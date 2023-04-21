 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Florida anti-hate pastor receives death threats from 3 men who live with their mothers   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Extremism, Sheriff, Cristhian Zapata, Detective, Racism, Threat, Ansonia police detectives, Zapata's arrest  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Zapata was arrested Wednesday evening on a felony warrant for making a written threat to kill and now faces extradition to Florida

Huh. It's almost like it's super-easy to just end all this death-threat stuff and get rid of some trash at the same time if we all just tried a little.

Also, your farking name is Zapata and you're a white-supremacist fanboy? That's farking hilarious.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pastor?
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The opposite of "viva Zapata."
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't understand. The party that claims to be the most pro-Israel is observably the most anti-Semitic. It's almost like they have no idea what they're doing.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I mean, you knew that just from the fact that they all posted their threats on 4Chan.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The victim is not a pastor to my knowledge, but rather a Sheriff in Florida who had the temerity to say, out loud, that hating gay and trans people is a stupid waste of resources.
 
joseelsegundo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Behold the master race:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"Investigators traced the post to a home in Ansonia, Connecticut, where Zapata had been living with his sister, her husband, and their child at the time of the threat.
Zapata's sister told Ansonia police detectives her brother was always on his computer, often participating in extremist chat rooms and 'talking to unknown people about conspiracy theories and white supremacist ideology,'" the sheriff's office said."

So, Sis - you thought the appropriate thing to do was bring this Nazi cock-goblin into your house, with your husband, and child.
F**king great. Time to call CPS.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So at what point do these nuts start thinking Chitwood is a deep state plant to lure out all of the anti-Semite basement dwellers?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
img.thedailybeast.comView Full Size


vhnd.comView Full Size
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: I don't understand. The party that claims to be the most pro-Israel is observably the most anti-Semitic. It's almost like they have no idea what they're doing.


Their pro-Israel but they're not necessarily pro-semitic. The only reason they like Israel is they expect it to be destroyed to bring about the Second Coming.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

koder: Zapata was arrested Wednesday evening on a felony warrant for making a written threat to kill and now faces extradition to Florida

Huh. It's almost like it's super-easy to just end all this death-threat stuff and get rid of some trash at the same time if we all just tried a little.

Also, your farking name is Zapata and you're a white-supremacist fanboy? That's farking hilarious.


He's going to make a nice wife in prison...if the latinos don't turn him into chorizo first.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
...where Zapata had been living with his sister, her husband, and their child...

Huh. Usually it only takes two people to make a child.
 
hobnail
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP
 
meshnoob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Trocadero: [img.thedailybeast.com image 850x478]

[vhnd.com image 350x271]


Sit down, Waldo.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cristhian Zapata, 23, allegedly posted the message "I WILL KILL CHITWOOD, MARK MY WORDS" on 4Chan on April 7

HAHAhahahahaa!!

Time to refresh your "Everything I have posted on /pol/ is satire" posts, edgelords!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

deadsanta: I mean, you knew that just from the fact that they all posted their threats on 4Chan.


Back in my day, shiat posting meant something.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: mr_fulano: I don't understand. The party that claims to be the most pro-Israel is observably the most anti-Semitic. It's almost like they have no idea what they're doing.

Their pro-Israel but they're not necessarily pro-semitic. The only reason they like Israel is they expect it to be destroyed to bring about the Second Coming.


I skipped to the end of the book and they get saved at the last minute.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bughunter: Cristhian Zapata, 23, allegedly posted the message "I WILL KILL CHITWOOD, MARK MY WORDS" on 4Chan on April 7

HAHAhahahahaa!!

Time to refresh your "Everything I have posted on /pol/ is satire" posts, edgelords!


Anonymous posts are not quite so anonymous on popular sites.

/we should be safe in Fark
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mr_fulano: Sim Tree: mr_fulano: I don't understand. The party that claims to be the most pro-Israel is observably the most anti-Semitic. It's almost like they have no idea what they're doing.

Their pro-Israel but they're not necessarily pro-semitic. The only reason they like Israel is they expect it to be destroyed to bring about the Second Coming.

I skipped to the end of the book and they get saved at the last minute.


If you read it backwards, they all get sent to hell at the beggining.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought at first he was arrested pantsless and assumed he was pulled out of his mom's basement as such.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
RIP White Zapato.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 1 minute ago  

joseelsegundo: Behold the master race:

[Fark user image image 850x478]


I know you aren't supposed to judge a book by its cover.

But that guy definitely has child porn on his computer.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're on 4chan and they haven't learned to be behind 7 boxxies?  Must be newbs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
