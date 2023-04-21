 Skip to content
(NPR)   What Texans need to know about melting ice in the Antarctic.
    Glacier, Sea level, Antarctica, Sun, Global warming, Climate change, Ocean, Gulf of Mexico  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Counterpoint: Melting ice is, largely, what what constitutes a Slushy. Slushies are delicious. Therefore, melting ice is nothing to be feared.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Texans: " Taint no ass is Texas. Yawl ain't rat in the haid. Now tell them wimmin ta fetch me mah big hat, big boots, and big buckle belt so I kin git in mah big pick up truck and go shoot me some cans.
Mexicans
Africans
Puerto Ricans"

Violently proud of their complete ignorance of science.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't we do this yesterday?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Counterpoint: Melting ice is, largely, what what constitutes a Slushy. Slushies are delicious. Therefore, melting ice is nothing to be feared.


Sub-counterpoint: Slushies are also made with sugar. Lots of it. Sugar can lead to diabetes which can be deadly or at least cause major medical issues down the road.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kmgenesis23: Didn't we do this yesterday?


Think NPR is doing targeted sites. The previous one was Florida. This is Texas.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Texans: " Taint no ass is Texas. Yawl ain't rat in the haid. Now tell them wimmin ta fetch me mah big hat, big boots, and big buckle belt so I kin git in mah big pick up truck and go shoot me some cans.
Mexicans
Africans
Puerto Ricans"

Violently proud of their complete ignorance of science.


Concisified that for you.

No matter what you put in front of them, they'll be violently proud at it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If the ice melts, Houston will flood, as will all the ports. I know most Texans don't think the world outside their immediate field of view exists, but maybe you could explain to them that we need to start raising the seafront now if we want to keep those oil jobs.
 
threnodyj
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
There were a lot of words.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: Pocket Ninja: Counterpoint: Melting ice is, largely, what what constitutes a Slushy. Slushies are delicious. Therefore, melting ice is nothing to be feared.

Sub-counterpoint: Slushies are also made with sugar. Lots of it. Sugar can lead to diabetes which can be deadly or at least cause major medical issues down the road.


Not if you drown first.
 
JustinCase
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Excellent headline subby!
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The More Texans under water the better
 
6nome
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Gloabl warmin? More like Gloabl libral hokes.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
NPR does know their audience that's why it has long words organized into those text block things and no pictures of guns.

TX can either keep up or fall behind but the rest of us need to keep moving forward.
 
6nome
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

6nome: Gloabl warmin? More like Gloabl libral hokes.


Also, SOROS!!
 
morg
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Didn't we do this yesterday?


"What modmins need to know about looking at the previous day's greens"
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: If the ice melts, Houston will flood, as will all the ports. I know most Texans don't think the world outside their immediate field of view exists, but maybe you could explain to them that we need to start raising the seafront now if we want to keep those oil jobs.


They'll just shoot the water away.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
This doesn't really surprise me since I kmow most of Galvastan mysteriously vanished in a storm surge in the early 20th century. Not without the the Hall of Weater Records.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think they went a bit overboard with the CSS. The changing background thing on scroll is a cool effect, and I admire anyone with the guts to do CSS animation like the rotating globe, but I think it stops being magical after you do it 50 times in one article/slideshow.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I will say that Texans won't scroll through tree-hunerred-fiddy page downs without shooting the monitor.
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Epicedion: steklo: Pocket Ninja: Counterpoint: Melting ice is, largely, what what constitutes a Slushy. Slushies are delicious. Therefore, melting ice is nothing to be feared.

Sub-counterpoint: Slushies are also made with sugar. Lots of it. Sugar can lead to diabetes which can be deadly or at least cause major medical issues down the road.

Not if you drown first.


Fat floats.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snooza
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Galveston. Meh.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If they won't listen, we shouldn't take it personal. Texans (as a whole pretty much) are just living up to the independently free Libertarian ideals which makes Texas and Galveston flourish in their own free-thinking, unconstrained lives.
They will be the first in line for Federal funds, with both hands out after the next hurricane.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I thought that was an outstanding media format. Very easy to scroll through, amazing pics & vid relevant to the interesting and informative bullet points.

