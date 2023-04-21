 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   ISIS, GOP find common ground   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Scary, United States, Government, Electricity, The Washington Post, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Middle East Media Research Institute, Terrorism, White supremacy  
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should be a surprise to no one.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many goats did we get in the MTG trade anyway?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Some of the content calls for attacks during Ramadan, while others focus on calling for violence against the LGBTQIA+ community following the Nashville shooting. The threats include calls to use explosives to sabotage an oil project in Alaska, or to attack law enforcement and journalists, the memo states. The document highlights some pro-Al-Qaeda media outlets that have allegedly been spreading photos of U.S. citizens visiting Yemen, with guidance to kill Americans-while other media focused on attacking substations in the United States.

Sounds like Russia's IRB is functional again and they're both desperate and pissed.  That shotgun combo reeks of it.

I'm far from being in the intel community, but for our own safety, my naive/uninformed knee-jerk call would be to redouble our efforts to knock their shiat back offline, whatever it takes, and launch a new campaign to sweep for and seize Russian assets wherever they likely found a loophole.  This shiat can't be allowed a full year-plus to take root and upend the country again, and we can't assume the war will be over in anything less than that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
LOL I'll worry about Islamic mass murders when our rate goes down from 99% white supremacist doing it!
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTA:  LGBTQIA+

I totally support you folks, but please come up with something I can easily pronounce and can actually remember.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Glitchwerks: FTA:  LGBTQIA+

I totally support you folks, but please come up with something I can easily pronounce and can actually remember.


it's really not that difficult
 
Jesterling
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The calls for attacks have specifically targeted the LGBTQIA+ community


Are we just ninja adding letters now to fark with people?  Because I'm never going to remember the ones after T.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Drunken Rampage: This should be a surprise to no one.


Thanks. I thought I was just getting cynical, but other people noticed it, so it must be real.

Are there no enemies of America, domestic or foreign that are not loveingly embraced by Republicans and American Konservatives generally?

It was a nice run of liberal democracy while it lasted.
 
Moose out front
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
