 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR) Hero Colin Kaepernick stands for justice   (npr.org) divider line
50
    More: Hero, Autopsy, Death, Civil and political rights, Medicine, NPR, Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Sheriff, National Football League  
•       •       •

2226 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Apr 2023 at 5:42 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I predict this will be a perfectly civil discussion.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been told that "undetermined" isn't always as nefarious as it seems. It has been explained to me that a person could have died from a cardiac arrest because of natural causes not due to coronary artery disease (like an unwitnessed seizure), but the ME cannot find the evidence that caused the death, they call it undetermined.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would anyone other than the government ever have to pay for an autopsy?
 
vrax [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, what a giant, un-American asshole!
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When does Kaepernick go from being "former NFL player" to "civil rights activist" as his calling card? Pretty interesting shift he made, I don't know a ton about him as a person but on the surface seems like a good dude.
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inb4 "prisoners shouldn't have rights and deserve to live in pain/squalor/destitution" in three, two, one...
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not only was Thompson's cell filthy, but his body was covered in insect bites, including on his ears, mouth and nose, Crump said in a statement.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


I felt like a piece of shiat for weeks when a cat I brought a cat I was fostering was scratching her head a lot so I brought her to the vet and they said she had earmites, microscopic bugs crawlin around in her ear bitin on her (it's easily treatable and she got adopted and I have pictures of her post adoption cuddling her little girl and they're the best thing ever).

These prison guards could actually see all the bug bites this dude had and weren't like "Hey, let's move this guy and call some exterminators cause that's farked up." There is no hell hot enough for them.
 
robostapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RubiconBeer: When does Kaepernick go from being "former NFL player" to "civil rights activist" as his calling card? Pretty interesting shift he made, I don't know a ton about him as a person but on the surface seems like a good dude.


I don't even follow sports, but I respect this dude for taking a stand (so to speak) on these issues.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: Not only was Thompson's cell filthy, but his body was covered in insect bites, including on his ears, mouth and nose, Crump said in a statement.


[media.tenor.com image 220x198] [View Full Size image _x_]

I felt like a piece of shiat for weeks when a cat I brought a cat I was fostering was scratching her head a lot so I brought her to the vet and they said she had earmites, microscopic bugs crawlin around in her ear bitin on her (it's easily treatable and she got adopted and I have pictures of her post adoption cuddling her little girl and they're the best thing ever).

These prison guards could actually see all the bug bites this dude had and weren't like "Hey, let's move this guy and call some exterminators cause that's farked up." There is no hell hot enough for them.


"Hey should you review this post before pressing add comment?"

"Na, it'll be cool. You certainly wouldn't screw up typing something when you're fired up. That's happened like two times tops."
 
Bruscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 10 years ago, I was with an organization that received a lot of legal complaints from prisoners in the region. We received a serious letter regarding an alleged scabies outbreak in one facility. The Sheriff or warden in charge  of the facility denied it, but the complaints from prisoners were closely followed by legal complaints from guards who had caught scabies and spread rabies to their families. I believe it ended up being one of the fastest resolved issues while I was there.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Why would anyone other than the government ever have to pay for an autopsy?


Because you want an accurate autopsy...which is a different problem.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy is a hero time after time. He's basically bizarro Favre. Same type of infuriating qb but polar opposite as a person.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shinji3i: shinji3i: Not only was Thompson's cell filthy, but his body was covered in insect bites, including on his ears, mouth and nose, Crump said in a statement.


[media.tenor.com image 220x198] [View Full Size image _x_]

I felt like a piece of shiat for weeks when a cat I brought a cat I was fostering was scratching her head a lot so I brought her to the vet and they said she had earmites, microscopic bugs crawlin around in her ear bitin on her (it's easily treatable and she got adopted and I have pictures of her post adoption cuddling her little girl and they're the best thing ever).

These prison guards could actually see all the bug bites this dude had and weren't like "Hey, let's move this guy and call some exterminators cause that's farked up." There is no hell hot enough for them.

"Hey should you review this post before pressing add comment?"

"Na, it'll be cool. You certainly wouldn't screw up typing something when you're fired up. That's happened like two times tops."


I did briefly think you were buying cats for other cats, which raised follow on questions and sophomoric joke possibilities.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ridiculous that autopsies are something that even need to be paid for.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: Why would anyone other than the government ever have to pay for an autopsy?


Meditate upon this question, Grasshopper.