Its like PBS Nature meets Axios, lol.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: I think they went a bit overboard with the CSS. The changing background thing on scroll is a cool effect, and I admire anyone with the guts to do CSS animation like the rotating globe, but I think it stops being magical after you do it 50 times in one article/slideshow.


Cascading Style Sheets?
 
muck1969
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They'll say we didn't warn them strongly enough.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So let me get this straight.
Galveston has been the site of the most deaths from a weather event in the US,
and the most deaths from an industrial accident?
Seems like a nice place to live.
 
Plato's Salty Discharge
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: Pocket Ninja: Counterpoint: Melting ice is, largely, what what constitutes a Slushy. Slushies are delicious. Therefore, melting ice is nothing to be feared.

Sub-counterpoint: Slushies are also made with sugar. Lots of it. Sugar can lead to diabetes which can be deadly or at least cause major medical issues down the road.


Addendum to sub-counterpoint: many flavor syrups in slushees contain potassium benzoate.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Lochsteppe


vudukungfu: Texans: " Taint no ass is Texas. Yawl ain't rat in the haid. Now tell them wimmin ta fetch me mah big hat, big boots, and big buckle belt so I kin git in mah big pick up truck and go shoot me some cans.
Mexicans
Africans
Puerto Ricans"

Violently proud of their complete ignorance of science.

Concisified that for you.

No matter what you put in front of them, they'll be violently proud at it.

Violently proud of my gay TX lifestyle.Hey, that's pretty cool. I like this game.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nope. No drag queens.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

muck1969: They'll say we didn't warn them strongly enough.


This.

When all of Texas that isn't under water is a sheet of flame, it will be "whycome those libz not tell us this was happening why?"
 
HempHead
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

brantgoose: This doesn't really surprise me since I kmow most of Galvastan mysteriously vanished in a storm surge in the early 20th century. Not without the the Hall of Weater Records.


You might be thinking of Indianola.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

morg: kmgenesis23: Didn't we do this yesterday?

"What modmins need to know about looking at the previous day's greens"


I stand corrected. It's different. But, you know. Pretty much the same message.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, $34 billion to build this seawall to save Galveston and the surrounding communites - this gateway to some of Texas's fabled and important petro chemical assets. This historic place of leisure, beauty and the tourism economy that flows from it. To help mitigate the effects of onset climate change until we transition to a renewables economy.

Its a good freaking job the country didn't already actually have $50 billion committed to a dumb border wall.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: morg: kmgenesis23: Didn't we do this yesterday?

"What modmins need to know about looking at the previous day's greens"

I stand corrected. It's different. But, you know. Pretty much the same message.


Of course it is. They want it to feel personal. Easier to be dismissive of some generic crisis far away than the one you witness happening to your neighbors.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Better finish that wall.  That coming wave's gonna pick up all kinds of South 'Merikins and Meskins on the way there.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Whenever anything happens that is a disaster for texas, it is a benefit for the rest of the world. god is punishing them for voting for trump.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: I think they went a bit overboard with the CSS. The changing background thing on scroll is a cool effect, and I admire anyone with the guts to do CSS animation like the rotating globe, but I think it stops being magical after you do it 50 times in one article/slideshow.


Totally agree. It's pretty unreadable. I'd vastly prefer plain old text in paragraphs. I think this will confuse the Texans even more.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why don't the people there just sell their homes to Aquaman and move?
 
AnyName
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They'll just elevate the whole island, again.

How They Built The Galveston Seawall
Youtube beGT8OkWwBE



In your face mother earth!!!
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: I think they went a bit overboard with the CSS. The changing background thing on scroll is a cool effect, and I admire anyone with the guts to do CSS animation like the rotating globe, but I think it stops being magical after you do it 50 times in one article/slideshow.


