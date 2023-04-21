 Skip to content
(KAAL-TV Austin)   What is worse than brake checking a bus full of kids? Being the bus driver and brake checking your little unruly passengers   (kaaltv.com) divider line
57
•       •       •

57 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 61-year-old gentleman, Brian Fitzgerald, defended himself by saying he was just an "old-school" kind of guy.

So I guess "old school" is just a euphemism for "stupid, uncaring, reactionary asshole?"

He now faces 30 child abuse charges, according to ABC News, and was, naturally, fired from his job.

Good. And good. And good riddance. Now you can be old school, unemployed, and have a record showing you abuse children. Way to round out your life, old school asshole.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Admit it, though.  Down, deep down, in the dank, swampy recesses of your psyche that you don't even want to talk to your therapist about, the rough side of braintown that laughs at a running toddler tripping over a ball and flipping arse over teakettle on the grass, there is a part of you madly giggling at the chorus of dull smacks that is the sound of a couple dozen unruly schoolchildren suddenly faceplanting the seat in front of them.

Not me, of course.  But you.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yikes. I drive a school bus; this is one of those things that you NEVER do.

I've had to slam on the brakes to avoid other vehicles a few times- thankfully only a handful in the decade or so I've been doing this. It's never a pleasant experience for the passengers.

After one of those moments- a kid on a bike swerved directly in front of me and forced me to stop- I did tell my students that they now had experienced an object lesson in why being seated properly is so important.

After I had calmed down from the adrenaline dump, anyway.

But doing that intentionally- no.

/I'm having one of those Chris Rock moments, though
//I don't agree... but I understand.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm ok with this in theory... because the adults in my life did sh*t like this to me... In theory means I'm like "HAHA SUCK IT UP LITTLE SH*TS!!! WELCOME TO MY WORLD"

But in reality? Are you f*cking insane? No matter how bad the little sh*ts are, you just roll with it, man. Jesus... Go to jail and think about what you've done you dumbass.

That's 30 sets of parents who want to have some words with you. Good luck.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Way to round out your asshole.


FTFY
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Admit it, though.  Down, deep down, in the dank, swampy recesses of your psyche that you don't even want to talk to your therapist about, the rough side of braintown that laughs at a running toddler tripping over a ball and flipping arse over teakettle on the grass, there is a part of you madly giggling at the chorus of dull smacks that is the sound of a couple dozen unruly schoolchildren suddenly faceplanting the seat in front of them.

Not me, of course.  But you.


Is this considered abuse?  This is what usually comes to my mind.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm ok with this in theory... because the adults in my life did sh*t like this to me...


That's how we get serial killers
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In a cop car, it's called "giving the suspect a 'screen test'"


/ because of the barrier between the front and back seats
 
nytmare
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Physical punishment for all as a response to the actions of a few might work in the military, but not in grade school.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Probably shouldn't have laughed as hard as I did.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If I see an unattended kid at the mall or in a grocery store, I'll trip them if I can, so I get it.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
CSB
8th grade. School bus ride home...

Had one of the worst school busses because of the rotten kids that shared the ride with me. Awful. Teasing, bullying, throwing things, completely rowdy for each trip.

One such day, the bus driver, an old woman who wore rubber boots even on dry, nice days...pulled the bus over to stop a fight. She gets up, walks down the aisle and then, the bus starts rolling downhill....she's too far away to run back to the driver's seat.

An older kid sitting behind the driver's seat gets up, sits in the driver's seat and pulls up the handbrake. The bus comes to an abrupt stop. The bus driver who's now standing in the aisle falls down with the force of gravity. She gets up., dusts herself off and actually yells at the kid, who saved the day.

"Get out of my seat you asshole"

Just then the yelling from the other students

"Where did you learn to drive?!"

"How dare you leave the driver's seat"

and a whole lot of things I can't type here.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

nytmare: Physical punishment for all as a response to the actions of a few might work in the military, but not in grade school.


I'd take that over my old bus driver psychological torture of playing the Chipmunks Christmas Album every single day of December.

Every. Farking. Day.
 
T.rex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
He pretty much implicated himself....