// at this point, I think it should be mandatory for the government to pay for independent autopsies every time they kill someone or someone in their care dies
// because we already know the MEs won't pin it on any government officials
// oh, it's more expensive to do it twice? well gee, if you didn't consistently fark it up in service of covering your own ample ass, we could save a bit of time AND money
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All else aside how does Benjamin Crump find a way to insert himself into every case the public is aware of? This dude makes Johnny Cochrane look lazy. There's no way he can juggle all this competently
/Better Call Ben
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bruscar: followed by legal complaints from guards who had caught scabies and spread rabies to their families.


Dang. That's serious
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: I've been told that "undetermined" isn't always as nefarious as it seems.


When law enforcement is involved "undetermined" and "inconclusive" means "we didn't get the results we wanted."
 
genner
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: I predict this will be a perfectly civil discussion.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: When does Kaepernick go from being "former NFL player" to "civil rights activist" as his calling card? Pretty interesting shift he made, I don't know a ton about him as a person but on the surface seems like a good dude.


There's a long history of athletes standing up for social causes. Sadly most are remembered more for their athletic contributions when their social contributions are so much more important.

t1.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How DARE he walk the walk instead of just talking the talk!

/good job dude
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

berylman: All else aside how does Benjamin Crump find a way to insert himself into every case the public is aware of? This dude makes Johnny Cochrane look lazy. There's no way he can juggle all this competently
/Better Call Ben


Same way Gloria Allred, Bruce Cutler, and Rusty Hardin do it.

Some attorneys can sniff out a TV camera like a farking bloodhound.
 
patrick767
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Every time Kaepernick does stuff like this, it re-emphasizes what complete and utter farking garbage NFL team owners are. He was plenty good enough to get hired again, but they wouldn't do it because they were afraid of upsetting racist fans. Fark 'em.
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

red230: RubiconBeer: When does Kaepernick go from being "former NFL player" to "civil rights activist" as his calling card? Pretty interesting shift he made, I don't know a ton about him as a person but on the surface seems like a good dude.

There's a long history of athletes standing up for social causes. Sadly most are remembered more for their athletic contributions when their social contributions are so much more important.

[t1.gstatic.com image 850x1275]


Well, to be fair, professional sports are about as important to society as Hallmark channel holiday movies.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

shinji3i: These prison guards could actually see all the bug bites this dude had and weren't like "Hey, let's move this guy and call some exterminators cause that's farked up." There is no hell hot enough for them.


One of the mainstream news sites had a pic of the body, I do not know who deemed the pic fit for publication, but I wish I knew about it before I clicked the link.

It's on my list of worst things I've ever seen.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

patrick767: Every time Kaepernick does stuff like this, it re-emphasizes what complete and utter farking garbage NFL team owners are. He was plenty good enough to get hired again, but they wouldn't do it because they were afraid of upsetting racist fans. Fark 'em.


NFL: "Colin Kaepernick's too controversial."

Also NFL: "Why doesn't Deshaun Watson deserve another chance?"
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: red230: RubiconBeer: When does Kaepernick go from being "former NFL player" to "civil rights activist" as his calling card? Pretty interesting shift he made, I don't know a ton about him as a person but on the surface seems like a good dude.

There's a long history of athletes standing up for social causes. Sadly most are remembered more for their athletic contributions when their social contributions are so much more important.

[t1.gstatic.com image 850x1275]

Well, to be fair, professional sports are about as important to society as Hallmark channel holiday movies.


Athletics and theater have been integral parts of human life since prehistory due to their community building and soothing effects in a brutish world, giving people something to care about that takes their mind off reality for a few precious hours. Discuss.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: I've been told that "undetermined" isn't always as nefarious as it seems. It has been explained to me that a person could have died from a cardiac arrest because of natural causes not due to coronary artery disease (like an unwitnessed seizure), but the ME cannot find the evidence that caused the death, they call it undetermined.


doesn't matter, the dude was covered in insects and bites. they'd left him in that cell unattended for long stretches.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

red230: RubiconBeer: When does Kaepernick go from being "former NFL player" to "civil rights activist" as his calling card? Pretty interesting shift he made, I don't know a ton about him as a person but on the surface seems like a good dude.

There's a long history of athletes standing up for social causes. Sadly most are remembered more for their athletic contributions when their social contributions are so much more important.

