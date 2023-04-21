 Skip to content
(News 10 Albany)   The lack of info in this article will make your jaw drop
23
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PAIGE street, NO!
 
MlkmanDan7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, need somewhere to put the ads and clickbait.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did they get it at the way station from the speaking demon?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Yep, that's a jaw alright, we better take it down to the coroner's office, see what they make of it!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
BREAKING NEWS Something Happened, People Were Involved DEVELOPING STORY Reporter On Scene LIVE FEED Police Interviewed DISTURBING FOOTAGE Bystander Questioned STAND BY FOR FURTHER DETAILS
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
 HOTM quality headline
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They don't even say if it's a human jaw bone.
 
EL EM
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Her garden won't be ready anytime soon.
 
Shryke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Article clearly written by A.M.

/artificial moran
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sorry, any time I hear the phrase, "jaw dropping". I think of Terry Gilliam's animations


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shryke
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: Sorry, any time I hear the phrase, "jaw dropping". I think of Terry Gilliam's animations


[Fark user image image 529x391]


You should be thinking of Giiliam's animations at all  times, sir. All times.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
UltraFark:  It was a bluetooth headseat from 2004.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What kind of jaw bone?  Human?  Moose?  Squirrel?
 
ElPrimitivo [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It may be scant on the info, but it's straightforward, doesn't claim anything that can't be proven and avoids speculation.

That's real reporting. It's not exciting, but that's the way it should be presented.
 
crozzo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
So that's where it is. How the hell did it end up way over there?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EL EM: Her garden won't be ready anytime soon.


Nonsense, it's the start of gardening season here. She just got the police to do all the digging for her.  By the time they're done it'll time to sow.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: What kind of jaw bone?  Human?  Moose?  Squirrel?


Ass.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
So a synechdoche in Schenectady?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Technically, there were some adjectives listed. So if anyone is interested, head on over to Paige Street in Schenectady, NY and ask the female home owner for more details.

Granted the house number isn't listed or her name, but sitll...how many houses could there be on Paige Street?

Oh, a few. Nevermind.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shryke: You should be thinking of Giiliam's animations at all  times, sir. All times.


For you my dear friend. Enjoy

Fark user imageView Full Size


Now, CSB time...

I was introduced to Monty Python at the end of the 6th grade. Very influential in my life. I loved the animations. My uncle, a photographer told me how they were made...he was going to help me get my own stop motion camera to I could produce my own.

Sadly, instead, I used the money to buy my first guitar. The Rutles had come out and I wanted to play music like them.
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EasilyDistracted: Did they get it at the way station from the speaking demon?

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 251x201]


Came to say "go then, there are other worlds than these"
 
Talking_Toaster
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You weren't kidding subby!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
