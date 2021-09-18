 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   There hasn't been this much lead in the air since 1975   (ktla.com) divider line
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes mass killings happen back-to-back - like in January, when deadly events in northern and southern California occurred just two days apart - while other months pass without bloodshed.

This is a lie. We're 110 days into 2023 and there have been 168 mass shootings as of yesterday. There have, on occasion, been a day or two where there wasn't a mass shooting but those are rare.

https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
yeah but freedom
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: yeah but freedom


Freedom's just another word for, nothin' left to lose...
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Sometimes mass killings happen back-to-back - like in January, when deadly events in northern and southern California occurred just two days apart - while other months pass without bloodshed.

This is a lie. We're 110 days into 2023 and there have been 168 mass shootings as of yesterday. There have, on occasion, been a day or two where there wasn't a mass shooting but those are rare.

https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting


I think a lot of it depends on how defines a mass shooting. Minimal people shot, motivation for the shooting, ext. Don't get me wrong, all shootings are bad, every life should be counted, and the NRA certainly tries to use metrics that makes them look less problematic than others.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby, I thought you were being serious about the air quality and was wondering if that was the reason for my asthma problems lately. I see you are more serious than that.

/I go weep for our country now
 
vonster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

168 events or 168 victims 'cause that sounds a weekend in Chicago.

This is a lie. We're 110 days into 2023 and there have been 168 mass shootings as of yesterday. There have, on occasion, been a day or two where there wasn't a mass shooting but those are rare.

https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting


168 events or 168 victims 'cause that sounds a weekend in Chicago.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

You misspelled "chaos".


You misspelled "chaos".
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens
 
invictus2 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
HOTY
 
WTP 2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
U.S.A.  U.S.A. U.S BANG, THUD.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So, it's not Republicans fault they're brain damaged?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

There are mass shootings that we don't count.  If it happens an a night club after 10pm, doesn't count.  Drive by gang shootings don't count.  Things like that are bad for the narrative and get fed to the memory hole.

This is a lie. We're 110 days into 2023 and there have been 168 mass shootings as of yesterday. There have, on occasion, been a day or two where there wasn't a mass shooting but those are rare.

https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting


There are mass shootings that we don't count.  If it happens an a night club after 10pm, doesn't count.  Drive by gang shootings don't count.  Things like that are bad for the narrative and get fed to the memory hole.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The NRA is absolutely killing it this year! Woot Woot!!
 
vevolis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think we need to sit down at the adults table and figure this out, once and for all. Guns don't kill people, people kill something... something.

All we need to do is figure out where these little bits of lead are coming from, and ensure that we stop them from propagating from their point of origin, perhaps with a cork, or permanently dismantling whatever mechanism is responsible for the propulsion of said little bits of lead.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
waterandpower.orgView Full Size

What leaded gas smog in 1975 Los Angeles looked like...
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

168 events or 168 victims 'cause that sounds a weekend in Chicago.


Don't you people have any new tired cliches?

This is a lie. We're 110 days into 2023 and there have been 168 mass shootings as of yesterday. There have, on occasion, been a day or two where there wasn't a mass shooting but those are rare.

https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting

168 events or 168 victims 'cause that sounds a weekend in Chicago.


Don't you people have any new tired cliches?
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"All the mass shootings used firearms."  I'm certain the press will be up to the job of protecting my freedoms once my guns are confiscated.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If you support gun ownership this is on you.
 
fjnorton [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [waterandpower.org image 351x469]
What leaded gas smog in 1975 Los Angeles looked like...


Yep everyone getting stupid on that lead
 
Geotpf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Sometimes mass killings happen back-to-back - like in January, when deadly events in northern and southern California occurred just two days apart - while other months pass without bloodshed.

This is a lie. We're 110 days into 2023 and there have been 168 mass shootings as of yesterday. There have, on occasion, been a day or two where there wasn't a mass shooting but those are rare.

https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting


There is no universal definition of a "mass shooting", so different sources use different definitions and come up with different statistics for such.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I know!

We'll cut SNAP benefits for the poor, quit giving aid to Ukraine, and give billionaires another tax cut!

I mean, doing those 3 at once hasn't been tried before, so it might just work!!!

/Qevin McCarthy just got a woody thinking about it.
//Now you're thinking of Qevin with a big ol' Woodrow
///Enjoy the weekend. Keep your head down.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

There is no universal definition of a "mass shooting", so different sources use different definitions and come up with different statistics for such.


You might have a point if they didn't define it in the article. Twice.

There's no justification for that lie, so just stop.

This is a lie. We're 110 days into 2023 and there have been 168 mass shootings as of yesterday. There have, on occasion, been a day or two where there wasn't a mass shooting but those are rare.

https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting

There is no universal definition of a "mass shooting", so different sources use different definitions and come up with different statistics for such.


You might have a point if they didn't define it in the article. Twice.

There's no justification for that lie, so just stop.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mass killings=/=mass shootings

This is a lie. We're 110 days into 2023 and there have been 168 mass shootings as of yesterday. There have, on occasion, been a day or two where there wasn't a mass shooting but those are rare.

https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting


mass killings=/=mass shootings
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pew pew lol
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Obviously, the solution is more firearms.  That'll make society safer and more polite.  /s
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

fjnorton: Mr. Shabooboo: [waterandpower.org image 351x469]
What leaded gas smog in 1975 Los Angeles looked like...

Yep everyone getting stupid on that lead


I am surprised I'm not any dumber. I have only recently become aware of how dumb everyone else is. I don't know why this surprises me.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My question is, what changed

Growing up there was just as many guns, less gun control, but shootings was rare and hardly ever heard about. Definitely not every other day.

What is going on in the 21st century that makes people want to kill more with guns.
Or is the news just reporting more gun violence.than in the past.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Geotpf: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Sometimes mass killings happen back-to-back - like in January, when deadly events in northern and southern California occurred just two days apart - while other months pass without bloodshed.

This is a lie. We're 110 days into 2023 and there have been 168 mass shootings as of yesterday. There have, on occasion, been a day or two where there wasn't a mass shooting but those are rare.

https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting

There is no universal definition of a "mass shooting", so different sources use different definitions and come up with different statistics for such.

You might have a point if they didn't define it in the article. Twice.

There's no justification for that lie, so just stop.


It's not a lie.  Your link uses a different definition that the farking article.  The definition from the farking article is:

It counts killings involving four or more fatalities, not including the perpetrator

The definition in your link is:

While they are generally grouped together as one type of incident they are several with the foundation definition being that they have a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident.

The farking link doesn't count injuries to get to the needed number of four; yours does.
 
andyofne
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe they can get Dylan Mulvaney to strike a sponsorship deal with AR-15 manufacturers.
 
clovercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [waterandpower.org image 351x469]
What leaded gas smog in 1975 Los Angeles looked like...


I believe it was in Los Angeles that they found a lot of lead in the zoo cages and it scared them to take it out of our gas.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby. I hate you for making me laugh. Absolute bastardry.

/assume a +1 here
 
Geotpf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: My question is, what changed

Growing up there was just as many guns, less gun control, but shootings was rare and hardly ever heard about. Definitely not every other day.

What is going on in the 21st century that makes people want to kill more with guns.
Or is the news just reporting more gun violence.than in the past.


A lot of it is the internet and 24 hour cable news and everybody having a cell phone camera.

Murders are up in the past couple years, but below their peaks circa 1975-1995.

static01.nyt.comView Full Size


Trying to separate out "mass shootings" from just straight murders is folly, IMHO.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's a mass shooting only if it occurs on Catholic real estate. Otherwise it's just sparkly whoopsies.
 
