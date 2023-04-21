 Skip to content
(CNN) Parents weigh in on how responsible you should be for cleaning up the messes their kids make
21
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll admit the setup had me prepared for something awful but the contributions were all on point.

Take your "Stupid" tag and shove it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Not sure if I'm just getting old or if something actually has changed but...


(Adjust onion belt) when I was a kid in a store, my mother made it clear that I was to stay with her and...not touch a god damn thing.

Nowadays, in stores you have parents who let their kids free roam and take stuff from the shelves, open it etc.


I'm probably old and a little correct.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Leave things in the general condition you found them if not better. Period. It's not someone else's job.
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Reasonable opinions on socializing children and personal responsibility from CNN. Will wonders never cease?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Not sure if I'm just getting old or if something actually has changed but...


(Adjust onion belt) when I was a kid in a store, my mother made it clear that I was to stay with her and...not touch a god damn thing.

Nowadays, in stores you have parents who let their kids free roam and take stuff from the shelves, open it etc.


I'm probably old and a little correct.


I'm old

My mom kept me in check

But there have always been inconsiderate parents that allowed their kids to run wild
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
My Dad would yell at me and paddle me if I made a mess

he was not a good dad.

On the other hand I see some parents now just letting their kids free roam and cause messes and not even attempt to take responsibility
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Something I was taught at a very very young age.

"Don't touch if it's not yours"
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When my sister and I were little, if we made a mess in public, our parents cleaned it up. We were their kids, therefore it was their responsibility. Yes, restaurants have waitstaff and department stores have retail clerks and airplanes have flight attendants, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't exercise some control over what your children do in public. If they spill something, clean it. If they knock something over, pick it up. If they start screaming and throwing a tantrum, do everything in your power to calm them down and leave if it's possible.

Stop trying to be your kid's best friend. They have friends for that. What they need are parents.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You and your kids, with help from staff. If your relatives - of whatever age - cannot behave properly in public places, you should choose activities to account for that.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No, go ahead and leave a dirty diaper on the table for your waiter to clean up.  This is America and you are tired after your post-church brunch.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You need to be the first to alert someone and offer to clean your kid's mess yourself. Many times, the store or whatever will do it for you or offer their equipment at least.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Force parents to clean up?  Or maybe instead they just charge a hefty cleaning fee, and maybe ban the family from coming back.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Most staff are willing to let it slide as long as it was an accident, you're making an effort and not taking an entitled attitude. And that effort should be relatively useful, and not make things worse. If they ask you to step aside and let them take care of it, take their word for it.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Like most things, it's situational. For the most part, people clean up after themselves or their kids because they don't want other people to think negatively of them. You can use the guise, "It's the right thing to do", but forget that mantra when no one is watching.

Then there is the case of Walmart. People that shop there have little shame and self respect to begin with. So with little Johnny start smashing pickle jars creating an incident, parents will just walk away and pretend nothing happened.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Then there is the case of Walmart. People that shop there have little shame and self respect to begin with.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
TFA is fairly sensible, but I have a feeling none of the authors are the type to leave used diapers on tables.

And the lady talking about the safety pin and ear infection, that's very sensible.  One of the things I teach docents and employees is to never get upset or offended if visitors (especially out-of-town or out-of-state tourists) at the museum are rude or not interested in engaging in conversation.  Maybe they're jerks, but you don't know if they just changed a tire, or accidentally pissed their pants during the long drive because they misjudged distances between gas stations, or their kid got sick, or their credit card was stolen or declined, or anything else that can escalate a day-trip/vacation to pure hell.  Don't take it personal, let it slide, maybe the nice clean museum with open exhibits and a nice reading room/lounge is what they need to help unwind from the stresses of a long drive.
 
The Yattering
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Like most things, it's situational. For the most part, people clean up after themselves or their kids because they don't want other people to think negatively of them. You can use the guise, "It's the right thing to do", but forget that mantra when no one is watching.

Then there is the case of Walmart. People that shop there have little shame and self respect to begin with. So with little Johnny start smashing pickle jars creating an incident, parents will just walk away and pretend nothing happened.


Some of us remember the pickle incident
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: I'll admit the setup had me prepared for something awful but the contributions were all on point.

Take your "Stupid" tag and shove it.


Agreed. I expected entitlement and got common sense. If your kid makes a mess in public, it's YOUR mess. Seems the best way to avoid that scenario is to not take your mess-prone kid out in public. I understand that sometimes, it's necessary, but it's also necessary that the parent AT LEAST makes an effort to clean up. Easy peasy.

Huge props to the woman who cleaned baby diarrhea in the airplane bathroom WITH HER BARE HANDS. That right there is the high price of child rearing. I remember once my mother was holding one of her infant grandchildren right after feeding her when the baby spit up. My mom caught it with her hand, and reflexively licked her finger. Those of us standing around were aghast, and my mom said "I don't know why I did that. Someone hold this baby so I can go brush my teeth."

I remember a Mad magazine cartoon quote where one of the characters called children "seething cauldrons of disease carrying bacteria." I never forgot that. I don't have any kids.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Yattering: Some of us remember the pickle incident


and others, forced to re-live it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
