(The Daily Beast)   Sorry for the brief 17-year delay. You may go   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two men who were sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences over a 2004 shooting and who spent almost 17 years in prison were declared innocent and wrongfully convicted

<tries to imagine what these victims look like>
<heads off to google their names>

static.wixstatic.comView Full Size


Yeah, that seems about white.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://centurion.org

https://innocenceproject.org

/There are many. Find the one that works for you and help them out as much as you can.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what percentage of the prison population is there for crimes they did not commit.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: I wonder what percentage of the prison population is there for crimes they did not commit.


I don't know, but I know there are a whole lot of people not in prison for crimes they did commit.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
11 consecutive life sentences for a single shooting?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: studebaker hoch: I wonder what percentage of the prison population is there for crimes they did not commit.

I don't know, but I know there are a whole lot of people not in prison for crimes they did commit.


[fistbump]
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or B, our B. You're free to go. I'd go far if I were you cause we might send you back. That happened in another recent case.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62964216
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prosecutor and the lieutenant for the PD are surely sorry while sipping margaritas on their private beach.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AntonChigger: 11 consecutive life sentences for a single shooting?


Yeah, that is bullshiat.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it looks like each will get $900,000 due to a new state law requiring wrongfully convicted people to get $140 per day locked up, plus their current attorney is suing the state, county, and district attorney for wrongful prosecution.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$900,000... Seems like a lot of money, but trying to get your life off the ground after 17 years with no life-skills is going to be tough. That money is going to evaporate quickly.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: I wonder what percentage of the prison population is there for crimes they did not commit.


Easily over 10% when you factor in the people forced into plea bargains.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until the headline reads "Man found innocent after 8-4 jury vote resulted in his execution"
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$900,000 seems really, really low.

I mean, the math works out: $140/day for $869,295, but at 4% compounding, that's only $35k/year.

I'm not sure they can ever work again, even with the court's very clear dismissal. The PTSD alone will probably take decades to clear.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AntonChigger: 11 consecutive life sentences for a single shooting?


Looks like the actual shooter shot at a group of 11 people (although only 2 were hit with minor injuries).  So, 11 counts of attempted murder.

I don't have a problem with the sentence, frankly.  Just who was sentenced.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Or B, our B. You're free to go. I'd go far if I were you cause we might send you back. That happened in another recent case.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62964216


He is not seriously expected to return to prison. It's about 99.99% certain he will be freed again.

They'll have another hearing where that biatching, meddlesome family member gets to attend so they can make fart noises with their mouth or whatever. Then, they'll overturn his conviction again.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: I'm not sure they can ever work again, even with the court's very clear dismissal.


The more detailed AP link the farking link links to says both currently work as drivers for Wal*Mart.  Note that they were released in 2020; the ruling that they were officially innocent, and therefore eligible for the $900k, is the new thing here.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobotSpider: $900,000... Seems like a lot of money, but trying to get your life off the ground after 17 years with no life-skills is going to be tough. That money is going to evaporate quickly.


Yeah, I was thinking the same thing.

No work history. No experience. No network. No home. No car. No insurance.

Just dropped on a corner with a check in their pockets.

Still better than being kept in jail I guess.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Or B, our B. You're free to go. I'd go far if I were you cause we might send you back. That happened in another recent case.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-62964216


In this particular case, they were legally found innocent.  They were actually released in 2020.  This might happen in your case as well.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: I wonder what percentage of the prison population is there for crimes they did not commit.


Not to mention things that shouldn't be crimes.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: studebaker hoch: I wonder what percentage of the prison population is there for crimes they did not commit.

Not to mention things that shouldn't be crimes.


Probably the majority of people in prison are in there for non-violent drug related crimes, which, IMHO, should be legal.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Just wait until the headline reads "Man found innocent after 8-4 jury vote resulted in his execution"


This right here. This is why you tell people that think the death penalty is Ok to fark right off.
 
majestic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ajgeek: $900,000 seems really, really low.

I mean, the math works out: $140/day for $869,295, but at 4% compounding, that's only $35k/year.

I'm not sure they can ever work again, even with the court's very clear dismissal. The PTSD alone will probably take decades to clear.


I wonder if they had to pay taxes on that?  If not, they could put it in a high interest savings account and just about live off the interest.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: 11 consecutive life sentences for a single shooting?


...where nobody died

There's either more to this or it's a complete fabrication, either way TFA isn't helping
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ajgeek: $900,000 seems really, really low.

I mean, the math works out: $140/day for $869,295, but at 4% compounding, that's only $35k/year.

I'm not sure they can ever work again, even with the court's very clear dismissal. The PTSD alone will probably take decades to clear.


You are either really dumb or completely disingenuous
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Begoggle: studebaker hoch: I wonder what percentage of the prison population is there for crimes they did not commit.

I don't know, but I know there are a whole lot of people not in prison for crimes they did commit.


Yeah because it wise and better for society in that the saying better 100 guilty people go free than 1 innocent be locked up. Plus not everything illegal is wrong. Drugs anyone?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ajgeek: $900,000 seems really, really low.

I mean, the math works out: $140/day for $869,295, but at 4% compounding, that's only $35k/year.

I'm not sure they can ever work again, even with the court's very clear dismissal. The PTSD alone will probably take decades to clear.


What they should do is PRORATE the amount based on the DATE of conviction. For example, if they were incarcerated in 2006, then the $145 per day value should be valued at the start of the incarceration. Therefore:
Fark user imageView Full Size

So yeah, the judgment should realistically be 1.3 million, this crappy law actually benefits the state the longer a person is wrongfully convicted.
 
robodog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ajgeek: $900,000 seems really, really low.