What could have easily been construed as him having to break out of necessity, inadvertently hurting a child in the process, ...that theory is thrown out the window when he tells the parents  "They have to sit in their seats!"... like, he was teaching them a lesson
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Them's the brakes kids.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Admit it, though.  Down, deep down, in the dank, swampy recesses of your psyche that you don't even want to talk to your therapist about, the rough side of braintown that laughs at a running toddler tripping over a ball and flipping arse over teakettle on the grass, there is a part of you madly giggling at the chorus of dull smacks that is the sound of a couple dozen unruly schoolchildren suddenly faceplanting the seat in front of them.

Not me, of course.  But you.


Considering the logic of not having seat belts why is this even a big deal?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Yikes. I drive a school bus; this is one of those things that you NEVER do.

I've had to slam on the brakes to avoid other vehicles a few times- thankfully only a handful in the decade or so I've been doing this. It's never a pleasant experience for the passengers.

After one of those moments- a kid on a bike swerved directly in front of me and forced me to stop- I did tell my students that they now had experienced an object lesson in why being seated properly is so important.

After I had calmed down from the adrenaline dump, anyway.

But doing that intentionally- no.

/I'm having one of those Chris Rock moments, though
//I don't agree... but I understand.


Your bus is where kids are allowed to talk and act out after leaving a place where they weren't really allowed to talk for 6 hours.  I get that It's different town to town and bus to bus, but it can be Hell on Earth.  May God and Satan bless you.  Maybe Buddha and Allah and the Avengers, too.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The pussification of America continues.
Bunch of snowflake little shiats, with their fluffy padded bus seats, and cell phones.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Back in my day, if the driver had to brake check our misbehaving asses, we got a face-full of steel tubing.
And we would shut up about it.
Because if that didn't get the job done, he'd pull over and start whipping our asses with a cat-o-nine-tails made out of spark plug wires.

/rant off
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just plead "innocent," the charges will be dropt.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it's right..
 
Stratohead
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
still amazed that school busses are still the unsafe deathtraps the've been for decades...only now with more cameras.

/CSB... back in the day there was a huge dip in the middle of a road on our bus route that if hit at anything over 20MPH sent the rear of the bus bouncing ...
so if we were "good" occasionally the driver would hit the gas right before it, and we'd squat/stand on seats over the rear axle and laugh our asses off when we got launched over into the next row of seats.

as a kid...fun... as an adult... yikes.
 
groppet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Telling them to sit down is one thing, demonstrating to them why is a who lot of other messed up things. A bus driver I had in school would just pull over and wait for everyone to quiet down. I think he only had one kid removed from the bus.

But I don't think I would want to be a driver these days a lot of those kids seem like feral vipers and I do remember the driver shortage as a few years ago.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Bus stop
Bus go
Bruises grow
Under my indictment
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Considering the logic of not having seat belts why is this even a big deal?


There's a whole lot of good reasons why school buses don't have seat belts.

/in most places
//school buses are safer than any other kind of road transportation
///only beaten out by air travel
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Subs' k3ybø4rd H4CT! m!sp3lt "rotten little bastards"

/🙄🤫
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
isn't this the core thread of the movie Trick R Treat?
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm ok with this in theory... because the adults in my life did sh*t like this to me... In theory means I'm like "HAHA SUCK IT UP LITTLE SH*TS!!! WELCOME TO MY WORLD"

But in reality? Are you f*cking insane? No matter how bad the little sh*ts are, you just roll with it, man. Jesus... Go to jail and think about what you've done you dumbass.

That's 30 sets of parents who want to have some words with you. Good luck.


I mean if it were my kids I would tell them they should have been seated correctly and behaving.

Then I would make sure the school district knew exactly what I thought of their bus driver and just how displeased I was with the situation.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Admit it, though.  Down, deep down, in the dank, swampy recesses of your psyche that you don't even want to talk to your therapist about, the rough side of braintown that laughs at a running toddler tripping over a ball and flipping arse over teakettle on the grass, there is a part of you madly giggling at the chorus of dull smacks that is the sound of a couple dozen unruly schoolchildren suddenly faceplanting the seat in front of them.

