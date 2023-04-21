 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   A Black man and a Latino man disappeared within months of each other, after both of them got into a cop car driven by the same White deputy sheriff   (cnn.com) divider line
33
    More: Obvious, Law, High school, Question, Florida, Gulf of Mexico, Sheriff, Citation, Crime  
•       •       •

1108 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 21 Apr 2023 at 1:50 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm the first person to pile-on bad cops but the case against this cop seems very weak and very circumstantial.

I think if a cop wanted to kill someone, this is not how they would do it.  They wouldn't set themselves up to be the last person to have been known to have seen them.

This needs to be fully investigated.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lying, and changing your story when caught out doesn't look good at all.  And the black man getting into his car at the cemetery, but it not being reported for hours later?  The whole thing with the "fake birthday"?

If the cop isn't guilty, he's almost as unlucky as the two men who went missing.  Having a stalker go frame him?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrshowrules: They wouldn't set themselves up to be the last person to have been known to have seen them.


Some cops think they're invisible (witness bodycam captured behavior). Others think they're not going to be held accountable (see many videos cops killing people). There's even a sliver that don't see this as a problem at all.

But I hope you're correct.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Strange things afoot
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: mrshowrules: They wouldn't set themselves up to be the last person to have been known to have seen them.

Some cops think they're invisible (witness bodycam captured behavior). Others think they're not going to be held accountable (see many videos cops killing people). There's even a sliver that don't see this as a problem at all.

But I hope you're correct.


I mostly read about the Latino man.  Without a car, he would have had to hitchhike or something.

The cop is probably just a good a suspect as anyone else.  Doesn't seem to fit a hate crime though.  If anything if the cop was responsible, I would speculate that it might have a romantic angle that went sideways.

It sounds bad, but I would want to know the romantic history of the officer.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bad joke: "A white guy, a black guy, and a Hispanic guy get into a car together ..."
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
19 years
 
Fart And Smunny [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This is really a week for people getting away with evil shiat.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NPR has released a podcast about this, an 8 episode series called "The Last Ride"
 
Moose out front
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Sounds like a bad joke: "A white guy, a black guy, and a Hispanic guy get into a car together ..."


A minister, a priest, and a rabbi walk into a bar. The bartender looks at them and says, "What is this? Some kind of joke?"

A minister, a priest, and a rabbit walk into a blood donation clinic. The attendant asks them, "Do any of you know your blood type?" The rabbit says, "I think I am a type O."
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I'm the first person to pile-on bad cops but the case against this cop seems very weak and very circumstantial.

I think if a cop wanted to kill someone, this is not how they would do it.  They wouldn't set themselves up to be the last person to have been known to have seen them.

This needs to be fully investigated.


Eh, I think Hanlon:'s Razor may apply. Cops tend to think they're invincible because they're cops.

I don't disagree, though; a full investigation is required.

/Narrator: Then they find the bodies in adjacent shallow graves.
//My humor is dark as hell today.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So it doesn't just happen to white guys?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Any investigation into this will be declared "woke" and immediately squashed by desantis.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So is anything gonna happen or naw?
Cause basically the article is like "Yeah, some people say he's Iowa, but who knows?"
It's very easy to track someone down these days without even leaving your house.
Apparently know one is bothering to do it.
Where are his Social Security checks going?
Where is his mail going?
He's probably on Facebook spewing racist stuff with all the other old white guys.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If that cop had a nickle for everytime someone disappeared after last being seen with him, he'd have two nickles. It is not a lot but it is weird that it has happened twice.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Strange things afoot


i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I'm the first person to pile-on bad cops but the case against this cop seems very weak and very circumstantial.

I think if a cop wanted to kill someone, this is not how they would do it.  They wouldn't set themselves up to be the last person to have been known to have seen them.

This needs to be fully investigated.


People still get convicted of murder on circumstantial evidence.

It sounds very suspicious at a minimum. A lot (not sure about all) departments require officers to keep a mileage log whenever they transport someone. Not sure if that applies to this situation but it seems like there's an opportunity for more angles of investigation that haven't been explored.
 
Bslim
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
mrshowrules:

They wouldn't set themselves up to be the last person to have been known to have seen them.


Have you met American cops. Sorry, but no, they don't get the benefit of anything near doubt. These are the same shiatbags who get away with murdering citizens every day of the week. So, no.
 
1funguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did they check the ashtray..?
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'd watch that show.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ajgeek: mrshowrules: I'm the first person to pile-on bad cops but the case against this cop seems very weak and very circumstantial.

