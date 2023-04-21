 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   One of my Asian buddies swears that rice can do anything, from nourishing billions worldwide, to keeping a Southwest flight on the ground, to drying out soaked electronics. Wait, back up one   (wfaa.com) divider line
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
She went up and down the aisle and asked each passenger one by one, loudly, 'Who spilled the rice?' a passenger said and then proceeded to ask for the rice's manager.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
You know if some one shiats the bed, you know exactly who did it. I suspect with fried rice, you don't have to go very far.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rice, rice, gravy
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: She went up and down the aisle and asked each passenger one by one, loudly, 'Who spilled the rice?' a passenger said and then proceeded to ask for the rice's manager.


She then went up and down the aisle and asked each passenger one by one, loudly "Who cut the cheese?"
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
WTF is going on over at Southwest?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: You know if some one shiats the bed, you know exactly who did it. I suspect with fried rice, you don't have to go very far.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Not sure if Amber Heard joke or Username Checks Out
 
buravirgil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What do the other Asian buddies tell you?
 