Not me, of course.  But you.


YOU DON"T KNOW ME!!
Well, apparently you do
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I'd take that over my old bus driver psychological torture of playing the Chipmunks Christmas Album every single day of December.

Every. Farking. Day.


So on my 8th grade bus, my friend in I got in trouble and the old lady bus driver made us sit behind her so she could keep an eye on us. We used to make up songs about her and sing them to her as she was driving.

"Old lady bus driver
wearing rubber boots
old lady bus driver
always given us looks...

etc.

She would turn around and tell us to shut the hell up.

anyway...the summer after 12th grade, my friend and I run into her at the Model's (pre walmart days) and we're shocked to see her. We start singing to her

old lady bus driver
shopping at models
old lady bus driver
etc...

She stops. recognizes us.

"You know, it's because of kids like you, I had to retire from driving a bus. You both drove me nuts!"

and I said..

"You didn't drive nuts, you drove a bus"

My friend tags on..."Wanna drive these nuts?" and grabs his crotch as he said so...

She quickly walked away.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [frinkiac.com image 444x332]


Now with giffy goodness
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

T.rex: He pretty much implicated himself....

What could have easily been construed as him having to break out of necessity, inadvertently hurting a child in the process, ...that theory is thrown out the window when he tells the parents  "They have to sit in their seats!"... like, he was teaching them a lesson


He should have mentioned the little black dog that scampered across the road in front of the bus.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: Your bus is where kids are allowed to talk and act out after leaving a place where they weren't really allowed to talk for 6 hours


That's... not really how it works. Talk, sure. "Act out"? I guess that depends on your definition, but in my mind that scans like that kid crawling around under the seats, or the one who tackled another student. Maybe the one who stood up and faced the rear of the bus and then rolled their eyes and turned their back on me when I told them to be seated.

Anyway, these kids get plenty of time to talk and play at school. They're not shackled to a desk in a classroom for the day. It's perfectly reasonable to expect them to handle the ride with a modicum of safety.

I also really take being courteous seriously because it's not just about doing something wrong physically- getting up, turning around, moving between seats, etc- that's the first thing most people think of. But what about the kid who's just being incredibly mean to other students? The one who was inciting group taunts and insults?

Everyone has to be able to feel safe on my bus, and that includes being safe from people being rude or verbally abusive. Unfortunately, it can be hard to tell when that's happening, because if ti's going on forty feet away in the back of the bus, I may not be able to observe it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Stratohead: .only now with more cameras.


My step-daughter just gets her license and she's on her first maiden voyage. So, off she goes. She comes back.

"Well? How did it go?" I asked.

"Fine, except there was this stupid school bus that just stopped in the middle of the road. So I pulled out and had to go around it"

"wait, a school bus? Did it have flashing red lights?"

"yes"

"you do realize that's a major traffic violation to go around a stopped school bus with the lights on, right?"

----

2nd CSB

So that 8tgh grade school bus ride, I was talking about earlier...

One day sitting in the back, minding my own business, the meaning of life comes to me. For an instant, I know the secret of life. It's total meaning. I am now enlightened.

Just then the bus hiats a bump, I go up, I come down on the seat.

It was then I had totally forgotten the meaning of life. Gone. In an instant. Never to be found, ever again.

Oh well...
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

nytmare: Physical punishment for all as a response to the actions of a few might work in the military, but not in grade school.


Frankly outside of basic and specific training environments we really try to not do mass punishment. It's not highly effective and generally only builds resentment.

If a command uses mass punishment it is because there was a breakdown in discipline in a way that should have been stopped by the unit itself.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

groppet: But I don't think I would want to be a driver these days a lot of those kids seem like feral vipers and I do remember the driver shortage as a few years ago.


That shortage has gotten far worse, to be honest. And post-pandemic there's been a lot of problems with some kids. We've had some pretty wild incidents that resulted in kids getting yeeted (metaphorically) from the bus for weeks this year.

But hopefully things are getting better. I've seen new drivers and the leadership seems to be taking things like student discipline and driver safety seriously.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ha Ha! Stupid kids.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: The pussification of America continues.
Bunch of snowflake little shiats, with their fluffy padded bus seats, and cell phones.

