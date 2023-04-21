 Skip to content
(WHNT Huntsville)   Grass-fed beef burgers recalled for being too chewy   (whnt.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the first time a Weinstein's Meat has caused problems
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If their use by date was April 11th, this seems to be a little late.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoops, those were supposed to go to McDonald's. Our bad.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
* may contain erasers
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
geggy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: If their use by date was April 11th, this seems to be a little late.


That's a use or freeze by date. You never know whether buyers could've tossed a package in the freezer, only to forget about it for a few months.
 
genner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
These things say they're grass-fed burgers. Maybe they accidentally fed some cows astroturf.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ooops, there goes another rubber tree plant.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is that why my package said "Firestone" on the label?
 
