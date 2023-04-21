 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Police blame man for falling wrong when he dies after being run over by a police cruiser. No, seriously   (21alivenews.com) divider line
    Fort Wayne, Indiana  
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, it wasn't a high-speed collision, but it was a collision nonetheless you know, you just can't control how people fall and so it was just an unfortunate accident and I know the officer feels horrible about it

You know, in certain older civilized cultures...
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops made the guy who fell after getting hit by a cop the fall guy.
Some great police work there, Lou.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this story even on 21 Alive News?

The guy is clearly dead.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At my job, I would lose all permissions to drive for any business reason if I ever hit a pedestrian. I wouldn't be worth the liability.
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds a lot like the police are trying desperately to find a way to blame this on the pedestrian but haven't come up with anything remotely plausible yet, which is why they keep temporizing. But they're trying to lay the groundwork.
 
WTF is a Drexel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who regularly uses mass transit and uses a lot of crosswalks - fark all of you left-turners trying to kill us from behind every day.
 
Brainmeat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sum Dum Gai: At my job, I would lose all permissions to drive for any business reason if I ever hit a pedestrian. I wouldn't be worth the liability.


Look at you, Mr. I'm accountable for my actions
 
AxL sANe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, around here it seems that very few drivers even know (or care) that when turning left on a green light (not arrow) that the pedestrians have the right of way.  Can't recall how many times I have nearly been hit in the crosswalk, or stood in it while cars turned in front of me while I gave them the finger.

Several other countries I have been to (Norway, Germany among them) when you step off the curb everyone comes to a fast stop.  Here in the U.S.?  You're on your own...
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a cop hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk while turning, and the department basically went with man dies in fall after collision with police vehicle as the ultimate expression of passive voice reporting that keeps cops from being responsible for their actions.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A witness told responding officers he was westbound on E Main, waiting at the light when he saw Hartup waiting on S Calhoun to turn left. He says he saw a man cross the street using the crosswalk and witnessed the pick-up truck Hartup was driving hit him while turning onto E Main.

"Without a statement from Driver 1 or the Non-Motorist, investigators are looking for video to determine where and when the pedestrian crossed. Until it can be determined where and when the pedestrian crossed the crash cannot be completed."

uh huh.
 
moku9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
falling is a lost art
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The peasant's family was compensated with a handful of millet and a whipping.
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he... BLACK???
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CthulhuCalling: This sounds a lot like the police are trying desperately to find a way to blame this on the pedestrian but haven't come up with anything remotely plausible yet, which is why they keep temporizing. But they're trying to lay the groundwork.


Years ago, decades ago, a cop got very irate because he was in my mom's blind spot.
Police are just farking sick from their power.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty standard attempt at not admitting liability for a municipality/police department so they can settle out of court for less than if they admitted what pieces of shiat they were.

There was one not too long ago where a police hit a family and killed their baby on a sidewalk and their response to the lawsuit was something like "there is no expectation of safety from vehicles on the sidewalk, we look to prevail in this ongoing litigation."

Wait, what?  Then why have sidewalks, they're literally the delineation to keep cars and vehicles separate.

Before they settled.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: Why is this story even on 21 Alive News?

The guy is clearly dead.


It was 22 Alive News
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a walker this infuriates me.

/username checks out
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTF is a Drexel: As someone who regularly uses mass transit and uses a lot of crosswalks - fark all of you left-turners trying to kill us from behind every day.


I've noticed it's the idiots that Don't know how or refuse to turn on RED.

If you turn on red, fark head, you don't have to rush people in the crosswalk you farking stupid farking farks.
 
SmugLife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dead men tell no tales.

Cameras do, though.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTF is a Drexel: As someone who regularly uses mass transit and uses a lot of crosswalks - fark all of you left-turners trying to kill us from behind every day.


