grams of THC wax resin

Those are not drugs and narcotics. Opioids are drugs and narcotics.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Those people were doing a valuable community service. fark the police once more.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Some weed, shrooms, and a few hits of acid?
Wow.  I'm glad those dangerous hippies have been apprehended.  I feel so much safer now.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The "drugs" and "narcotics" they found:

5.56 lbs of marijuana
8.78 oz of psilocybin (mushrooms)
8 dosage units of LSD
10 grams of THC wax resin

Those are not drugs and narcotics. Opioids are drugs and narcotics.


Shoot, a feller could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The "drugs" and "narcotics" they found:

5.56 lbs of marijuana
8.78 oz of psilocybin (mushrooms)
8 dosage units of LSD
10 grams of THC wax resin

Those are not drugs and narcotics. Opioids are drugs and narcotics.


That's a huge score by the police. Thank goodness they were caught and all that is off the trail. A deer or antelope could have been killed.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yes, I have.

/Not the whole thing
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A grateful nation, indeed a grateful world, breathed a deep sigh of relief that day.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
To be fair, if you're in North Carolina, it's important to stick to a pretty strict drug regiment. You know, to your mind limber.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The banner covering more than half of the page is really delightful.
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And you're BRAGGING about arresting them, North Carolina? You shouldn't be. That's about as victimless a crime as crime gets. Other than stealing from a bank executive, or maybe sinking a Russian oligarch's yacht.

Legalize it, you dopes.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thank God they got these monsters off our streets.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Perfect place to do shrooms and the cops had to go and ruin it
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The "drugs" and "narcotics" they found:

5.56 lbs of marijuana
8.78 oz of psilocybin (mushrooms)
8 dosage units of LSD
10 grams of THC wax resin

Those are not drugs and narcotics. Opioids are drugs and narcotics.


But remember that "an ounce in is a pound out", so multiply those figures by 16.

...and after a quick googling that apparently was just something weird my scout leader said.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Could have used such a service back in the day, but I can say being lost in the woods on psychedelics is... not fun. Save that when you have camp and a home base set up. Not while traveling.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Never.  Sober or not, I'm faithful to my wife.
 
gbv23
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FAr oUt mAn

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Yes and I ended up in Iowa
 
mongbiohazard [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Never.  Sober or not, I'm faithful to my wife.


lol, they busted them for selling drugs, not prostitution.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"dosage units"

LOL
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
she's leaving her mark everywhere she goes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's a pretty good business plan, I'll bet they got lots of takers.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hiking on acid is a dumb farking idea btw.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

nitropissering: Cafe Threads: The "drugs" and "narcotics" they found:

5.56 lbs of marijuana
8.78 oz of psilocybin (mushrooms)
8 dosage units of LSD
10 grams of THC wax resin

Those are not drugs and narcotics. Opioids are drugs and narcotics.

That's a huge score by the police. Thank goodness they were caught and all that is off the trail. A deer or antelope could have been killed.


They stopped somewhere on the way home to shoot somebody's dog.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh, in this case "hiking the Appalachian Trail" was not a euphemism. I have neither hiked the Appalachian Trail nor "hiked the Appalachian Trail" while on weed.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: Selling weed to hikers is about the uncrimiest crime there is.

Yeesh,.legalize nationally already. This is dumb.


Exactly. Personally, every time I hear of a weed bust I think of Trump voting, wife beating, racist piece of shiat "cops" that are such farking cowards they go after harmless people rather than the dangerous thugs, because dangerous thugs shoot back, and they know people selling or using week typically won't
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
8 dosage units of LSD
Eh? I'm curious as to this new system of measurement. It was probably 50-200 microgram paper tabs
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What's wrong with providing hiker trash with a little recreational mind break?

Now here's what I want to know more about:
Craia was also wanted in Virginia for the charges of Arson to a Monument, Breaking and Entering, and Grand Larceny of a Firearm.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank goodness the authorities saved people from a good time.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sounds like someone just wanted to commune with nature. So long as everyone is over eighteen.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
...  We certainly don't serve bears on drugs.
 
whidbey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: The "drugs" and "narcotics" they found:

5.56 lbs of marijuana
8.78 oz of psilocybin (mushrooms)
8 dosage units of LSD
10 grams of THC wax resin

Those are not drugs and narcotics. Opioids are drugs and narcotics.

Cafe Threads: The "drugs" and "narcotics" they found:

5.56 lbs of marijuana
8.78 oz of psilocybin (mushrooms)
8 dosage units of LSD
10 grams of THC wax resin

Those are not drugs and narcotics. Opioids are drugs and narcotics.


Federally, they are, though.  Which is there needs to be some--removing.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I would like two dosage units of LSD, please, fellow hiker.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.