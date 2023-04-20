 Skip to content
(UPI)   A cow walks into a hardware store in Israel and was caught on camera knocking items from shelves and spilling paint. Sounds like one Bossy Bovine   (upi.com) divider line
17
Taima
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bossy Bessie 🐄
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love Muslims but I hate Islam, I love Jews but I hate Judaism, I love Christians but I hate right wing nonsense...  Jesus told me he was cool with this joke
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You'd be expected to tolerate that in India.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

David miscavidge said so too


David miscavidge said so too
 
Mukster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Hmmm, "cow in a hardware store" just doesn't have the whole "bull in a china shop" ring to it.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Farkers are going to milk this thread for puns, i just know it.
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

*shakes tiny hoof*


*shakes tiny hoof*
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This will go whole or utterly 2%
 
JustinCase
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All that screaming was upsetting the animal. If that person had been in true danger the screaming would have worked against any possible defense.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Dudu Goldstein
*snicker*
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It needed supplies for the liberation.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

S&M cow
Youtube MicHkxrHmdE


S&M cow
Youtube MicHkxrHmdE
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Floki: Dudu Goldstein
*snicker*


"Dudu" is the common nickname for "David" in Hebrew. It's an endless source of amusement for Americans in Israel.

// lots of Israeli women named "Moran", too (pronounced "moe-RON", as if that matters)
// and who could forget Guy Peeness (who, I swear to all the gods, was a beloved Israeli newscaster for decades)?
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bossy was in that hardware store looking to buy some..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: Floki: Dudu Goldstein
*snicker*

"Dudu" is the common nickname for "David" in Hebrew. It's an endless source of amusement for Americans in Israel.

// lots of Israeli women named "Moran", too (pronounced "moe-RON", as if that matters)
// and who could forget Guy Peeness (who, I swear to all the gods, was a beloved Israeli newscaster for decades)?


Is iron man actually inside that suit
 
Petey4335
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

[Fark user image image 425x240]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It was then when the Rabbi, the Priest, and the duck realized that they were in the wrong joke.
 