[t1.gstatic.com image 850x1275]


Why did you accompany that post with a pic of Roger Murdock?  He's an airline pilot.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you do stuff...you are an activist.

If you inspire others to do stuff, you are a community organizer.

I'm not real happy he threw the (white) family that raised him under the bus, but then only people under the family roof can really know what's going on for sure, and so who knows.

I don't give a rat's patoot that a few years back he was a famous quarterback.

He's made plenty of bucks from the NFL and from Nike so he's not hurting for cash.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: red230: RubiconBeer: When does Kaepernick go from being "former NFL player" to "civil rights activist" as his calling card? Pretty interesting shift he made, I don't know a ton about him as a person but on the surface seems like a good dude.

There's a long history of athletes standing up for social causes. Sadly most are remembered more for their athletic contributions when their social contributions are so much more important.

[t1.gstatic.com image 850x1275]

Why did you accompany that post with a pic of Roger Murdock?  He's an airline pilot.


He's been putting up with that crap since he left UCLA.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: When does Kaepernick go from being "former NFL player" to "civil rights activist" as his calling card?


When vengeful bigots croak or finally have an epiphany. More likely the former.
 
buckeyebrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kaepernick really changed my perceptions with his actions over the last few years.  I'm from a different time and place so when he was first coming up with the 49ers, I saw his body covered in tattoos and immediately thought "knucklehead with poor impulse control."  But the way he stood up (no pun intended) for others taught me that there was a great soul underneath all of the outer trappings.
 
freetomato
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This story has been on the news here in Atlanta for a few days. It's horrifying. Much respect to CK.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Now we get to find if the police are willing to assassinate celebrities as readily as do mere commoners.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
JFC.

That's just insanity that any human being in the custody of any authority in the USA can be subjected those types of conditions - That's just brutal. And a violation of the 8th Amendment, IMO
 
Ty Webb [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
caught scabies
spread rabies
to their babies

/we got a punk song going here
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: buying cats for other cats


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: shinji3i: These prison guards could actually see all the bug bites this dude had and weren't like "Hey, let's move this guy and call some exterminators cause that's farked up." There is no hell hot enough for them.

One of the mainstream news sites had a pic of the body, I do not know who deemed the pic fit for publication, but I wish I knew about it before I clicked the link.

It's on my list of worst things I've ever seen.


WTF?? I won't repost the photos because I don't want to get in trouble but...damn. Are those bed bugs crawling all over his body? The AED paddles have bugs on them.
That is ****ed up.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

freetomato: This story has been on the news here in Atlanta for a few days. It's horrifying. Much respect to CK.


It's horrifying to read, here. Of all the things Fulton County and the state to spend money on - ensuring a county jail safe for human occupation might be one of them. I don't know exactly what killed him - I'm assuming physical abuse. But what's killing me is the day to day with vermin that literally wants to consume you.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: ElPrimitivo: red230: RubiconBeer: When does Kaepernick go from being "former NFL player" to "civil rights activist" as his calling card? Pretty interesting shift he made, I don't know a ton about him as a person but on the surface seems like a good dude.

There's a long history of athletes standing up for social causes. Sadly most are remembered more for their athletic contributions when their social contributions are so much more important.

[t1.gstatic.com image 850x1275]

Well, to be fair, professional sports are about as important to society as Hallmark channel holiday movies.

Athletics and theater have been integral parts of human life since prehistory due to their community building and soothing effects in a brutish world, giving people something to care about that takes their mind off reality for a few precious hours. Discuss.


Yeah but sportsball.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: If you do stuff...you are an activist.

If you inspire others to do stuff, you are a community organizer.

I'm not real happy he threw the (white) family that raised him under the bus, but then only people under the family roof can really know what's going on for sure, and so who knows.

I don't give a rat's patoot that a few years back he was a famous quarterback.

He's made plenty of bucks from the NFL and from Nike so he's not hurting for cash.


How exactly did he throw his family under the bus? His adoptive mother has remained one of his biggest supporters.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

RasIanI: JFC.

That's just insanity that any human being in the custody of any authority in the USA can be subjected those types of conditions - That's just brutal. And a violation of the 8th Amendment, IMO


SCOTUS ruled a decade or two back that the 8th only applies to SENTENCING, not treatment while incarcerated. So the state can't sentence you to death by neglect/bug bite, but they also aren't guilty of anything if you happen to die of neglect or bug bites while in their care.

