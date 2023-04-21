 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WHAS 11 Louisville)   No more butt drugs   (whas11.com) divider line
26
    More: Misc  
•       •       •

712 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2023 at 3:20 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bummed
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The headline needs a comma and an exclamation point.
No, more butt drugs!
 
ditka80
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sorry, I just can't swallow that.
 
aremmes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ditka80: Sorry, I just can't swallow that.


cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Somebody, somewhere, will always have butt drugs...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Went there over the summer, had an ice cream and left.  Kind of thought, how is this place still open?  They had a pharmacy, ice cream counter and a swag counter.  It was a pharmacy, I don't think you could even buy bandaids there, or at least I didn't see typical over the counter stuff there.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did anyone else notice this in the video? Or just me?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
hey i bought a butt liquors shirt from there

this is deeply saddening
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Any relation to H.E.Butt?
 
ifky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


What about butt chugging?
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hahahahaha
My dog thinks something is wrong because I'm laughing so hard
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Hahahahaha
My dog thinks something is wrong because I'm laughing so hard


🐕
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Sporkabob [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I remember when it was a news story that one of them went off to Indiana University instead of Purdue.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: The headline needs a comma and an exclamation point.
No, more butt drugs!


spot on
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh! No!


cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sometimes, things just reach an end.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Any relation to H.E.Butt?


Chuck Butt runs things now.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Butt Drugs is known for its old-fashioned soda fountain and of course the name that's led to some unique merchandise.

At least they know what they're doing.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Which is impressive as they're located in a town of people who don't know how to spell 'Croydon.'
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They can take my butt drugs when the pry them from my moist smelly fingers. Yeah, I said fingers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Seventy percent of the time Butt Drugs works every time?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rene ala Carte: Oh! No!


worse for her, looks like she needs them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: Rene ala Carte: Oh! No!

worse for her, looks like she needs them

[Fark user image image 579x613]


Looks like their in the wilderness.  So. It's unfortunate.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Jordan Belfort is going to need a new supplier
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Will this advertisement be their final Butt plug?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.