It's a Javascript plugin called Parallax. Very popular as a Wordpress widget. It allows layers along different z-axis' to scroll at different speeds. They didn't build it, they just used it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I have not been to Galveston in 25 years, but it was really ugly back then.  This might help.

I also might be out of touch because so many places have gentrified since then.
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: I think they went a bit overboard with the CSS. The changing background thing on scroll is a cool effect, and I admire anyone with the guts to do CSS animation like the rotating globe, but I think it stops being magical after you do it 50 times in one article/slideshow.


I don't even think it is the magical aspect that is the biggest downside but rather disorientation. If they had 10-20% of the included backgrounds and put more effort into minimizing the jarring transitions, i think it would have hit a reasonable medium.

Global impacts are actually the exact story type that benefits most from this format, they just need to figure out the point of diminishing returns.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

brantgoose: This doesn't really surprise me since I kmow most of Galvastan mysteriously vanished in a storm surge in the early 20th century. Not without the the Hall of Weater Records.


Galveston was an absolute tragedy.

Nobody listened to the one local US weather service guy who figured out 24-48 hours in advance what was actually on its way [a Cat 5 direct hit] - kind of like the guy who called 1929 Wall St crash in the summer of '29, kind of thing. Or like when Socrates warned the Athenians that executing their entire admirality for an unfortunate weather tragedy at sea might not be a good idea. Its information the masses don't actually want to hear. Nobody likes Buzz Killington at their party.

Fun fact: the Cubans were furiously trying to warn Galveston about what was headed their way by telegraph days in advance! But they were disregarded. Because: "what would idiots know that we don't already, amirite, boysss?"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lochsteppe: .

No matter what you put in front of them, they'll be violently proud at it.


That's my shtick
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

OptimisticCynicism: kmgenesis23: morg: kmgenesis23: Didn't we do this yesterday?

"What modmins need to know about looking at the previous day's greens"

I stand corrected. It's different. But, you know. Pretty much the same message.

Of course it is. They want it to feel personal. Easier to be dismissive of some generic crisis far away than the one you witness happening to your neighbors.


All I want to know is "When does Texas go away?"
 
whitroth
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There's going to be a hell of a lot more floods, and all your guns will get drowned and rusty.
 
ccsears [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Plato's Salty Discharge: steklo: Pocket Ninja: Counterpoint: Melting ice is, largely, what what constitutes a Slushy. Slushies are delicious. Therefore, melting ice is nothing to be feared.

Sub-counterpoint: Slushies are also made with sugar. Lots of it. Sugar can lead to diabetes which can be deadly or at least cause major medical issues down the road.

Addendum to sub-counterpoint: many flavor syrups in slushees contain potassium benzoate.


Post script to addendum: most slushies are sold at 7-11 stores which are disproprtionately owned and operated by immigrants.  BAD!

Self-rebuttal to post-script to addendum: the rest of the Slushies are made at GAS STATIONS which support our TX industry of choice.  GOOD?!?!?  good, i think (in a southern drawl)
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: OptimisticCynicism: kmgenesis23: morg: kmgenesis23: Didn't we do this yesterday?

"What modmins need to know about looking at the previous day's greens"

I stand corrected. It's different. But, you know. Pretty much the same message.

Of course it is. They want it to feel personal. Easier to be dismissive of some generic crisis far away than the one you witness happening to your neighbors.

All I want to know is "When does Texas go away?"


It doesn't. Even disregarding Galvastan, the first major impact is wiping out one of the largest and moat diverse cities in the U.S.

After the  low level coastal area, there is still plenty of Texas and areas like the panhandle would outlast much of the country.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Interesting. I went to Galveston (San Luis Pass) last weekend. It was the highest tide I'd ever seen there. West Beach usually has lots and lots of room to drive between the dunes and the water but the tide was almost all the way up to the dunes.

At the time, I chalked it up to a Spring tide but if that's going to become normal, then my favorite fishing spot/beach is in trouble.
 