// IIRC it was Thomas who authored that ruling, which should come as no surprise
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ty Webb: caught scabies
spread rabies
to their babies

/we got a punk song going here


Babies Woth Rabies is the name of my garage metal band.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: Kaepernick really changed my perceptions with his actions over the last few years.  I'm from a different time and place so when he was first coming up with the 49ers, I saw his body covered in tattoos and immediately thought "knucklehead with poor impulse control."  But the way he stood up (no pun intended) for others taught me that there was a great soul underneath all of the outer trappings.


I always appreciated Kaepernick as a QB - and as conscious human being. I'm a big NFL fan and I absolutely believe they should be allowed to express their opinions.

I think the NFL did wrong from the get-go. They did the same to the doctor who did the groundbreaking research on CTE. They shut you up and intimidate you. Discredit you. Embarass you. Hang you out to dry.

Then after you're gone they take action to address the issue on their own terms.

I think the NFL did Kaep dirty. But he's bigger than them.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dr Dreidel: RasIanI: JFC.

That's just insanity that any human being in the custody of any authority in the USA can be subjected those types of conditions - That's just brutal. And a violation of the 8th Amendment, IMO

SCOTUS ruled a decade or two back that the 8th only applies to SENTENCING, not treatment while incarcerated. So the state can't sentence you to death by neglect/bug bite, but they also aren't guilty of anything if you happen to die of neglect or bug bites while in their care.

// IIRC it was Thomas who authored that ruling, which should come as no surprise


Thanks for that. Kind of explains alot, in general.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: ElPrimitivo: red230: RubiconBeer: When does Kaepernick go from being "former NFL player" to "civil rights activist" as his calling card? Pretty interesting shift he made, I don't know a ton about him as a person but on the surface seems like a good dude.

There's a long history of athletes standing up for social causes. Sadly most are remembered more for their athletic contributions when their social contributions are so much more important.

[t1.gstatic.com image 850x1275]

Well, to be fair, professional sports are about as important to society as Hallmark channel holiday movies.

Athletics and theater have been integral parts of human life since prehistory due to their community building and soothing effects in a brutish world, giving people something to care about that takes their mind off reality for a few precious hours. Discuss.


Theater historically has not primarily been escapism and entertainment, no. Read what anyone who wrote or interpreted theater has to say in the subject.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fancy_Bear: If you do stuff...you are an activist.

If you inspire others to do stuff, you are a community organizer.

I'm not real happy he threw the (white) family that raised him under the bus, but then only people under the family roof can really know what's going on for sure, and so who knows.

I don't give a rat's patoot that a few years back he was a famous quarterback.

He's made plenty of bucks from the NFL and from Nike so he's not hurting for cash.


Everyone point and laugh.
 
Mi-5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Not only was Thompson's cell filthy, but his body was covered in insect bites, including on his ears, mouth and nose, Crump said in a statement.


[media.tenor.com image 220x198] [View Full Size image _x_]

I felt like a piece of shiat for weeks when a cat I brought a cat I was fostering was scratching her head a lot so I brought her to the vet and they said she had earmites, microscopic bugs crawlin around in her ear bitin on her (it's easily treatable and she got adopted and I have pictures of her post adoption cuddling her little girl and they're the best thing ever).

These prison guards could actually see all the bug bites this dude had and weren't like "Hey, let's move this guy and call some exterminators cause that's farked up." There is no hell hot enough for them.


EVERY SINGLE PERSON who worked at that facility (or were higher up the chain and could've done something but actively didn't) needs to be tossed into that same facility for 2 years, minimum, in EXACTLY the same conditions they subjected the detainees to endure. The only way you escape that punishment: you provide proof you tried to improve the conditions or informed people who have authority to fix it of the problems.

Otherwise: no escape. Into those conditions you go. Two year minimum.  Don't like it? Tough. You made others endure it and didn't care
 
RasIanI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Fancy_Bear: If you do stuff...you are an activist.

If you inspire others to do stuff, you are a community organizer.

I'm not real happy he threw the (white) family that raised him under the bus, but then only people under the family roof can really know what's going on for sure, and so who knows.

I don't give a rat's patoot that a few years back he was a famous quarterback.

He's made plenty of bucks from the NFL and from Nike so he's not hurting for cash.

How exactly did he throw his family under the bus? His adoptive mother has remained one of his biggest supporters.


He squirmed during the Netflix series when Kaepernick started getting his hair done and buying his clothes in the other part of town.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.