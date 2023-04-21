 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Women, don't make the mistake of thinking that conservatives will be content to merely take away all of your rights to an abortion. They're coming for your birth control, too. After all, what good is a brood mare who can't get pregnant?   (slate.com) divider line
32
    More: Obvious, Birth control, Pregnancy, Uterus, Food and Drug Administration, Law, Abortion, Polycystic ovary syndrome, Right to privacy  
•       •       •

377 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Apr 2023 at 2:05 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once all the new restrictions are in place, they're just going to need to work out an equitable system for distributing fertile, unclaimed women to men who want them. They should start outreach to the incel community to prepare for that. I'm sure they've got some actionable ideas on how something like that could be accomplished.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Once all the new restrictions are in place, they're just going to need to work out an equitable system for distributing fertile, unclaimed women to men who want them. They should start outreach to the incel community to prepare for that. I'm sure they've got some actionable ideas on how something like that could be accomplished.


That instrction manual by Marge Atwood, right?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When they take your bank accounts, it's already too late.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They won't be happy until they alone can tell you what to do with your filthy, stinky, unclean parts.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: They won't be happy until they alone can tell you what to do with your filthy, stinky, unclean parts.


Who are you dating?!?!!?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Based on the Hobby Lobby ruling, they've already had successfully gone after birth control.  Of course, they will seek to make it illegal.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does this mean creampie vids on Youporn will be illegal too?

/asking for a friend
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gubbo: When they take your bank accounts, it's already too late.


Ding ding ding. This isn't even just about becoming pregnant. It's about autonomy. Period. And I'm pretty sure the world they're hurtling us back to is the one in which women needed their husband's permission to have a credit card or checking account, and certainly the one in which women were not accepted into the workforce. Handy to be a straight white man when you can whittle away the competition for your job by making it hard for women to be employed and to succeed.

And to the republican women who walk side by side these men, I say: you idiots. You will be right alongside me once you've helped them strip away my (and your) rights.
 
Bslim
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Congratulations on the absolute garbage heap of a society your kids will have to live with.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I love how this headline mansplains conservative politics to women.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Are they getting rid of those totally Handmaidy fertility treatments, too?
Oh no, we WANT those!!  They help the ECONOMY too!!

Yeah.  So much concern over your precious bodily autonomy.
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Besides having an easy target for abuse, this is one of the main reasons for trans hate.

Trans women are targeted because straight men are afraid of being turned on by them.

Trans men are targeted because they are escaping the role of brood mare.

There is a lot of atavistic sexual/reproductive entitlement that goes into being a conservative.
 
Iczer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hope you also don't like those shoes, because you're supposed to be in the kitchen barefoot.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The porn industry will need to come up with paperwork and official forms signed by a doctor indicating a woman is on menopause in order for them to legally film creampie vids. Wait and see
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Maybe someone can explain to me why so many women vote for them.   They would never win any office anywhere without a significant number of women voting for them.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: Pocket Ninja: Once all the new restrictions are in place, they're just going to need to work out an equitable system for distributing fertile, unclaimed women to men who want them. They should start outreach to the incel community to prepare for that. I'm sure they've got some actionable ideas on how something like that could be accomplished.

That instrction manual by Marge Atwood, right?


It's all fun and games until the mandatory church attendance and wage-garnishment-tithing programs are implemented.
 
hereforthelikes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Texas already put in a requirement that girls under 18 require parental permission to get birth control.  Considering most of the girls I knew in high school were on the pill and got that without telling their parents, I am sure this will all be fine.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This calls for another round of song and poetry readings! I hope Pelosi's not booked.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Maybe someone can explain to me why so many women vote for them.


Don't ask questions you know the answer to.

because those women don't like the democrats for whatever crazy reason.

Pretty easy when you think about it.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dateline mother farkers
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


myconfinedspace.comView Full Size
 
Huntceet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I won't care till they say I can't fap.
 
Nogale
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ever since Roe was overturned I've been wondering about those young women who made a point of going on social media a few years ago to proclaim why they didn't need feminism. Remember them?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
General "Buck" Turgidson: Doctor, you mentioned the ratio of ten women to each man. Now, wouldn't that necessitate the abandonment of the so-called monogamous sexual relationship, I mean, as far as men were concerned?

Dr. Strangelove: Regrettably, yes. But it is, you know, a sacrifice required for the future of the human race. I hasten to add that since each man will be required to do prodigious... service along these lines, the women will have to be selected for their sexual characteristics which will have to be of a highly stimulating nature.

Ambassador de Sadesky: I must confess, you have an astonishingly good idea there, Doctor.

And we thought it was a comedy.
 
Evil High Priest [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

2dogsrunning: Gubbo: When they take your bank accounts, it's already too late.

Ding ding ding. This isn't even just about becoming pregnant. It's about autonomy. Period. And I'm pretty sure the world they're hurtling us back to is the one in which women needed their husband's permission to have a credit card or checking account, and certainly the one in which women were not accepted into the workforce. Handy to be a straight white man when you can whittle away the competition for your job by making it hard for women to be employed and to succeed.

And to the republican women who walk side by side these men, I say: you idiots. You will be right alongside me once you've helped them strip away my (and your) rights.


This is the part that boggles my mind. I guess their absolute hatred for other women is just that strong.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You gotta fight fire with fire.

Put up a bill tying together birth control and guns.  If they want to ban birth control, they have to vote for full confiscation with no reimbursement of al guns.  And death penalty for hiding a gun from the confiscation team.  Make it so they have to vote against banning birth control then do a full scorched earth media blitz in maga country (Chicago) stating the maga voted against birth control.  Make it so the incumbents can't be reelected.

Time to take the gloves off. (Except the love glove.  No glove no love.)  Time for fear and terror to get us to the new age of aquarius.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Once all the new restrictions are in place, they're just going to need to work out an equitable system for distributing fertile, unclaimed women to men who want them. They should start outreach to the incel community to prepare for that. I'm sure they've got some actionable ideas on how something like that could be accomplished.


Fark user imageView Full Size



Inspired by the most logical race in the galaxy, the Vulcans... breeding will be permitted once every seven years.
For many of you, this will mean much less breeding.

For me, much, much more.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

blondambition: General "Buck" Turgidson: Doctor, you mentioned the ratio of ten women to each man. Now, wouldn't that necessitate the abandonment of the so-called monogamous sexual relationship, I mean, as far as men were concerned?

Dr. Strangelove: Regrettably, yes. But it is, you know, a sacrifice required for the future of the human race. I hasten to add that since each man will be required to do prodigious... service along these lines, the women will have to be selected for their sexual characteristics which will have to be of a highly stimulating nature.

Ambassador de Sadesky: I must confess, you have an astonishingly good idea there, Doctor.

And we thought it was a comedy.


All comedy comes from truth
 
phaseolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
geocacherphil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Condoms are still cool, right?
 
Phins [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I know a forced birther who believes that if abortion and birth control were outlawed, there would be no abortion or need for abortion. This is because no one would have sex unless they were married and willing to have children.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.