Every day? Wow. Sounds like you should just stay home. I'm going to, now.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was not going to a run. It was just turning"

Fark user imageView Full Size


her acts like this somehow lessens the negligence. IT MAKES IT WORSE YOU farkING C STUDENT!!1! He turned left into a pedestrian in a crosswalk. That's a crime per se
 
BurghDude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, no.  Steve Jobs could get away with lines like "You're holding it wrong."

You guys ain't Steve Jobs.

'fess up and pay up.
 
Worksucks370
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: CthulhuCalling: Years ago, decades ago, a cop got very irate because he was in my mom's blind spot.


I'm the last guy to come around and cape for cops but... what did your mom actually do that caused him to become so irate?   Cause I can only assume... and my assumption is your mom probably did some shiat without checking her blind spot.
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Brainmeat: Sum Dum Gai: At my job, I would lose all permissions to drive for any business reason if I ever hit a pedestrian. I wouldn't be worth the liability.

Look at you, Mr. I'm accountable for my actions


That's a dumb take
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BurghDude: Yeah, no.  Steve Jobs could get away with lines like "You're holding it wrong."

You guys ain't Steve Jobs.

'fess up and pay up.


fark jobs and 🍎.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sum Dum Gai: At my job, I would lose all permissions to drive for any business reason if I ever hit a pedestrian. I wouldn't be worth the liability.


My cousin lost his job at UPS after slightly denting another car. ACAB.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Worksucks370: waxbeans: CthulhuCalling: Years ago, decades ago, a cop got very irate because he was in my mom's blind spot.

I'm the last guy to come around and cape for cops but... what did your mom actually do that caused him to become so irate?   Cause I can only assume... and my assumption is your mom probably did some shiat without checking her blind spot.


? It's a blind spot! Don't sit there.  Also. I actually saw him speed into it.
Also he knows he was wrong.  He didn't give her a ticket.
Also. fark that dude. Screaming at people is dangerous.  🤷‍♂
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's what's called a "but-for" situation.  The pedestrian wouldn't've "fallen wrong" but for being hit by a humongous police vehicle.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We can't control how people fall" -- When we hit him we expected him to stay upright, or at least fall in a safe way. Any decent law-abiding citizen would  have had more consideration for the officer than that.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has no one suggested to the police that "the way the guy fell" is sort of secondary to, uh *checks notes*

*re-checks notes*

BEING HIT BY A CAR IN A GODDAMN CROSSWALK, WHERE THE MOTORIST IS SUPPOSED TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY?

// sure I pushed him off the ledge, but if he'd landed on that soiled mattress in the alley instead of the empty dumpster next to it, he might still be alive
// oh well, qualified immunity says there is no clearly established right of people to cross the street in a crosswalk in front of a cop car; and just as soon as the legislature makes us, we'll be sure to update the training to clarify that pedestrians DO, in point of fact, retain the right to not be run over by cops in a crosswalk
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blondambition: Sum Dum Gai: At my job, I would lose all permissions to drive for any business reason if I ever hit a pedestrian. I wouldn't be worth the liability.

My cousin lost his job at UPS after slightly denting another car. ACAB.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I think we can all agree here, that the real crime is that the pedestrian made the officer feel horrible about it.  The only proper response to this is to ban books and reinvent history so that the south can enslave again!
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: GMC Sierra

These Stupid Trucks are Literally Killing Us
Youtube jN7mSXMruEo
 
efefvoC
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
First:
"Najdeski was unconscious from a head injury when officers arrived, the report says. He was last said to be in critical condition."
Fark user imageView Full Size



Second:
"Webb contacted 21Alive after our initial report to argue his words were taken out of context. He says it made it sound like the FWPD is indifferent, which he says is not the case.
The following is Webb's verbatim quote during his conversation with investigative reporter Karli VanCleave:"
Yeah, somehow sounds even more indifferent with the context.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: Was he... BLACK???


FTFA: The crash report says FWPD Sgt. Joshua Hartup, 46, was driving a police-issued GMC Sierra when he crashed into Henry Najdeski, 52.

