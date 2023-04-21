 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Twitter has oh shiat moment and removes 'government funded media' labels after outlets leave. Barn. Door. Horse   (theverge.com) divider line
72
    More: Misc, Twitter, Internet Archive, Russia, Organization, Internet, NPR, BBC, PBS  
•       •       •

2480 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Apr 2023 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Twitter's corporate motto at this point should just be "Oh, shiat."  Elmo's entire work process seems to be "Break something and see what happens.  If it ends badly, fix it."  He doesn't seem to understand that it's too late by that point because breaking something just to see what happens just breaks other things in a cascade of shiat that he has no idea how to fix.

Twitter is an Internet superfund site at this point, and Elmo is just one big dumb hammer in search of nails.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So he takes and implements business advice from people who are wholly unqualified for giving business advice.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"When asked why Twitter has dropped the labels, Elon Musk says it was a "suggestion" from Walter Isaacson"

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know ow how people claim he's a genius?
Wonder, was this planned so he could

The labels have also been removed from state-controlled media organizations, like Russia's RT and China Xinhua News.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: So he takes and implements business advice from people who are wholly unqualified for giving business advice.


He's talking to himself?
 
benelane [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: scottydoesntknow: So he takes and implements business advice from people who are wholly unqualified for giving business advice.

He's talking to himself?


Ya, but he also sucks at listening.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping that NPR and PBS stay away, because who wants to be associated with a platform like that?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: scottydoesntknow: So he takes and implements business advice from people who are wholly unqualified for giving business advice.

He's talking to himself?


"Would you hire me? I'd hire me"
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

benelane: Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: scottydoesntknow: So he takes and implements business advice from people who are wholly unqualified for giving business advice.

He's talking to himself?

Ya, but he also sucks at listening.


It figures that his autobiographer would be able to ask him the awkward questions that no one else can.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...please clap tweet."
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The more sane people and organizations leave, the valuation will plummet. Then Troof can swoop in, buy it and make a long red echo chamber with a bloated orange tip.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Twitter is worthless as a platform now so it should just die.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nemobeamo: Twitter is worthless as a platform now so it should just die.


Twitter is phenomenally successful at connecting radical viewpoints. It's going to be useful once the Right wings starts the coming genocide.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think major technical and interface changes to software that affects millions of users like that would go through a process to address consequences of the change, and get buy-in and approval before being implemented. Instead of just random off-the-cuff directives from some micromanager who is new to the company.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: [i.kym-cdn.com image 603x393]


That's fantastic!
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all going exactly as the people who hate freedom of speech and have paid for it to go away have hoped for. Why force people off with hate, when you can get them to leave by mislabeling them?

I'm not a user, but I see its usefulness and the benefits that it brought to people whose voices were silenced and to those who cannot get unbiased news where they live. Now it is even more difficult for them. And for those who are paying for it to go away, they are seeing their investments pay out.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By coincidence, Russia's Internet Research Agency is hiring, comrades.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: nemobeamo: Twitter is worthless as a platform now so it should just die.

Twitter is phenomenally successful at connecting radical viewpoints. It's going to be useful once the Right wings starts the coming genocide.


I thought that's what Gab Parler Truth Social was for.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: You know ow how people claim he's a genius?
Wonder, was this planned so he could

The labels have also been removed from state-controlled media organizations, like Russia's RT and China Xinhua News.


Yes, so he still thinks BBC, NPR, CBC, etc are basically equivalent to those. And more importantly, wants all Twitter users to think that too.
 
oldweasel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: You would think major technical and interface changes to software that affects millions of users like that would go through a process to address consequences of the change, and get buy-in and approval before being implemented. Instead of just random off-the-cuff directives from some micromanager who is new to the company.


Well yes, if genius boy hadn't fired the entire QA department
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's kind of amazing how Musk has managed to completely destroy the only primary functionality it had.

It had utility as a source for gathering reliable and relevant information for secondary journalistic sources or celebrities.

Now, it may as well be 4chan with the anonymity and lack of moderation.

Chaos reigns.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon really doesn't have any clue what he's doing.
Wealth doesn't buy intelligence.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Musk told NPR reporter Bobby Allyn that it was 'Walter Isaacson's suggestion.'"

😂🤣😂

He's blaming it on someone who doesn't even work there?
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: Elon really doesn't have any clue what he's doing.
Wealth doesn't buy intelligence.


Just remember he's a self made man who used Daddies Emeralds to get where he is today.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is typical for Elmo. He does something stupid without thinking cause he wants to be MAGA King Edgelord, then when he sees all hell is breaking loose he changes it back.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OccamsWhiskers: spongeboob: You know ow how people claim he's a genius?
Wonder, was this planned so he could

The labels have also been removed from state-controlled media organizations, like Russia's RT and China Xinhua News.

