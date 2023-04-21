 Skip to content
(Politico) Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi agree: the press investigating and naming Jack Teixeira as the leak source is A Bad Thing
43
    More: Asinine, The Washington Post, The New York Times, Whistleblower, Pentagon Papers, National security, Edward Snowden, Government, Valerie Plame  
•       •       •

43 Comments
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And real journalists agree: Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi are walking jokes.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, no one cares what those two believe. They're not scions of journalistic integrity.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The same Glen Greenwald whose Intercept (he was still with them at the time) outed Reality Winner?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I can't be bothered to google and prove it but I am sure they were echoing the sentiments of the orange shiat-goblin when he was demanding to know who was leaking different things. Another case of rightwingers being ok with something one week and against it the next.
 
HempHead
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Kubo: And real journalists agree: Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi are walking jokes.on Putin's payroll.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"He did the job of what journalists claim to do, which is to show the public the truth," Greenwald said.

Uhhh he was posting it in discord for his "friends", not releasing it to the public.

They're still trying to pretend this was whistleblowing.
 
heavymetal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Teixeira is one of them ideologically, of course they will want to spin it.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Translation: Russian sources agree: They don't like a functional free press.
 
houginator
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My days of thinking Glenn Greenwald is a Russian misinformation asset are certainly coming to a middle.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

HempHead: Kubo: And real journalists agree: Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi are walking jokes.on Putin's payroll.


Glenn is not on Putin's payroll.  He just shares a mutual love for naziism.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

heavymetal: Teixeira is one of them ideologically, of course they will want to spin it.


Yup.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Yeah, no one cares what those two believe. They're not scions of journalistic integrity.


They're like Ann Coulter, except Ann Coulter never cultivated legitimacy.   Both these idiots think they're respected.
 
udhq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So today we've had a Matt Stoller article, now a Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi article.

Anyone want to see what David Sirota is up to these days? Maybe we can hit for the "right wingers-pretending-to-be-progressives" cycle.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "He did the job of what journalists claim to do, which is to show the public the truth," Greenwald said.

Uhhh he was posting it in discord for his "friends", not releasing it to the public.

They're still trying to pretend this was whistleblowing.


Furthermore, didn't the Orclady with the cat who "unearthed the truth" just alter the documents to make them say the exact opposite of what they did?

So Texeira leaks classified info to his friends (And specifically says he's not leaking to the public), where the documents are posted to 4chan, then modified by the Russian cat lady to say the opposite, and then posted to all the right wing media outlets.

At no point in any of this custody chain was any "whistleblowing" going on whatsoever.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

question_dj: The same Glen Greenwald whose Intercept (he was still with them at the time) outed Reality Winner?


Yes the same Glen Greenwald that did PR for Alex Jones right after Jones was found guilty of harassing the parents of murdered children.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Translation: OH PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE! DON'T LET THEM FIND OUT ABOUT OUR PART IN DISCLOSING THOSE HIGHLY SENSITIVE DOCUMENTS! I DON'T WANT TO GO TO LEAVENWORTH FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE!

Farking traitors.
 
Magruda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

question_dj: The same Glen Greenwald whose Intercept (he was still with them at the time) outed Reality Winner?


Here's what Intercepted has to say about it.
 
HempHead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: HempHead: Kubo: And real journalists agree: Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi are walking jokes.on Putin's payroll.

Glenn is not on Putin's payroll.  He just shares a mutual love for naziism.


Well, there's that too.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "He did the job of what journalists claim to do, which is to show the public the truth," Greenwald said.

Uhhh he was posting it in discord for his "friends", not releasing it to the public.

They're still trying to pretend this was whistleblowing.


Exactly. He was doing it to show off. He's a goofball, not a freedom loving patriotic hero. Those two are full of shiat.
 
CthulhuCalling
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The artist who used to draw Ghost Rider while at Marvel?
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HempHead: Cokezeroinacan: HempHead: Kubo: And real journalists agree: Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi are walking jokes.on Putin's payroll.

Glenn is not on Putin's payroll.  He just shares a mutual love for naziism.

Well, there's that too.


Right, why should Putin pay for something he can get for free?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The press corps' pursuit of Teixeira, Taibbi stated, showed that reporters were morphing from "public advocate to cop," and that the unmasking efforts would deter future sources from releasing government secrets. Playing the role of "snitch" was a bad look for reporters, he maintained. "The press loses its institutional power the moment the public ceases to view it as being separate from government," he asserted.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bukharin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

HempHead: Kubo: And real journalists agree: Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi are walking jokes.on Putin's payroll.


You think Matt Taibbi from The eXile is pro-Putin? May I ask why?
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Nobody cares what those two wastes of carbon think.
 
AeAe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Taibbi is a discredited "journalist ". Nothing he says is worth any consideration.
 
Magruda
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Bukharin: HempHead: Kubo: And real journalists agree: Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi are walking jokes.on Putin's payroll.

You think Matt Taibbi from The eXile is pro-Putin? May I ask why?


Because he's been carrying his water for a while now?
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rudemix: I can't be bothered to google and prove it but I am sure they were echoing the sentiments of the orange shiat-goblin when he was demanding to know who was leaking different things. Another case of rightwingers being ok with something one week and against it the next.


This.  It's ok when this guy(or gal) does it but flip the script and they lose their shiat
 
Wessoman
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CthulhuCalling: The artist who used to draw Ghost Rider while at Marvel?


No, that was Dan Perlin who drew Ghost Rider. Ghost Rider is a superhero from hell who's head is on fire. Matt Taibbi and Glenn Greenwald are idiots whose asses are on fire because of their lies, and will go to hell when they die.
 
udhq
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Bukharin: HempHead: Kubo: And real journalists agree: Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi are walking jokes.on Putin's payroll.