[Fark user image 600x400]

Back in my day, if the driver had to brake check our misbehaving asses, we got a face-full of steel tubing.
And we would shut up about it.
Because if that didn't get the job done, he'd pull over and start whipping our asses with a cat-o-nine-tails made out of spark plug wires.

/rant off


j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
czei [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least the kids were riding the bus.   Around here, at least half of the parents personally drop off and pick up their kids, creating a traffic nightmare. And this is despite the school being right next to the neighborhood where almost all of them live, so the walk home is at worst 1/8 of a mile along a path designed to be far from car traffic.

That means whenever I had to pick up my kid at school to rush to a doctor's appointment it was an extra 20-minute wait just to get through the line.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Stratohead: still amazed that school busses are still the unsafe deathtraps the've been for decades...only now with more cameras.


School buses are the safest form of transportation that uses roads. The only safer form of transportation in the US is aircraft.

In any given year, school buses travel 6 billion miles in aggregate transporting 26 million children, and a year with more than 5 fatalities is a massive statistical outlier.

That's not a "deathtrap" by any possible stretch of the imagination.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I actually watched the video, and while he probably shouldn't have done it, it wasn't that bad.  It was a hard tap that injured nobody and wasn't likely to at all, and definitely not "slammed on the brakes" throwing kids around.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

czei: At least the kids were riding the bus.   Around here, at least half of the parents personally drop off and pick up their kids, creating a traffic nightmare. And this is despite the school being right next to the neighborhood where almost all of them live, so the walk home is at worst 1/8 of a mile along a path designed to be far from car traffic.

That means whenever I had to pick up my kid at school to rush to a doctor's appointment it was an extra 20-minute wait just to get through the line.

[Fark user image 850x547]


Oh man, don't get me started. Trying to get a bus into some of the schools around here is a horror show because so many parents drive in to get their kids or drop them off that traffic backs up onto the side streets blocks away.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Video from inside the bus, obtained by ABC affiliate KRDO, shows at least 30 Castle Rock Elementary students' faces hiatting the seats in front of them from the brake check."

Jeez, first Stephen King torments them all the time, now the bus drivers are going rogue.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Stratohead: still amazed that school busses are still the unsafe deathtraps the've been for decades...only now with more cameras.

/CSB... back in the day there was a huge dip in the middle of a road on our bus route that if hit at anything over 20MPH sent the rear of the bus bouncing ...
so if we were "good" occasionally the driver would hit the gas right before it, and we'd squat/stand on seats over the rear axle and laugh our asses off when we got launched over into the next row of seats.

as a kid...fun... as an adult... yikes.


Oh hell yeah.  We did that in grade school (mid-70s).

As for the bus driver in the article, the bus drivers we had didn't take jack from grade schoolers, middle schoolers, or high schoolers.  This is back in the day when busses were stick shift *and* double clutched.  We had (to us) an "old lady" (probably 40s) who would yell at the boys (face it, boys are a-holes) to sit down, especially if they were standing in the aisle.  If that boy didn't sit down within the next 10 seconds, she'd pop the brakes.  Fall on your butt or bang your head?  Too damned bad.
Another of the women bus drivers was a friend of the family.  She caught a high school kid spitting out the window and yelled at him.  He did it again.  She stopped the bus, walked back, and told him he had to keep spitting out the window until he was dropped off at home.  His was one of the last stops on the route.  She checked on him every couple of minutes and told him "Keep spitting".  Never another problem from him.
Same female bus driver madey oldest brother walk home from school, because he was being an ass and was slow walking his way to the bus.  It was three miles, but OHMYGAWD, the Fark outrage brigade would equate that to the Bataan Death March.  My mother biatched him out big-time for missing the bus.  Then again, parents held their children accountable.

None of this was child abuse, and neither was it in the story.  Try driving a bus one day and then tell us all how those little maniacs are misunderstood.

Now, pardon me while I adjust the onion on my belt.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
and in the days leading up to the incident, he had only been driving special education students -

Ah yes, have him start with the most vulnerable of the student population. Smart move.
 