Yes, so he still thinks BBC, NPR, CBC, etc are basically equivalent to those. And more importantly, wants all Twitter users to think that too.


And he wants people to think FOX News and similar are not the funded propaganda arm of the Republican Party.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't go crawling back idiots.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe a libertarian would do something stupid and destructive.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe a viable alternative to Twitter hasn't already taken over.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The labels have also been removed from state-controlled media organizations, like Russia's RT and China Xinhua News."

10 bucks says ^^^THIS^^^ was always the game plan.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could someone get that imbecile a helmet and keep him away from sharp things?

Think his hairplugs installation went too deep and he ended up lobotomized.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: nemobeamo: Twitter is worthless as a platform now so it should just die.

Twitter is phenomenally successful at connecting radical viewpoints. It's going to be useful once the Right wings starts the coming genocide.


In the meantime, fark (and plenty of farkers) will continue to link to the site in a desperate attempt to prop up Elmo's company.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The labels have also been removed from state-controlled media organizations, like Russia's RT and China Xinhua News.

They clearly learned the right lessons from this episode.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x545]


Wow.

That platform is borked.

Instagram has better utility now.
 
Basket Of Deplorables
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cajnik: [Fark user image 425x413]


this is the real goal of this move. Now propaganda can be spread on this platform with the same gravitas enjoyed by actual media outlets.

It's time to leave twitter, folks. I don't know what you're doing clinging onto the Nazi site. It's not the same thing it was and won't ever be again.
 
Decorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I can't believe a libertarian would do something stupid and destructive.


Oh Communists are just that stupid and destructive. I mean let's be honest the whole no government everyone gets along and does the right thing commie bullshiat that appeals to libertarians is a lie. Humanity is greedy, selfish and would slit your throat for a pack of twinkies.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OccamsWhiskers: spongeboob: You know ow how people claim he's a genius?
Wonder, was this planned so he could

The labels have also been removed from state-controlled media organizations, like Russia's RT and China Xinhua News.

Yes, so he still thinks BBC, NPR, CBC, etc are basically equivalent to those. And more importantly, wants all Twitter users to think that too.


Yup
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: nemobeamo: Twitter is worthless as a platform now so it should just die.

Twitter is phenomenally successful at connecting radical viewpoints. It's going to be useful once the Right wings starts the coming genocide.


... because the verification process means they have the real names and addresses of anyone who could be "inconvenient" to the 4th reich?
 
Myrmidon2177
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HerptheDerp: Now, it may as well be 4chan with the anonymity and lack of moderation.


No, I'm fairly certain that 4Chan has more volunteer janitors than Twitter currently has competent employees.  And 4Chan's reliability and up-time ratings are better.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: "When asked why Twitter has dropped the labels, Elon Musk says it was a "suggestion" from Walter Isaacson"

[media.tenor.com image 498x280] [View Full Size image _x_]


Unscheduled Rapid Dissembling.
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

nemobeamo: Twitter is worthless as a platform now so it should just die.


Twitter was always worthless as a platform. It just took longer for some people to realize it then others. Twitter isn't real life. Just a corporate controlled echo chamber. Plenty of people have been pretending that it has international value for far too long.
 
rpm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

spongeboob: You know ow how people claim he's a genius?
Wonder, was this planned so he could

The labels have also been removed from state-controlled media organizations, like Russia's RT and China Xinhua News.


I don't think he can plan getting out of bed in the morning. This was only the plan if someone told him.
 
likefunbutnot [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

likefunbutnot: nemobeamo: Twitter is worthless as a platform now so it should just die.

Twitter was always worthless as a platform. It just took longer for some people to realize it then others. Twitter isn't real life. Just a corporate controlled echo chamber. Plenty of people have been pretending that it has international value for far too long.


^intrinsic
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Between those tags and the full removal of the legit verification system yesterday, I can't imagine Twitter is going to have much use anymore. Quite a few emergency service / public safety Twitter accounts are already scrambling. Without an ability to have people know critical emergency information is coming from a legitimate, trusted source, the platform is potentially problematic. I guess back to Nixle...
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

spongeboob: You know ow how people claim he's a genius?
Wonder, was this planned so he could

The labels have also been removed from state-controlled media organizations, like Russia's RT and China Xinhua News.


I dont think it was all planned, rather I think he's just a giant farking idiot who managed to to screw up the backend tagging system so bad that eventually they had to just ditch the system entirely.
 