I mean, the math works out: $140/day for $869,295, but at 4% compounding, that's only $35k/year.

I'm not sure they can ever work again, even with the court's very clear dismissal. The PTSD alone will probably take decades to clear.


It appears to be set to the median individual income for the state, I can see that as being something you would set it at, personally I think it would be better to do 2x or even 4x median since it was the actions of the state with unlimited resources that deprived them of their liberty, not just their ability to work during the period. Also, does it get reported to the IRS as income? If so do they spread it out over all the years so the people get credit for SS/Medicare quarters for retirement benefits?
 
Dryad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AntonChigger: 11 consecutive life sentences for a single shooting?


Sounds like it must have been an election year for a DA running on a "tough on those people" platform
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Geotpf: At least it looks like each will get $900,000 due to a new state law requiring wrongfully convicted people to get $140 per day locked up, plus their current attorney is suing the state, county, and district attorney for wrongful prosecution.


Fark that low ball number, they each wanted to be CEO of major conglomerates, they missed out on at least 17,000,000 each... don't like it taxpayers, then stop voting in liar district attorney's
 
Kazan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dryad: AntonChigger: 11 consecutive life sentences for a single shooting?

Sounds like it must have been an election year for a DA running on a "tough on those people" platform


Not every wrongful conviction is the result of intentional dishonesty.  Many Are, maybe most.  Probably most.  But not all.
 
Kazan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oops quoted wrong post
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kazan: Dryad: AntonChigger: 11 consecutive life sentences for a single shooting?

Sounds like it must have been an election year for a DA running on a "tough on those people" platform

Not every wrongful conviction is the result of intentional dishonesty.  Many Are, maybe most.  Probably most.  But not all.


Unintentionally dishonesty when in a position like DA is better known as incompetence
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We're not just talking about time missed from work, imagine the mental anguish you would suffer sitting in prison for a crime you did not commit, your family's anguish, the lost opportunity to build a network of friends and business partners, FOR SEVENTEEN YEARS... every member of their families should get $900,000
 
meanmutton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Karma Chameleon: studebaker hoch: I wonder what percentage of the prison population is there for crimes they did not commit.

Not to mention things that shouldn't be crimes.

Probably the majority of people in prison are in there for non-violent drug related crimes, which, IMHO, should be legal.


Drug offenses make up a MUCH smaller percentage that you think:

https://www.prisonpolicy.org/reports/pie2023.html
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ajgeek: $900,000 seems really, really low.


↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑ ↑

This
 
Geotpf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

meanmutton: Geotpf: Karma Chameleon: studebaker hoch: I wonder what percentage of the prison population is there for crimes they did not commit.

Not to mention things that shouldn't be crimes.

Probably the majority of people in prison are in there for non-violent drug related crimes, which, IMHO, should be legal.

Drug offenses make up a MUCH smaller percentage that you think:

https://www.prisonpolicy.org/reports/pie2023.html


I stand corrected; thanks for the graphs.  I bet the number would have been at least somewhat different a decade or two ago and I'm just thinking old school.  The one place where drugs show up heavily is Federal convicted prisoners, where just short of a majority are drug related (69k out of 148k), but state and local facilities hold a lot more overall than the Feds do.

The number of people in jail awaiting trial is also pretty damned obscene.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The number of people in jail awaiting trial is also pretty damned obscene.


Rikers island alone
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

chitownmike: ajgeek: $900,000 seems really, really low.

I mean, the math works out: $140/day for $869,295, but at 4% compounding, that's only $35k/year.

I'm not sure they can ever work again, even with the court's very clear dismissal. The PTSD alone will probably take decades to clear.

You are either really dumb or completely disingenuous


I guess I'm really dumb, then, because anyone paying attention knows the prison system doesn't rehabilitate. With 11 consecutive life sentences, they were almost certainly treated as dead men walking. I'm pretty sure my math was reasonable on point regarding compounding interest.

Another Farker pointed out they got jobs as Wal*Mart drivers, so I was wrong on that matter. Good on them.

So please, enlighten me to my abject stupidity here.
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Meatsim1: Just wait until the headline reads "Man found innocent after 8-4 jury vote resulted in his execution"

This right here. This is why you tell people that think the death penalty is Ok to fark right off.



Your not wrong but every time I see this argument I can't help but wonder if I would prefer execution to life in prison.
 
debug
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SpectroBoy: Two men who were sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences over a 2004 shooting and who spent almost 17 years in prison were declared innocent and wrongfully convicted

<tries to imagine what these victims look like>
<heads off to google their names>

[static.wixstatic.com image 640x480]

Yeah, that seems about white.

Glass, then 17, and Rayford, then 18, were convicted of 11 counts of attempted murder and sentenced to 11 consecutive life sentences.


There are plenty of people in jail for actually murdering someone and didn't get a single life sentence.  The sentencing guidelines in this country are so out of wack.
 
Fiction Fan
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ajgeek: chitownmike: ajgeek: $900,000 seems really, really low.

I mean, the math works out: $140/day for $869,295, but at 4% compounding, that's only $35k/year.

I'm not sure they can ever work again, even with the court's very clear dismissal. The PTSD alone will probably take decades to clear.

You are either really dumb or completely disingenuous

I guess I'm really dumb, then, because anyone paying attention knows the prison system doesn't rehabilitate. With 11 consecutive life sentences, they were almost certainly treated as dead men walking. I'm pretty sure my math was reasonable on point regarding compounding interest.

Another Farker pointed out they got jobs as Wal*Mart drivers, so I was wrong on that matter. Good on them.

So please, enlighten me to my abject stupidity here.


Ur using State provided numbers to do your math, and obviously the State is going to undercut any possible future payouts as much as they think they will get away with
 
