(MSN)   At least 20% of the prisoners recruited by Wagner Group to fight in Ukraine are HIV+ and many said they joined because Wagner promised them anti-viral medications that they don't have access to in Russian prisons   (msn.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they're staying positive...
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Join Wagner, and we can almost GUARANTEE you don't die from AIDS!"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: At least they're staying positive...


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What the actual fark.

Not just the worst timeline, we live in some kind of fever-dream influenced madlib.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is the biggest dystopian "WTF" I have read in a long time.
 
red230
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That makes their tendencies to be extremely rapey just that more terrifying.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: At least they're staying positive...


Are you sure?
 
nexusandroidsix
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is similar to the plot from Escape from NY
 
drxym
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Maybe they should have listened more closely - "if you join our meat wall I promise you that you won't die of HIV related complications"
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Didn't have "rampaging AIDS orcs" on my 2023 bingo card
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Are we supposed to want orcs to be healthy?

I hope they have HIV, ebola, monkey pox, and cancer.  All the cancers.  And some tumor that activates the pain part of their orc brain.  And the fear and terror parts.
 
Bslim
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does the Russian army know this xD
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd fight in a war for medicines.  Seriously. I need like 10
 
dustman81
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So their choices are die slowly from AIDS or die quickly by Ukrainians?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh, great - and these guys are running around using rape as a weapon of war. Expect an HIV outbreak/epidemic in Russian held areas of Ukraine.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: At least they're staying positive...


It may soon be hard to tell
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dustman81: So their choices are die slowly from AIDS or die quickly by Ukrainians?


Welcome to Russia.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dustman81: So their choices are die slowly from AIDS or die quickly by Ukrainians?


I mean....you can surrender to the Ukrainians and they might actually give you the actual medication
 
Cythraul
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Are we supposed to want orcs to be healthy?

I hope they have HIV, ebola, monkey pox, and cancer.  All the cancers.  And some tumor that activates the pain part of their orc brain.  And the fear and terror parts.


Don't forget cordyceps that turns them into mushroom zombies.
 
12349876
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Oh, great - and these guys are running around using rape as a weapon of war. Expect an HIV outbreak/epidemic in Russian held areas of Ukraine.


If they're taking the real medicine as directed they won't be spreading it.  But I wouldn't be surprised if one of those two things doesn't actually happen.
 
freetomato
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: [i.etsystatic.com image 850x1133]


Pretty. Did you make that?
 
khatores
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'd fight in a war for medicines.  Seriously. I need like 10


Americans:  "Wait, you're saying if I join a suicidal war in Europe, you'll give me healthcare? Sign me the fark up."
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

freetomato: Spartapuss: [i.etsystatic.com image 850x1133]

Pretty. Did you make that?


No
https://www.juliaquiltoff.com/products/gorgeous-sunflower-quilt-queen-size-handmade-heirloom
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Are we supposed to want orcs to be healthy?

I hope they have HIV, ebola, monkey pox, and cancer.  All the cancers.  And some tumor that activates the pain part of their orc brain.  And the fear and terror parts.


Well I would like them to not pass aids to the little children they are raping but otherwise I'm with you.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We pledge our loyalty to the Founders, from now until death
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is a nice holdover from the 90's when Russia crashed out economically  the first time and
opiates became popular...HIV soared, TB rates went way up, Hepatitis. and all that stuff associated with
dirty needle drug users..It's going to be WAY worse after this fiasco in Ukraine is over..Those poppy
fields over in Afghanistan and are going to be working overtime to enrich the Taliban and supply depressed and mentally screwed up Russians.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: At least they're staying positive...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Send More Chuck Berry [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stevenboof: Somaticasual: At least they're staying positive...

Are you sure?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Can I sign up for the prisoner intravenous LSD experiment?
 
blackminded
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Laugh but offering prisoners healthcare to volunteer in our armed forces is a completely feasible campaign plank in this country.

/Tricare for Felons
//poor people can still fark themselves
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does the US even have the GI bill anymore?
 