Probably not, but names have been blending for decades. Doesn't matter, though, FWPD will be sending an invoice to the family or estate for damages to the vehicle for running him over.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Streets - The Irony of It All (HQ + LYRICS IN VIDEO!) MUST SEE
Youtube EZx5OgKQNrA
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When I was in high school, we had a wrestling section in PE. In that class, it was very firmly explained that when you take someone down it is your responsibility to make sure they land safely.

If you can't guarantee someone is going to fall safely, don't make them fall.

So the simple solution here is DON'T HIT PEOPLE WITH A CAR.
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What do you expect. The cop won the 2020 Vandeveer Impact Award./

https://www.allencounty.us/court-forms/30-news/news-summaries/2049-josh-jenny-hartup-receive-2020-vandeveer-impact-award
 
SwayzeCrazy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AxL sANe: Well, around here it seems that very few drivers even know (or care) that when turning left on a green light (not arrow) that the pedestrians have the right of way.  Can't recall how many times I have nearly been hit in the crosswalk, or stood in it while cars turned in front of me while I gave them the finger.

Several other countries I have been to (Norway, Germany among them) when you step off the curb everyone comes to a fast stop.  Here in the U.S.?  You're on your own...


Probably because dipshiat pedestrians ignore the flashing hand and step into traffic because the light is technically green. So fark you too.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well that's how police states work. You're lucky they went with gaslighting over just locking up anyone asking questions for "interfering with police business" or something.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: What do you expect. The cop won the 2020 Vandeveer Impact Award./

https://www.allencounty.us/court-forms/30-news/news-summaries/2049-josh-jenny-hartup-receive-2020-vandeveer-impact-award


Oh Snap
 
SwayzeCrazy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: WTF is a Drexel: As someone who regularly uses mass transit and uses a lot of crosswalks - fark all of you left-turners trying to kill us from behind every day.

I've noticed it's the idiots that Don't know how or refuse to turn on RED.

If you turn on red, fark head, you don't have to rush people in the crosswalk you farking stupid farking farks.


Thats if you're turning right dumbass. If you're turning left you're turning against traffic and need a green.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Atomic Redneck: What do you expect. The cop won the 2020 Vandeveer Impact Award./

https://www.allencounty.us/court-forms/30-news/news-summaries/2049-josh-jenny-hartup-receive-2020-vandeveer-impact-award


I love when rednecks spit absolute truth fire
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

watching the trump puddle dry: Atomic Redneck: What do you expect. The cop won the 2020 Vandeveer Impact Award./

https://www.allencounty.us/court-forms/30-news/news-summaries/2049-josh-jenny-hartup-receive-2020-vandeveer-impact-award

I love when rednecks spit absolute truth fire


Molly mcguires
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Where is the manslaughter charge?
 
efefvoC
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

JohnnyFark: Was he... BLACK???


barrettlaw.comView Full Size

Najdeski, Henry P. counsels businesses and individuals in business and real estate law. He has experience working with all types of business entities on tax abatements, mergers and acquisitions, and complex financing and transactions.
Professional Honors
Listed since 2019 in the The Best Lawyers in America®publications in the areas of real estate law and corporate law.
Recognized as a "Rising Star" in the 2009 Indiana Super Lawyers® publication.
Listed in Fort Wayne Monthly's listing of "Top Lawyers"
 
efefvoC
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: Where is the manslaughter charge?


Waiting on the victim to die?
 
p51d007
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
UNLESS the Ped-Xing was crossing against the light, it is still the driver of the vehicle's fault
if the Ped-Xing was in the crosswalk.
 
Fissile
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The only time cops have to face the music is when they commit crimes against members of the power structure or their 'brother' cops.

https://www.app.com/story/news/crime/jersey-mayhem/2022/12/19/wall-nj-police-department-sergeant-james-cadigan-accused-stealing-pba/69740304007/
 
