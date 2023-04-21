 Skip to content
(CNN)   Italian village decides it would rather not having any Texans living there, thanks   (cnn.com)
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not all Texans are the same. Those who live by the border with Mexico are much different than those who live in the rural center.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Good luck removing me. There aren't enough front end loaders in Europe!"
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That can't be a caravaggio - I'm not seeing a disembodied head, a corpse, or a person seemingly frozen in mortal terror anywhere....
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"RomeCNN - Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi - formerly Rita Carpenter, the former wife of Republican US Rep. John Jenrette - has been evicted from the home she once shared with the late Prince Nicolo Boncompagni, after an inheritance dispute with his children."

Fark user imageView Full Size

/...and how will this effect the reunification efforts and the takeover of the Papal States?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. fark this lady. And farking this lady is clearly bad farking luck.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how WWWIII starts.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bet 10€ this was a woke Obama judge.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a mask, right?

media.cnn.comView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Good. fark this lady. And farking this lady is clearly bad farking luck.


She's had an... interesting life. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rita_Jenrette
 
MBooda
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

thorpe: That's a mask, right?

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]


There's another possibility.
Brazil (2/10) Movie CLIP - Plastic Surgery (1985) HD
Youtube Bnx95KyQEAA
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
If the loss of your partner will disrupt your lifestyle, you need life insurance, people.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The home features an original Caravaggio ceiling painting-the only known ceiling work from the master-and a Michelangelo statue recently unearthed in the garden.

Meh. I'm sure she'll be happier back in a place where "dogs playing poker" and a painting of a seal balancing a ball on its nose is considered high art.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thorpe: That's a mask, right?

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]

Rita was escorted from the home along with her dogs on Thursday.

that might have been a mistake

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Rather not having

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: The home features an original Caravaggio ceiling painting-the only known ceiling work from the master-and a Michelangelo statue recently unearthed in the garden.

Meh. I'm sure she'll be happier back in a place where "dogs playing poker" and a painting of a seal balancing a ball on its nose is considered high art.


Everybody look at Mr. Rockefeller, over here!  "Dogs Playing Poker"?!  The fanciest art I can afford is "Sad Clown Crying" on black velvet.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
...something bad happened to a wealthy person, a person who has lived a life far beyond any of our imagining - up to and including living in a real Italian villa with a godamn Caravaggio on the ceiling - all due to piss poor estate planning?

/ohnoanyway
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: waxbeans: Good. fark this lady. And farking this lady is clearly bad farking luck.

She's had an... interesting life. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rita_Jenrette


Now I'm curious how long after the wall collapse did they come for her?   And did they give her time to fix it? And did she? And was it just an excuse? Did she upset someone with power? Or do they just want in back in a locals control?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: The home features an original Caravaggio ceiling painting-the only known ceiling work from the master-and a Michelangelo statue recently unearthed in the garden.

Meh. I'm sure she'll be happier back in a place where "dogs playing poker" and a painting of a seal balancing a ball on its nose is considered high art.


Hay playboy playmates are classy, unlike Hustler ladies.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

thorpe: That's a mask, right?

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]


This is what socialized medicine gets you.  Plastic surgery like this.

/Sarcasm
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...clicks on link...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

SecondaryControl: ...something bad happened to a wealthy person, a person who has lived a life far beyond any of our imagining - up to and including living in a real Italian villa with a godamn Caravaggio on the ceiling - all due to piss poor estate planning?

/ohnoanyway


An other way of looking at it is, if you are a woman, remarry quickly, to a local, because they have more rights? But. Then again. They wanted to sell and split the cash.
So maybe, don't marry people with kids?
Or don't expat!?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: thorpe: That's a mask, right?

[media.cnn.com image 850x478]

This is what socialized medicine gets you.  Plastic surgery like this.

/Sarcasm


I'm curious of the price differences.  Because some people get good plastic surgery and some don't.  And it's a big difference.  Is the price a big difference
 
kokomo61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She was a looker back in the day. Unfortunately, that day was 40 years ago.

i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kokomo61: She was a looker back in the day. Unfortunately, that day was 40 years ago.

[i.ebayimg.com image 500x496]


I don't know.


She wasn't ugly.  But. Look at Bridget Fonda. She was never ugly.  But. Was she hot? Or just dolled up?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"brutally evicted...." LOL
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, it's the ABSCAM wife. Didn't know she was still alive.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That can't be a caravaggio - I'm not seeing a disembodied head, a corpse, or a person seemingly frozen in mortal terror anywhere....


He also painted sexualized young men and adolescents as saints/ gods with dirty hands/ feet, as well as prostitutes playing the parts of saints, you know . . .
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: That can't be a caravaggio - I'm not seeing a disembodied head, a corpse, or a person seemingly frozen in mortal terror anywhere....


Go take a look at his paintings of Venice.... stunning detail
 
khatores
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "RomeCNN - Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi - formerly Rita Carpenter, the former wife of Republican US Rep. John Jenrette - has been evicted from the home she once shared with the late Prince Nicolo Boncompagni, after an inheritance dispute with his children."

[Fark user image image 425x318]
/...and how will this effect the reunification efforts and the takeover of the Papal States?


Pretty interesting backstory...
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Giacomo_Boncompagni

https://rutgersclassics.com/2018/04/03/taking-stock-of-a-unique-collaboration-in-rome-rutgers-classics-remembers-hsh-prince-nicolo-boncompagni-ludovisi-1941-2018/

Basically her husband's long-ago ancestor had a son and then became Pope Gregory VIII, then through the powers of nepotism he made his kid a prince, and that precipitated basically 500+ years of no one having to live like paupers.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's hard to tell from the scant info in these articles, but she may have been a better custodian of this family's legacy than her step sons. She was working with Rutgers to digitize the family archives and was renovating the property.  Her step sons are the ones that wanted to sell this home that has been in their family for centuries.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think it is literally impossible for their to be any eviction story I could care less about than this one.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Her nudes are archived under 'Rita Jenrette' for the curious.  She was quite the dish back in the day.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Xythero: It's hard to tell from the scant info in these articles, but she may have been a better custodian of this family's legacy than her step sons. She was working with Rutgers to digitize the family archives and was renovating the property.  Her step sons are the ones that wanted to sell this home that has been in their family for centuries.


Yeah.  After watching an interview with her, it's easy to be sympathetic.  She wants preservation, the kids want to buy new yachts.
 
kokomo61
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kokomo61: She was a looker back in the day. Unfortunately, that day was 40 years ago.

[i.ebayimg.com image 500x496]


I almost forgot - that Playboy issue also had 'The Girls of Kokomo'. I think I knew 3 or 4 of them....but that's as far as it went.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
waxbeans:

At least hustler doesn't hide their sleeze
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Her nudes are archived under 'Rita Jenrette' for the curious.  She was quite the dish back in the day.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Classy!!
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Xythero:

Tbh, that's good, but that job should have also been a joint project with an Italian university as well
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: "RomeCNN - Princess Rita Jenrette Boncompagni Ludovisi - formerly Rita Carpenter, the former wife of Republican US Rep. John Jenrette - has been evicted from the home she once shared with the late Prince Nicolo Boncompagni, after an inheritance dispute with his children."

[Fark user image image 425x318]
/...and how will this effect the reunification efforts and the takeover of the Papal States?


*checks fine print on magna Carta*
 