I think if a cop wanted to kill someone, this is not how they would do it.  They wouldn't set themselves up to be the last person to have been known to have seen them.

This needs to be fully investigated.

Eh, I think Hanlon:'s Razor may apply. Cops tend to think they're invincible because they're cops.

I don't disagree, though; a full investigation is required.

/Narrator: Then they find the bodies in adjacent shallow graves.
//My humor is dark as hell today.


Why dig a grave, when there's plenty of gator-infested swamp nearby?
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: So it doesn't just happen to white guys?

[Fark user image image 621x414]


Even if there was anything close to resembling good faith in that particular argument, we saw what happened to that character and so did the rest of the police.

This article is about real life and terrible things happening to people because of their race, actions performed by those in authority resulting in people never being seen again.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not SE Oklahoma? Did they dig those holes dug for nothing?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Commander John Astin, at your service.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
qorkfiend [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Sounds like a bad joke: "A white guy, a black guy, and a Hispanic guy get into a car together ..."


Ali G - Police Academy (HQ)
Youtube zOZP1Cj0MOg
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I'm the first person to pile-on bad cops but the case against this cop seems very weak and very circumstantial.

I think if a cop wanted to kill someone, this is not how they would do it.  They wouldn't set themselves up to be the last person to have been known to have seen them.

This needs to be fully investigated.


Not enough to convict for sure. Though I would not be in least surprised in the least if the cop is guilty as it does not look good.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: edmo: mrshowrules: They wouldn't set themselves up to be the last person to have been known to have seen them.

Some cops think they're invisible (witness bodycam captured behavior). Others think they're not going to be held accountable (see many videos cops killing people). There's even a sliver that don't see this as a problem at all.

But I hope you're correct.

I mostly read about the Latino man.  Without a car, he would have had to hitchhike or something.

The cop is probably just a good a suspect as anyone else.  Doesn't seem to fit a hate crime though.  If anything if the cop was responsible, I would speculate that it might have a romantic angle that went sideways.

It sounds bad, but I would want to know the romantic history of the officer.


This sounds like you are literally saying no way a cop would just be a serial killer

They would only kill if they had a reason

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_James_DeAngelo

I wonder if you doubt a cop would be a serial rapist

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Daniel_Holtzclaw
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: I'm the first person to pile-on bad cops but the case against this cop seems very weak and very circumstantial.

I think if a cop wanted to kill someone, this is not how they would do it.  They wouldn't set themselves up to be the last person to have been known to have seen them.

This needs to be fully investigated.


You're really giving the cop a lot of benefit of the doubt when A) He shouldn't get any benefit of any doubt for purposes of charging; and B) Why wouldn't he do it this way? These aren't the sharpest knives in the drawer we're talking about. I'd say highly likely he DID do it, albeit sloppily, because he's relying on his word as a cop and the thin blue line to trump all else. If there's any over-arching common trait within the profession, its a misplaced belief that rules don't apply to them and they can get away with murder.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Any investigation into this will be declared "woke" and immediately squashed by desantis.


Again 19 years
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kbronsito: If that cop had a nickle for everytime someone disappeared after last being seen with him, he'd have two nickles. It is not a lot but it is weird that it has happened twice.


That we know about

Wonder how many other missing people there are where this guy patrolled
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Motive, means, and opportunity are all there, but no physical evidence at all. It's like he Dextered these guys for driving without a license. His cover story of having driven them to a nearby Circle K is obviously hinky.

Two disappearances doesn't established a pattern, but these cases are so similar it strains credulity to think they were isolated incidents. If this guy really was a budding serial killer, what are the odds getting kicked off the force made him stop? If I were a reporter investigating this case, I'd want to know if any similar disappearances happened around this guy in the nineteen years since these two.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: mrshowrules: I'm the first person to pile-on bad cops but the case against this cop seems very weak and very circumstantial.

I think if a cop wanted to kill someone, this is not how they would do it.  They wouldn't set themselves up to be the last person to have been known to have seen them.

This needs to be fully investigated.

You're really giving the cop a lot of benefit of the doubt when A) He shouldn't get any benefit of any doubt for purposes of charging; and B) Why wouldn't he do it this way? These aren't the sharpest knives in the drawer we're talking about. I'd say highly likely he DID do it, albeit sloppily, because he's relying on his word as a cop and the thin blue line to trump all else. If there's any over-arching common trait within the profession, its a misplaced belief that rules don't apply to them and they can get away with murder.


Cops are automatically assumed to be good guys by a large percentage of the population(especially White Middle class folks)
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: Any investigation into this will be declared "woke" and immediately squashed by desantis.


Eyeroll
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.