You think Matt Taibbi from The eXile is pro-Putin? May I ask why?


Because he's spent the last 8 years signal boosting Russian-sourced disinformation?

He literally still denies that Fancy Bear was a Russian state actor. He won't say it out loud, but he sure does spend a lot of time skating around the implication that the "leaks" came from Seth Rich.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Magruda: Bukharin: HempHead: Kubo: And real journalists agree: Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi are walking jokes.on Putin's payroll.

You think Matt Taibbi from The eXile is pro-Putin? May I ask why?

Because he's been carrying his water for a while now?


At this point Matt Taibbi has been carrying Putin's water for so long, he is in fact listed in the Moscow phone book as "Gunga Din".
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "He did the job of what journalists claim to do, which is to show the public the truth," Greenwald said.

Uhhh he was posting it in discord for his "friends", not releasing it to the public.

They're still trying to pretend this was whistleblowing.


Yeah, posting classified documents on a Discord server to win an online argument is not whistleblowing.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

houginator: My days of thinking Glenn Greenwald is a Russian misinformation asset are certainly coming to a middle.


Greenwald is a professional contrarian.  In the past that meant opposing the Iraq war and the growing surveillance state.  Today it means spreading pro-Russian propaganda and supporting traitors.

What it will be 5-10 years from now will be determined by which group of assholes is more eager to pay him.
 
Basket Of Deplorables
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't talk to my brother anymore because he's like one of those asshole MAGA "is a dick about politics to everyone not exactly like him" except on the Left and the only two "journalists" he considers to be credible are Greenwald and Taibbi so I am getting a kick out of watching him wind up on the far right by default.

One of the last times I spoke with him he was yelling at me that "at least the Repubs want Medicare for all" which was something he heard on Tucker. LOL
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Cokezeroinacan: HempHead: Kubo: And real journalists agree: Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi are walking jokes.on Putin's payroll.

Glenn is not on Putin's payroll.  He just shares a mutual love for naziism.


Kind of the opposite.

There is a certain set of putative lefties that saw the West as decadent imperialist bastards.  This would, in fact, be a very accurate view, not gonna lie.  Now, in the Cold War, you got to pick between the US and USSR.  But these guys used a farky version of the transitive property of addition to totally miss the point.  if the US/West were imperialist bastards, then if the USSR were against the US, that made the USSR anti-imperialist and a bastion of freedom and equality.  This is ..well.. rank bullshiat, but if you want to keep things reductively simple it is certainly an ethos.  When the USSR fell, this got transferred to Russia.  So, Russia is the bastion of anti-imperialism, and all its actions are pure and holy, while any action against Russia is rank perfidy. And these chucklefarks will gladly spin increasingly wispy rationalizations to keep the simplistic worldview.  Thus, Ukraine is an imperialist outpost of American aggression for not embracing Russian hegemony wholeheartedly, and Russia is simply responding to this outright attack on its sovereignty.

It's "The biatch is sitting there eating crackers like she owns the place" as international policy, with the biatch being the US
 
lilplatinum
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bukharin: HempHead: Kubo: And real journalists agree: Glenn Greenwald and Matt Taibbi are walking jokes.on Putin's payroll.

You think Matt Taibbi from The eXile is pro-Putin? May I ask why?


Why? Kompromat.   And also just being an overall shiatty person.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Russian disinformation assets say what now?

We should totes believe everything these guys bring to the table. I mean, they accused the REST of the media of being biased, and that, surely, means that they are unbiased, right?
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only objectionable thing I can think of is when the vultures started knocking on his moms door asking about classified documents and interfering with how he should have been processed and dealt with to minimize risk and threat.

He's not a whistle blower, he found a flex to gain clout with his circle of friends and used it to his advantage. I hope he enjoys his long moments in solitary confinement.
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Basket Of Deplorables: I don't talk to my brother anymore because he's like one of those asshole MAGA "is a dick about politics to everyone not exactly like him" except on the Left and the only two "journalists" he considers to be credible are Greenwald and Taibbi so I am getting a kick out of watching him wind up on the far right by default.

One of the last times I spoke with him he was yelling at me that "at least the Repubs want Medicare for all" which was something he heard on Tucker. LOL


Clearly, allying with people who think Social Security is a (((globalist))) plot is the best way to get Medicare for all.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Murkanen: houginator: My days of thinking Glenn Greenwald is a Russian misinformation asset are certainly coming to a middle.

Greenwald is a professional contrarian.  In the past that meant opposing the Iraq war and the growing surveillance state.  Today it means spreading pro-Russian propaganda and supporting traitors.

What it will be 5-10 years from now will be determined by which group of assholes is more eager to pay him.


So, Glenn Greenwald, 2030: "Psssh, all you idiots still using reusable solar energy are destroying the environment! *Takes chug of motor oil* The ONLY way to save earth is by using artisan, natural fuel sources dig up straight from mother earth herself! *salutes Saudi flag*"
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"If the leaker leaked to me, and I promised confidentiality, which I almost certainly would have done, then obviously I protect the person," says investigative reporter Michael Isikoff, now at Yahoo News. "But if he or she leaked to you and sets off a national security crisis in which the Pentagon is desperately trying to figure out who did it, and legitimate secrets are disclosed, and I found out who did it, then sorry - of course I'm going to name that person and try to explain, if possible, their motivation. This is not a close call."

This is the correct take.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The kid's photo looks CG
 
