(BBC-US)   Tornado almost sucks off wife, husband says, both confused and aroused   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Scott Curry, BBC, Link, Tornado, wife, content of external sites, tornado, Oklahoma  
613 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2023 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/let me have this one
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nice one subby!!

/just here to vote for the headline
 
strutin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blow them away
Youtube hiTJ7YPzUdI
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn, I was really hoping he said that.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lol'd subby.

Thanks!

stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck fallowing that up pal.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was she fat?
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: Was she fat?


You'll have to ask the tornado if it could still hear the radio.

khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Good luck fallowing that up pal.


Yeah, she's going to lie fallow for a while after that.

"They said the tornado was almost 3000 feet tall," said the man. "I guess size does matter, and that's how it gets away with using low pressure."

He watches porn, she watches Twister?

/I'll see myself out
//Before the tomatoes start flying
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [pbs.twimg.com image 478x266]

/let me have this one


Well hello there. My, what nice wallpaper you have. It goes so well with your hair. I'd like to be your wallpaper.
 
morg
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think he said sucked "out" and not "off" but that would ruin the headline.

/kudos to the freaking BBC for provisioning a video that's playable with scripts and ads disabled. They are doing god's work.
 
silverjets
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [pbs.twimg.com image 478x266]

/let me have this one



Done in one.
 
TWX
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

khatores: stuffy: Good luck fallowing that up pal.

Yeah, she's going to lie fallow for a while after that.

"They said the tornado was almost 3000 feet tall," said the man. "I guess size does matter, and that's how it gets away with using low pressure."

He watches porn, she watches Twister?

/I'll see myself out
//Before the tomatoes start flying


Twister - "Weird Al" Yankovic
Youtube -GrHgOaGZ40
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Should have strapped her JC Penney's belt to a large pipe to escape the tornado.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ya know, just sayin' in the golden age of Fark, we would be having full on discussions about wife sucking.

and then weirdly somehow wind up talking about pineapple on pizza.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: Ya know, just sayin' in the golden age of Fark, we would be having full on discussions about wife sucking.

and then weirdly somehow wind up talking about pineapple on pizza.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy:[pbs.twimg.com image 600x500]

I think even worse than pineapple on pizza is down here they use cheddar cheese and ketchup on a round piece of bread, and call it pizza.

/GA resident
 
Ted Hitchcock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

steklo: Ya know, just sayin' in the golden age of Fark, we would be having full on discussions about wife sucking.

and then weirdly somehow wind up talking about pineapple on pizza.


I was out of town last year and a tornado touched down about 5 miles away.  Never seen anything quite like it. First time I was actually scared of a weather event.

My wife wasn't on the trip, so nothing to say about sucking, really.  Although I did have to drive about 20 miles to find an open restaurant that evening.  That sucked.  I was so hungry I probably would have eaten a pineapple pizza if that was the first thing I found.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I was very sad when Mary got sucked off.
(In the PROPER BBC series - not that "other" one)
 
