(The Daily Beast)   The president of Total Surrender Evangelistic Association, Inc. just had to, like, totally surrender   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Do you guys know who I am?" Rarely works with law enforcement. Being a preacher or affiliated with a ministry just means getting drunk in public sort of undermines your case even further. Especially in connection with sexually harassing a flight attendant.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three glasses of wine and was totally wasted?  I'm guessing that just topped off several bottles worth in the airport lounge.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burk appeared confused, according to the affidavit, which says he asked if he was being arrested for "something else" and not for what had occurred aboard flight 517.

Well now I'm very interested in what he thought he was being arrested for.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a pretty convoluted way to come out of the closet.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything else that inspired this much trouble on flights would have been banned decades ago.

But not alcohol.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bighairyguy: Three glasses of wine and was totally wasted?  I'm guessing that just topped off several bottles worth in the airport lounge.


The pre-flight check-out
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least "TC" was off age.

Baby steps.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "Do you guys know who I am?" Rarely works with law enforcement. Being a preacher or affiliated with a ministry just means getting drunk in public sort of undermines your case even further. Especially in connection with sexually harassing a flight attendant.


Also, for "Do you guys know who I am?" to work, it's a prerequisite that you are actually somebody.
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was drunk when I boarded into first class. And I asked for red wine in a glass. I said, "I'm David Alan Burk", they said I was being a jerk, and arrested me as I de-planed...
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He tried to brush off the FBI with "do you know who I am?"

Please tell me that's on YouTube.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Do you guys know who I am?


Don't you?
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "Do you guys know who I am?" Rarely works with law enforcement.


You have to follow it up with "I pay your salary."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse Forum,

I was flying first class from Minnesota to Alaska to settle a dead friend's estate and I forced himself on a flight attendant, calling him "beautiful" and kissing him on the neck, before wandering into the plane's galley and breaking the pilot's meal tray when...
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
... but don't give yourself away.

A-AAAYYYYY!

AA-AAAYYYYYY!
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On My Knees Before Jesus Worldwide Ministries Inc.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fifthofzen: And I asked for red wine in a glass.


The red wine thing makes it worse somehow.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: he red wine thing makes it worse somehow.


it might be ok. Only Roman Catholics drink red wine at Communion. Far as I know "Christians" don't do communions.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I swear, it's like the entire North American continent is built on a slant down to the west, and all the loose nuts roll down hill to end up in Alaska.  Buncha nutters up in here.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: Martian_Astronomer: he red wine thing makes it worse somehow.

it might be ok. Only Roman Catholics drink red wine at Communion. Far as I know "Christians" don't do communions.


Lol what?
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"I'm clearly distraught over the death of my good, long term, totally manly friend but not in anyway foo-foo friend despite what my shrew wife thinks and she's always going on about "why do you have to go to Alaska every other month" and she can't understand why men might want to hang out with another man and it was a mistake to marry her in the first place... where was I going with this, officer?"
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

skyotter: Anything else that inspired this much trouble on flights would have been banned decades ago.

But not alcohol.


We can limit (or ban) serving alcohol during (parts of) baseball games because of the risk of postgame drunk-driving, but we can't put a limit or ban on the amount of alcohol we serve in an enclosed space - where alcohol is KNOWN to be a more potent intoxicant and the cause of untold in-flight mayhem?

// although, just try and tell Entitled Douche in Seat 2B that he's cut off, see if that de-escalates things...
// you farking people and your booze (and yes, this means that people who can't handle their drink have ruined it for the rest of you. welcome to everything, ever)
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So if you're lost and on your own, you can never surrender.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

skyotter: Anything else that inspired this much trouble on flights would have been banned decades ago.

But not alcohol.



I think I see where you're going with this and I don't like it.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When asked by reporters, Mr. Burke provided his version of events.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

indylaw: Lol what?


I am under the impression that only Roman Catholics do communion with wine and wafers (as bread) I don't think those "offshoots" Christians, do communion for whatever reason.

If I am wrong, sorry I offended anyone.
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shostie: Burk appeared confused, according to the affidavit, which says he asked if he was being arrested for "something else" and not for what had occurred aboard flight 517.

Well now I'm very interested in what he thought he was being arrested for.


That's why the cops ask "do you know why I stopped you". In case there's something else you'd like to admit to. (But failing that, they at least get a free confession for the observed offense. Unless you're wise and keep your pie hole shut. (Unless you plan to plead guilty because you're guilty, then it doesn't matter.))
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why were Federal boobie inspectors involved?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: "Do you guys know who I am?" Rarely works with law enforcement. Being a preacher or affiliated with a ministry just means getting drunk in public sort of undermines your case even further. Especially in connection with sexually harassing a flight attendant.


At least he didn't sexually harass the toddler that was kicking the back of his seat....
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: indylaw: Lol what?

I am under the impression that only Roman Catholics do communion with wine and wafers (as bread) I don't think those "offshoots" Christians, do communion for whatever reason.

If I am wrong, sorry I offended anyone.


Transubstantiation.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: indylaw: Lol what?

I am under the impression that only Roman Catholics do communion with wine and wafers (as bread) I don't think those "offshoots" Christians, do communion for whatever reason.

If I am wrong, sorry I offended anyone.


Anglicans, Lutherans, Reformed/Presbyterians, Orthodox. Methodists do communion but use grape juice instead of wine... that's not an exhaustive list.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Transubstantiation.


indylaw: Anglicans, Lutherans, Reformed/Presbyterians, Orthodox. Methodists do communion but use grape juice instead of wine... that's not an exhaustive list.


Thanks for that. I appreciate it.

Funny, my wife is an ex Eucharistic minister at one time, but we don't discuss religion with one another.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd like to see what happens when the Total Surrender Evangelical Association gets together with these guys.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
this dude is gonna cry worse than Jimmy Swaggart at a onion-cutting convention.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

indylaw: steklo: indylaw: Lol what?

I am under the impression that only Roman Catholics do communion with wine and wafers (as bread) I don't think those "offshoots" Christians, do communion for whatever reason.

If I am wrong, sorry I offended anyone.

Anglicans, Lutherans, Reformed/Presbyterians, Orthodox. Methodists do communion but use grape juice instead of wine... that's not an exhaustive list.


Anglicans use wine, or at least any of their services I've been to do.  They're just "English catholic" really.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
David Alan Burk allegedly said, "Do you guys know who I am?"

After telling him they did not know who he was, he ran away.

Problem solved.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: Martian_Astronomer: he red wine thing makes it worse somehow.

it might be ok. Only Roman Catholics drink red wine at Communion. Far as I know "Christians" don't do communions.


Our Presbyterian denomination does communion. In our church we offer a choice of wine and grape juice. I've been to Baptist churches where it was only grape juice. I've been to Episcopal churches where a choice is offered.
 
